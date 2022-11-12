ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Panama City settles ‘Christmas lights’ lawsuit

By S. Brady Calhoun
 3 days ago

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Panama City has settled with a former employee who said he was fired for being a whistleblower.

John Paul Jones, the city’s former logistics manager, said he was fired after he discovered the city bought more than $50,000 worth of Christmas decorations using Community Redevelopment Agency money.

CRA money is supposed to be used to improve blighted areas of the city. Jones said he reported the issue to city leadership but he claims, instead of investigating the alleged misuse of money, they fired him.

Jones then filed a lawsuit. Court records show the suit was settled. City officials said their insurance company settled for $160,000. They added that the city only had to pay a $5,000 deductible.

