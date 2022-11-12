ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WREG

5 ways to save money on holiday shopping this season

By Nexstar Media Wire, Kimberly Palmer, NerdWallet
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06bVGf_0j8hgIHq00

This holiday shopping season is shaping up to be longer, pricier and in some ways more chaotic than in previous years, which makes it easy to overspend. But there are also opportunities for significant savings if you know where and how to search for them.

“There are supply chain issues, inflation, major retailers reducing inventory — when you put all of that together, it looks like a recipe for disaster,” says Jill Cataldo, a consumer coupon expert based in Chicago. Her solution? “I started shopping now. If you see something and it looks like a good deal, it’s time to pick it up.”

That’s because while prices are higher overall, retailers have already launched the holiday deal season, spreading out discounts and sales over the final three months of the year. Given that complicated background, here are the best ways to save money this Black Friday season:

1. Shop early and often

It might sound counterintuitive, but starting early can ease the impact on your budget and allow you to score the best deals. “I watch prices, see which retailer is offering the best price and always look for coupons before I buy — anything is better than paying full price,” Cataldo says. When she makes an early purchase, she keeps the receipt handy in case the price drops. Some retailers offer price matching, or you can buy the better deal and return the higher-priced purchase .

2. Be relentless about comparing prices

Apps, browser extensions and other tools that will help you track and compare prices abound; you just have to pick the one that you like using most. You can find choices that scour the web in the background while you shop and alert you to lower prices, coupon codes and cash-back opportunities.

For example, the shopping app ShopSavvy will follow price changes on specific items. John Boyd, co-founder and CEO of Monolith Technologies, which owns ShopSavvy, says he uses that feature for things he has his eye on, like a digital single-lens reflex camera. “I want to get an alert the second those things get marked down, because it might only be on sale for a few minutes and then the quantity runs out,” he says.

The Camelizer app performs a similar function for Amazon prices specifically.

Greg Lisiewski, vice president of PayPal Shopping, which includes the shopping browser extension Honey, says when he wants to buy something, he looks up the retailer in the PayPal app to see if any discounts are available (under the “Deals” section).

Those discounts are especially valuable now because PayPal Honey reports that toys and games are 11% more expensive this year compared with last year, coffee machines have increased 7%, and cycling gear and equipment is up 9%. The company also reports that the biggest discounts this holiday season have been in cosmetics, musical instruments and general department stores.

3. Layer on coupon codes and cash back

Getting a good deal isn’t only about price: You can add on other savings with coupon codes and cash-back offers.

Cataldo takes advantage of cash-back offers , which are available through apps like Rakuten, CouponCabin and Ibotta. “It’s just one extra step if you are going to buy online, and then you receive a check,” she says. “I like things that are easy, and that’s very easy.”

Scott Kluth, founder and CEO of CouponCabin, says stores with excess inventory will often have discounts of 10% to 15%, and cash-back offers range from 3% to 20%. “Stack all of those savings on top of each other,” he says, adding that sometimes online retailers accept multiple coupon codes plus provide free shipping.

4. Get to know your local stores

Deborah Weinswig, CEO and founder of Coresight Research, a retail research and advisory firm, says that getting to know your local stores and attending in-person events can be the way to score the biggest deals. “Store managers are being given the ability to negotiate and price match or price beat,” she says, especially when they have excess inventory in stock.

She suggests joining livestreams, following your favorite brands on social media and signing up for brand loyalty programs to be the first to hear about discounts or sales. “Some codes are only good for 24 hours and some prices are only good for four hours,” she says, so if you want the best deals, be ready to move quickly.

5. Talk to friends and family about scaling back

With so many people feeling the strain of rising prices, it’s a good year to talk with family and friends about setting limits. For Sarah Schweisthal, social media manager at the budgeting app You Need a Budget, that means creating a gift exchange with family members so each person purchases just one gift within an agreed-on spending cap. “We used to all buy gifts for each other, but there are a lot of adults in our family. It just took one of us to say, ‘Hey, this doesn’t feel sustainable,’” she says.

Schweisthal estimates that the gift exchange approach has saved her family hundreds of dollars — and this year especially, it’s more important than ever to budget for the holidays .

This article was written by NerdWallet and was originally published by The Associated Press.

More From NerdWallet

Kimberly Palmer writes for NerdWallet. Email: kpalmer@nerdwallet.com. Twitter: @kimberlypalmer.

The article 5 Ways to Save Money on Holiday Shopping This Season originally appeared on NerdWallet.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Who is Hernandez Govan? Details revealed about new Young Dolph murder suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG is learning more about the man authorities believe ordered Memphis rapper Young Dolph’s killing. Images of the now infamous white Mercedes Memphis Police say was the getaway car used in Young Dolph’s murder at Makeda’s Cookies have been viewed by millions. The car was found outside an abandoned home on Bradley […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shooting leaves father of 5 dead, family wants answers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting at a Memphis apartment complex leaves five children without a father and a family left to grieve. Memphis Police say two weeks ago someone shot 31-year-old Billy Gwin in the parking lot of the Pendleton apartments in south Memphis. Officers say they responded to the shooting shortly after 6p.m. “I just felt […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman last seen with Lyft driver found dead

UPDATE: According to Memphis Police, there were no obvious signs of foul play at this time. This is still an ongoing death investigation. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis Police said Monday that a missing woman was found dead, and they are investigating. Shatiqua Palmer, 32 was initially reported missing to police last week. MPD said Monday […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police seek person in photo uploaded from stolen phone

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a person of interest whose photo was uploaded to the cloud from a phone stolen in a robbery. Police say two men armed with guns robbed a group Friday night on North Woodlake Circle, in the Oakhaven area near the airport. One person got away with the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Fatal stabbing suspect found dead at 201 Poplar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after a man accused of stabbing five people died at 201 Poplar. A week after the death of an inmate at 201 Poplar, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed his identity as 24-year-old Leaudre Isabell. WREG previously saw Isabell in court back in April, days after investigators say […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Wanted man charged after 10-hr standoff in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A wanted man has been charged after he was involved in a 10-hour standoff with police in Orange Mound overnight Monday. Curtis Hearn has been charged with aggravated assault and convicted felon in possession of a handgun. On Sunday night, police arrived at a mobile home on Brooklyn Avenue and Airways to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Fiancé identifies man shot, killed on Getwell Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Officials are investigating after a man was killed in an East Memphis shooting. It happened on the 1000 block of Getwell Road Tuesday afternoon.  According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call at around 2:30 p.m. and found one person dead on the scene.  Police have yet to officially […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

$5 tattoo shooting could land man in prison for years

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis man appeared in court Monday after police say he shot another man over $5 worth of tattoo work. It appeared Artavious Robinson was trying to evade our camera Monday in court. The 31-year-old is facing a slew of charges for two separate offenses.  The most serious charge is attempted murder, which […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Former Arlington HS football player killed in Virginia shooting

BREAKING: Arlington Community Schools has confirmed that one of the victims in this shooting, Devin Chandler, was a former football player at Arlington High School outside Memphis. We’re heartbroken to learn about the death of a former Arlington High student and football player, Devin Chandler. He was tragically killed in the shooting last night at […]
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WREG

Ezekiel Kelly indicted in DeSoto County

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WREG) — The Southaven Police presented Ezekiel Kelly to a grand jury on Wednesday, November 9. A true bill was returned with the following charges: receiving stolen property, armed carjacking, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Ezekiel Kelly was previously indicted on 26 charges related to the shooting rampage in […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Man carjacks victim after asking for ride: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing charges after he reportedly carjacked a man after asking him for a ride. Dontavius Barron, 24, has been charged with attempted second-degree murder, as well as carjacking and two counts of employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony. Memphis Police responded to a report […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teen fatally shot in broad daylight while riding bike

MEMPHIS, TN – Police are searching for a suspect after a teenager was shot while riding his bike last week in South Memphis. On Nov. 1, a 16-year-old boy was shot in the 1600 block of Mississippi Boulevard just before 5 p.m. Police said the boy was riding his bike when someone fired multiple shots […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Arkansas fire chief fired over ‘inappropriate’ use of emojis

MARKED TREE, Ark. (WREG) — A Mid-South fire chief said he was terminated after less than 10 months on the job for inappropriate use of emojis. Allen hicks, the now former fire chief of Marked Tree, Arkansas, says he was wrongfully terminated after reacting to a costume meme that uses offensive and profane language to […]
MARKED TREE, AR
WREG

Man shot over $5 in tattoo work

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested a man after they said he shot another man over $5 worth of tattoo work. Artavious Robinson, 30, has been charged with attempted second degree murder, aggravated assault and unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon in this case. MPD responded to a shooting call on the 700 […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Ark. State Police finds missing child

UPDATE: Nicholas Davis has been located and is in good health, according to ASP. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Arkansas State Police have issued a missing / endangered child advisory Saturday morning. Authorities are searching for 9-year-old Nicholas Davis. He was last seen in West Memphis, Arkansas around 9 p.m. on Friday, November 11. He was last […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

MLGW crew robbed at gunpoint, suspects get away on bicycles

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three utility crew members were robbed a few days ago while working outside an Oakhaven apartment complex, and police may have a lead as a photo of an unknown man was taken on one of the stolen cell phones. What started with three MLGW crew members working on a transformer transformed into […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Le Bonheur nurse killed in hit-and-run on Winchester

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Family members have identified the pedestrian who was killed Monday night in Southeast Memphis during a hit-and-run. Julia Maxwell, a nurse at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, has been confirmed as the victim in a fatal pedestrian accident that happened on Winchester and Clarke. Family members said Maxwell was walking to the bus […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

50K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy