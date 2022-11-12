Spirits, shaken or stirred, offer winter warmth at Royal Oak Vodka Fest

ROYAL OAK (WWJ) - No matter how you enjoy sipping on your vodka drink, Royal Oak Vodka Fest has something guaranteed to shake up, mix up and stir up your Saturday night with food, music, vendors and of course — vodka.

"Vodka Fest promises to be an exploration of all of your senses as Vodka suppliers from all over the globe for one night only," organizers said of the event running from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Nov. 12 at the Royal Oak Farmer's Market off Eleven Mile Rd.

Organizers say brand ambassadors from vodka suppliers will offer on site samples and unique insight into the variety of products on display. Guests will also be able to purchase food and enjoy a live musical performance by Cosmic Groove.

General admission into the event includes a tasting glass, 10 half-ounce sampling tickets, coat check and a keepsake photo for $45 while a limited-VIP pass includes a one-hour early entry in a relaxed atmosphere in which to sample before the Grand Tasting admission begins, plus 15 half-ounce sampling tickets, a commemorative glass, a keepsake photo, and coat check.

“Designated Driver” tickets are available for $10 and must accompany a paid attendee, officials for the event added.

The 21 and older event will have food vendors from Hog Wild BBQ, Tacos El Rodeo and Irene’s Pierogis.

The festival will feature over 25 different vodka makers with speciality cocktails available. The complete list is as follows:

Photo credit Royal Oak Vodka Fest

For more information on the event, please visit Royal Oak Vodka Fest online here.