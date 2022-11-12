Read full article on original website
Ohio State’s Kamryn Babb Named Collegiate Man Of The Year Award Semifinalist
The award is presented to a player who has demonstrated leadership, courage, integrity and sportsmanship on and off the field.
Ware scores 16 points, Oregon wallops Montana State, 81-51
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Kel’el Ware scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds off the bench and led five Ducks into double figure scoring as Oregon walloped Montana State 81-51 on Tuesday night. The 7-foot freshman doubled his previous career high and scored nine of his points in...
Today in Sports History-Brown scores NCAA record 43 points
1956 — Syracuse beats Colgate 61-7 behind halfback Jim Brown. Brown sets an NCAA-record for points by an individual player in a single game by scoring six touchdowns and kicking seven extra points for 43 points. 1959 — Syracuse’s Connie Dierking becomes the first player to foul out of...
Player of the Week: Centreville’s Isaiah Ragland
As he prepared to handle a heavy late-season workload, Isaiah Ragland was continually in the weight room. That dedication helped him add more than 10 pounds of muscle, improving his speed and strength. It also prompted Centreville High football coach Jon Shields to wonder whether the Wildcats’ star running was spending too much time in the weight room.
