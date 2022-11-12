Read full article on original website
WTOP
Ware scores 16 points, Oregon wallops Montana State, 81-51
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Kel’el Ware scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds off the bench and led five Ducks into double figure scoring as Oregon walloped Montana State 81-51 on Tuesday night. The 7-foot freshman doubled his previous career high and scored nine of his points in...
WTOP
The Commanders’ third-down offense was magnificent against the Eagles
PHILADELPHIA — It’s entirely possible that the Commanders will have succeeded on another third down by the time you’re done reading this sentence. Washington’s offense was 27th in the NFL in terms of third-down effectiveness entering Monday night’s matchup with an undefeated Philadelphia squad, as the unit moved the chains in just 34.2% of such situations.
WTOP
ECHL Glance
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs. Maine at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m. Greenville at Adirondack, 7 p.m. Norfolk at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m. Reading at Worcester, 7:05 p.m. Atlanta at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
WTOP
Today in Sports History-Brown scores NCAA record 43 points
1956 — Syracuse beats Colgate 61-7 behind halfback Jim Brown. Brown sets an NCAA-record for points by an individual player in a single game by scoring six touchdowns and kicking seven extra points for 43 points. 1959 — Syracuse’s Connie Dierking becomes the first player to foul out of...
Warriors-Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under and Prop
Phoenix beat Golden State by 29 less than a month ago, but the Warriors are 1-point road favorites Wednesday night.
Oregon's Bo Nix, Noah Sewell tabbed as semifinalists for Walter Camp Award
On Wednesday, the list of semifinalists was announced for the 2022 Walter Camp Award. A pair of Oregon Ducks made the cut. Oregon senior quarterback Bo Nix and sophomore Noah Sewell each landed on the 22-player list. The Walter Camp Player of the Year, given annually to the top player...
WTOP
Player of the Week: Centreville’s Isaiah Ragland
As he prepared to handle a heavy late-season workload, Isaiah Ragland was continually in the weight room. That dedication helped him add more than 10 pounds of muscle, improving his speed and strength. It also prompted Centreville High football coach Jon Shields to wonder whether the Wildcats’ star running was spending too much time in the weight room.
