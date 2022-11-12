Read full article on original website
Related
webcenterfairbanks.com
Monroe Catholic senior announces collegiate volleyball commitment
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Just days after the high school volleyball season ended in Alaska, one Monroe Catholic Rams senior announced her next step in her volleyball career. Delaney Ott announced she will play college volleyball at Dominican University New York (DUNY). “I went to a camp, and met the...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Noel Wien Library holds art contest for Fairbanks youth
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Noel Wien Public Library is holding an art contest for grades K-12 in the Interior. Divided into three brackets by grade level, the competition is asking participants to create visual art inspired by their favorite book. One category will cover children from Kindergarten through 2nd...
alaskapublic.org
Ex-airman gets 30 months in Eielson, JBER contracting bribery case
A former airman has been sentenced to more than two years in prison, after taking bribes for bidding information on contracts at Alaska’s U.S. Air Force bases. The federal Department of Justice announced the 30-month sentence for 33-year-old Brian Lowell Nash II on Wednesday. Nash was a senior enlisted...
kinyradio.com
Young woman found deceased in accidental fire
North Pole, Alaska (KINY) - On Tuesday afternoon, the North Star Volunteer Fire Department received a report of a residential structure fire in North Pole. Crews found the 2-story single-family residence moderately involved around 12:55 p.m. While fire suppression efforts were underway, additional crews made entry into the structure and...
The Flight Deal
Delta: Boston – Fairbanks, Alaska (and vice versa). $399 (Basic Economy) / $460 (Regular Economy). Roundtrip, including all Taxes
This site is part of an affiliate sales network and receives compensation for sending traffic to partner sites, such as CreditCards.com. This compensation may impact how and where links appear on this site. This site does not include all financial companies or all available financial offers. Due to the ongoing...
deltawindonline.com
Girls finish third at regional tournament.
The DHS Varsity Volleyball team traveled to Fairbanks to compete in the 2022 Aurora Conference Regional Tournament hosted at Hutchison High School November 4-5. The tournament brought interior teams together to battle it out on the court for a final showdown in an attempt to earn spots at the upcoming state tournament.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Fairbanks man charged with 1st Degree Murder in Washington Drive homicide
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Fairbanks Police Department (FPD) has reported a homicide that took place early this morning in the neighborhood of Washington Drive in Fairbanks. Around 2 a.m., Monday morning, a caller alerted the Fairbanks Communications Center stating that they had heard gunshots coming from a neighbor’s house, then witnessed a man walk out of the residence and throw a gun on the ground, according to a FPD press release.
webcenterfairbanks.com
A man is dead after routine traffic stop
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - A man is dead after a routine traffic stop made by the Alaska State Troopers (AST). Early Sunday morning, around 1 a.m. October 16, AST observed a vehicle with varying speed, weaving in its lane and pulled the vehicle over for suspected driving under the influence.
Comments / 0