PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Thousands of text messages from Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s city-issued iPhone and the phones of other top officials went missing for years from the public record, including texts he sent after former President Donald Trump directed federal agents to the city to quell nightly racial justice protests. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the city uses specialized software to capture text messaging on city-issued phones so they can be retained for public record requests, but the software can’t capture encrypted messages sent using Apple’s iMessage service. OPB’s investigation found the mayor and his staff sent and received thousands of iMessage texts between 2017 and 2021 and those messages were not captured — and therefore not included — in key public records requests about the protests, policing and other issues. Users can turn iMessage off and instead send texts outside Apple’s proprietary system by toggling a button in the iPhone’s settings. Wheeler and other city officials signed a document saying they understood they must toggle iMessage to the off position and Wheeler was repeatedly reminded of that, OPB reported.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 14 HOURS AGO