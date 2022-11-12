ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaverton, OR

107.3 KFFM

3 Popular Oregon Restaurants With Straight 10/10 Reviews on TV

3 Popular Oregon Restaurants With Straight 10/10 Reviews on TV. If you've ever been to Oregon and tried hard to find a place to eat, keep these three restaurants and eateries in mind. They are so popular that you might run into a long line of other people waiting to get in, but the wait will likely be worth it.
OREGON STATE
The Skanner News

1920s: The Oregon Klan Self-Destructs

The Skanner is reprinting the five-part series about the Ku Klux Klan’s history in Portland, Oregon with the generous permission of the Portland Tribune, and Steve Law, who wrote this deeply researched and carefully documented history. The Skanner wishes to share this important series with our readers and the public to increase our collective knowledge of how this racist movement was allowed to flourish in this state. And to encourage dialogue about how the KKK’s history of racism is still with us in many forms today. We encourage feedback.
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

Thousands of Portland mayor's texts were missing for years

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Thousands of text messages from Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s city-issued iPhone and the phones of other top officials went missing for years from the public record, including texts he sent after former President Donald Trump directed federal agents to the city to quell nightly racial justice protests. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the city uses specialized software to capture text messaging on city-issued phones so they can be retained for public record requests, but the software can’t capture encrypted messages sent using Apple’s iMessage service. OPB’s investigation found the mayor and his staff sent and received thousands of iMessage texts between 2017 and 2021 and those messages were not captured — and therefore not included — in key public records requests about the protests, policing and other issues. Users can turn iMessage off and instead send texts outside Apple’s proprietary system by toggling a button in the iPhone’s settings. Wheeler and other city officials signed a document saying they understood they must toggle iMessage to the off position and Wheeler was repeatedly reminded of that, OPB reported.
PORTLAND, OR
The Times

Recovered body believed to be that of Tualatin man

The Marion County Sheriff's Office believes a body found Monday is that of Miles Stanton, 21, who disappeared Oct. 20.The Marion County Sheriff's Office believes a body recovered in Marion County Monday is that of a 21-year-old man who recently moved to Tualatin, KOIN 6 News is reporting. Miles Stanton, who moved to Tualatin in late September, has not been heard from since he last made a purchase at an Aurora 76 station on Thursday, Oct 20. "In an email on Monday morning, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said the investigation is active and no other information would...
TUALATIN, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro mistakenly discharged over 1 billion gallons of water

Officials say customers won't see any disruptions after water was accidentally diverted into the Trask River. The Hillsboro Water Department accidentally diverted more than a billion gallons of water out of the Barney reservoir and into the Trask River last month due to a meter reading malfunction, city officials say. Thanks to heavy rainfall and forecasts for the rest of fall and winter, officials say there should still be plenty of drinking water to go around in town, and repair costs are expected to be minimal. The error was discovered in October, when Hillsboro staff began investigating why...
HILLSBORO, OR
WWEEK

El Gaucho Has Opened a Massive Steakhouse in the New Vancouver Waterfront Development

This may sound surprising, even controversial: Downtown Vancouver, Wash. is looking increasingly attractive as a destination for a night out. Officially known as Waterfront Vancouver, the gleaming real estate development that’s been underway for several years now continues to fill with inviting businesses, including restaurants, beer bars and tasting rooms for far-flung Washington wineries. The latest to join them: El Gaucho.
VANCOUVER, WA
alamedahistory.org

100-year-old photos offer a fresh look at the Willamette River in downtown Portland

We’ve been helping a long-time Northeast Portland family sort through their 100-year-old photo albums to identify some mystery locations and develop context about important family places. We love working with old photos (there’s a whole category here on the blog called Photo Detective dedicated to the topic which we think makes interesting reading and looking).
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Oregon’s 6th Congressional District still ‘too close to call’ nearly a week later

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Nearly a week after the election and Oregon’s newest congressional district still doesn’t have a clear winner. As of Monday evening, Democrat Andrea Salinas was ahead of her Republican counterpart, Mike Erickson by just a few thousand votes. The outcome of this seat is one of at least 20 seats still up for grabs and will help determine which part has power in the U.S. House of Representatives. Dale lives in Tigard, a city district six covers. He said he hasn’t seen a congressional race this highly contested in Oregon before.
OREGON STATE
hereisoregon.com

Saying cheese at The Portland Cheese and Meat Festival

The Portland Cheese and Meat Festival brought a vast array of local and international artisan food and beverage producers to the Left Bank Annex in Portland, Oregon on November 13, 2022. Ticket holders had two hours of access to over 26 vendors exhibiting their products in sample sizes, Folks were encouraged to mingle, nibble, and explore.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Top 5 Portland holiday light displays

PORTLAND, Ore. — With the air getting colder and winter weather complicating roadways, it's good to have fun activities close to home. Thankfully, there are five excellent holiday light displays all opening soon in and around the Portland metro area:. Oregon ZooLights. Chief among these are the lights at...
PORTLAND, OR
Chronicle

Joe Kent Sees Ballot Curing as Remedy for Lost Seat in 3rd District

A little-known part of the elections process — ballot curing — landed in the spotlight this weekend after 3rd Congressional District candidate Joe Kent urged his supporters not to lose hope that he could still beat Democratic candidate Marie Gluesenkamp Perez. "What the media says is irrelevant, it's...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
The Oregonian

Wednesday starts frosty, then Portland sees sunny skies; high 50

Temperatures in parts of the metro area were in the mid-20s early Wednesday with frost likely in wind-sheltered areas through about sunrise. After a cold start to the day, Portland will get a sunny, clear day with lighter winds than earlier in the week. Gusts of up to 30 mph are possible through the afternoon. The high temperature will be about 50 degrees.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

