A 21-year-old moved to Oregon to live his dream and vanished just 18 days later. What happened to Miles Stanton?Fatim HemrajTualatin, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Jefferson HS student injured in drive-by shooting, hospitals report spike in children's RSV casesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
“That’s Why We Want These Guns Off The Streets"Still UnsolvedPortland, OR
How To Market Your Home In PortlandTammy EminethPortland, OR
USPS Letter to The CommunityLA HallScappoose, OR
3 Popular Oregon Restaurants With Straight 10/10 Reviews on TV
3 Popular Oregon Restaurants With Straight 10/10 Reviews on TV. If you've ever been to Oregon and tried hard to find a place to eat, keep these three restaurants and eateries in mind. They are so popular that you might run into a long line of other people waiting to get in, but the wait will likely be worth it.
Oregon’s No. 1 pastry spot isn’t in Portland, according to Yelp
According to Yelp, Seal Rock Espresso and Bakery sells the best pastries that Oregon has to offer. Located in Seal Rock, the bakery has over 100 reviews on the site and an overall rating of five stars.
Payroll glitch leaves some Fred Meyer workers’ paychecks short
An update to Fred Meyer’s payroll software has left some employees’ paychecks short of what they’re owed, some for several weeks. Jeffery Temple, a spokesperson for Fred Meyer, said the parent company, Kroger Co., recently launched a new human resources platform that has caused the problems. “Through...
1920s: The Oregon Klan Self-Destructs
The Skanner is reprinting the five-part series about the Ku Klux Klan’s history in Portland, Oregon with the generous permission of the Portland Tribune, and Steve Law, who wrote this deeply researched and carefully documented history. The Skanner wishes to share this important series with our readers and the public to increase our collective knowledge of how this racist movement was allowed to flourish in this state. And to encourage dialogue about how the KKK’s history of racism is still with us in many forms today. We encourage feedback.
A 21-year-old moved to Oregon to live his dream and vanished just 18 days later. What happened to Miles Stanton?
Miles Stanton grew up in San Diego with his mother Laura, a nurse practitioner, and his two brothers. His father died in 2005 when he was just four years old, and his mother re-married in 2018.
LIST: Top soup restaurants in the Portland area
Portland has been getting a fair amount of sunshine the past few days, but don’t let the blue sky fool you. It’s still quite cold outside.
Thousands of Portland mayor's texts were missing for years
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Thousands of text messages from Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s city-issued iPhone and the phones of other top officials went missing for years from the public record, including texts he sent after former President Donald Trump directed federal agents to the city to quell nightly racial justice protests. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the city uses specialized software to capture text messaging on city-issued phones so they can be retained for public record requests, but the software can’t capture encrypted messages sent using Apple’s iMessage service. OPB’s investigation found the mayor and his staff sent and received thousands of iMessage texts between 2017 and 2021 and those messages were not captured — and therefore not included — in key public records requests about the protests, policing and other issues. Users can turn iMessage off and instead send texts outside Apple’s proprietary system by toggling a button in the iPhone’s settings. Wheeler and other city officials signed a document saying they understood they must toggle iMessage to the off position and Wheeler was repeatedly reminded of that, OPB reported.
D.B. Cooper expert: New evidence points to person of interest in unsolved case
A simple black necktie may be the smoking gun to solving a mystery that has fascinated the country for 50 years: who is D.B. Cooper and what happened to him?
Oregon hires Valerie Johnson, former Portland State AD, as new deputy AD
The Oregon athletic department has hired former Portland State athletic director Valerie Johnson as its new deputy athletic director, senior women’s administrator and deputy Title IX coordinator. Johnson comes to UO after spending the last 15 months as athletic director of the Multnomah Athletic Club. “We were looking for...
Recovered body believed to be that of Tualatin man
The Marion County Sheriff's Office believes a body found Monday is that of Miles Stanton, 21, who disappeared Oct. 20.The Marion County Sheriff's Office believes a body recovered in Marion County Monday is that of a 21-year-old man who recently moved to Tualatin, KOIN 6 News is reporting. Miles Stanton, who moved to Tualatin in late September, has not been heard from since he last made a purchase at an Aurora 76 station on Thursday, Oct 20. "In an email on Monday morning, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said the investigation is active and no other information would...
Hillsboro mistakenly discharged over 1 billion gallons of water
Officials say customers won't see any disruptions after water was accidentally diverted into the Trask River. The Hillsboro Water Department accidentally diverted more than a billion gallons of water out of the Barney reservoir and into the Trask River last month due to a meter reading malfunction, city officials say. Thanks to heavy rainfall and forecasts for the rest of fall and winter, officials say there should still be plenty of drinking water to go around in town, and repair costs are expected to be minimal. The error was discovered in October, when Hillsboro staff began investigating why...
Gunderson to stop making railcars in Portland; future of barge operation uncertain
Portland industrial stalwart Gunderson plans to end railcar manufacturing in the city next year, shifting production from the Willamette River waterfront to factories elsewhere in the country. The decision leaves the future of its barge building operation on an adjacent property uncertain as Gunderson sorts through whether it makes sense...
WWEEK
El Gaucho Has Opened a Massive Steakhouse in the New Vancouver Waterfront Development
This may sound surprising, even controversial: Downtown Vancouver, Wash. is looking increasingly attractive as a destination for a night out. Officially known as Waterfront Vancouver, the gleaming real estate development that’s been underway for several years now continues to fill with inviting businesses, including restaurants, beer bars and tasting rooms for far-flung Washington wineries. The latest to join them: El Gaucho.
alamedahistory.org
100-year-old photos offer a fresh look at the Willamette River in downtown Portland
We’ve been helping a long-time Northeast Portland family sort through their 100-year-old photo albums to identify some mystery locations and develop context about important family places. We love working with old photos (there’s a whole category here on the blog called Photo Detective dedicated to the topic which we think makes interesting reading and looking).
kptv.com
Oregon’s 6th Congressional District still ‘too close to call’ nearly a week later
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Nearly a week after the election and Oregon’s newest congressional district still doesn’t have a clear winner. As of Monday evening, Democrat Andrea Salinas was ahead of her Republican counterpart, Mike Erickson by just a few thousand votes. The outcome of this seat is one of at least 20 seats still up for grabs and will help determine which part has power in the U.S. House of Representatives. Dale lives in Tigard, a city district six covers. He said he hasn’t seen a congressional race this highly contested in Oregon before.
hereisoregon.com
Saying cheese at The Portland Cheese and Meat Festival
The Portland Cheese and Meat Festival brought a vast array of local and international artisan food and beverage producers to the Left Bank Annex in Portland, Oregon on November 13, 2022. Ticket holders had two hours of access to over 26 vendors exhibiting their products in sample sizes, Folks were encouraged to mingle, nibble, and explore.
KGW
Top 5 Portland holiday light displays
PORTLAND, Ore. — With the air getting colder and winter weather complicating roadways, it's good to have fun activities close to home. Thankfully, there are five excellent holiday light displays all opening soon in and around the Portland metro area:. Oregon ZooLights. Chief among these are the lights at...
Chronicle
Joe Kent Sees Ballot Curing as Remedy for Lost Seat in 3rd District
A little-known part of the elections process — ballot curing — landed in the spotlight this weekend after 3rd Congressional District candidate Joe Kent urged his supporters not to lose hope that he could still beat Democratic candidate Marie Gluesenkamp Perez. "What the media says is irrelevant, it's...
Wednesday starts frosty, then Portland sees sunny skies; high 50
Temperatures in parts of the metro area were in the mid-20s early Wednesday with frost likely in wind-sheltered areas through about sunrise. After a cold start to the day, Portland will get a sunny, clear day with lighter winds than earlier in the week. Gusts of up to 30 mph are possible through the afternoon. The high temperature will be about 50 degrees.
Tillamook Swiss Society’s centennial celebrates future as well as its past
The Tillamook Swiss Society had its first meeting Nov. 5, 1922. Exactly 100 years later, the group celebrated its centennial with a daylong festival at the Tillamook Fairgrounds and its largest ever induction of new members. Those 55 inductees will more than double the group’s active membership and, organizers hope, ensure the Swiss Society’s future.
