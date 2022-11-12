ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clive, IA

Clive PD apprehends multiple replica handguns off teens

By Natasha Keicher
WHO 13
WHO 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RvjSL_0j8hfY8100

CLIVE, Iowa — Pellet guns with uncanny resemblances to real handguns have been apprehended from multiple teenagers in the span of a week, the Clive Police Department said.

According to a post on Facebook, officers with the Clive Police Department have responded to several weapons trip calls where teenagers allegedly pass off pellet guns as real handguns.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uocTC_0j8hfY8100
    Apprehended pellet gun. Photo courtesy of the Clive Police Department.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ug26A_0j8hfY8100
    Apprehended pellet gun. Photo courtesy of the Clive Police Department.

The pellet guns that have been apprehended so far shoot a .177 caliber projectile, which can cause injuries, the police said. In the Facebook post the police warned that the pellet gun’s similarity to real handguns could lead to deadly circumstances for the individual carrying them.

One teenager allegedly brought one of these pellet guns to the Crestview School of Inquiry and brandished it at another student after classes had been dismissed on November 3, the police said. That teenager was later arrested and charged with Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon.

“The resemblance to a real firearm is uncanny, and under the wrong circumstances could have had a devastating effect to those involved, their families, and the community as a whole,” Lieutenant Mark Rehberg said.

The Clive Police Department is asking parents not to purchase these pellet guns for their child, and if their child already has one to consider taking it back.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs2iowa.com

Mother of Xavior Harrelson arrested for selling meth to undercover cop

The mother of Xavior Harrelson has been arrested and charged with selling meth to an undercover police officer. A Criminal complaint accuses Sarah Harrelson of selling the undercover officer more than $700 of meth over two days with another woman in Des Moines back in February. Harrelson was not booked...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Des Moines Police investigating after downtown bank robbed

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating the robbery of a downtown Des Moines bank that happened Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 4:15 p.m. at the U.S. Bank at 520 Walnut. Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said a male suspect entered the bank and said he had a weapon. No weapon […]
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Ankeny warns of police officer impersonator

(Ankeny, IA) — The Ankeny Police Department is warning the public about a police officer impersonator. The department says a resident got a message from Police Sergeant James Wilson, saying he needed to speak with her about a confidential legal matter. Ankeny Police say the impersonator will ask for personal information, money, or gift cards. If anyone calls, claiming to be from a law enforcement agency, asking for information or money, they say to report the call to local authorities.
ANKENY, IA
WHO 13

UPDATE: Missing Altoona Police K-9 has been found

UPDATE: The Altoona Police Department said K-9 Zeke has been found. The department made an update to its Facebook post at 11:16 p.m. Sunday thanking everyone who shared the information and offered encouragement. More information about what happened is expected to be released by Altoona Police later Monday. ORIGINAL POST: INDIANOLA, Iowa — The Indianola […]
ALTOONA, IA
ktvo.com

Southeast Iowa man killed in crash on slick, snowy highway

MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was killed Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Mahaska County. It happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Highway 23. According to the Mahaska County Sheriff's Office, Morgan Sanders, 22, of rural Fremont, was heading north when he...
MAHASKA COUNTY, IA
theperrynews.com

Waukee man arrested for allegedly strangling Waukee woman

A Waukee man was arrested Thursday after allegedly strangling a Waukee woman as she held their baby. David Bodean Bunney, 37, of 1040 Collins Dr., Waukee, was charged with domestic abuse assault-impeding air/blood flow and child endangerment. The incident began about 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Collins...
WAUKEE, IA
theperrynews.com

Waukee man allegedly assaults handyman with skateboard

A Waukee man was arrested Friday on a Dallas County warrant in connection with a September incident in which he allegedly struck an apartment house handyman in the head with skateboard. Logan Patrick Stripe, 38, of 700 Ashworth Dr., Waukee, was charged with assault causing serious injury and trespassing. The...
WAUKEE, IA
KCCI.com

Sheriff: Snow a factor in deadly Iowa crash

MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — Tuesday morning's snow is being blamed for a deadly crash in southern Iowa. The Mahaska County Sheriff's Office said it happened around 5:30 a.m. on Highway 23, just west of Fremont. Authorities say 22-year-old Morgan Sanders, of Fremont, died when his car lost control in...
FREMONT, IA
Western Iowa Today

Des Moines Man In Custody, Accused Of Threatening To Blow Up Library

(Des Moines, IA) — A Des Moines man is in custody after police say he threatened to blow up the Des Moines Public Library. Thirty-two-year-old Donnie Shuman, who is also accused of threatening police, was arrested Saturday. He is charged with second-degree harassment and two counts of threat of terrorism. Shuman is also awaiting trial on an unrelated charge in Scott County. He is being held at the Polk County Jail.
DES MOINES, IA
KCJJ

Des Moines man accused of assaulting two women at Lone Tree bar

A central Iowa man is accused of assaulting two women at a bar in Lone Tree. Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Gussy’s on Devoe Street just before 12:45 Sunday morning for a fight inside the bar. Witnesses allege 55-year-old William Kunsman of Des Moines punched two separate women…a customer and a bartender…during a heated argument.
LONE TREE, IA
KCCI.com

Webster County detective under investigation for 'past actions'

WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa — A detective in Webster County is under investigation. Tom Steck works at the Webster County Sheriff's Office. He is currently under criminal investigation. The Webster County Attorney's Office says it has to do with alleged concerns about Steck's credibility and past actions. Steck was placed...
WEBSTER COUNTY, IA
theperrynews.com

Texas man convicted of long-distance harassment of Dexter woman

A Texas man was convicted Thursday of harassing a Dexter woman with a barrage of phone calls, texts and emails over the course of six months. Brandon Rayce Edwards, 38, of 111 E. Outer Dr., Canyon Lake, Texas, was convicted of second-degree harassment Thursday in Dallas County District Court. He was originally charged in August with stalking, but a plea agreement was reached with the Dallas County Attorney’s office.
CANYON LAKE, TX
WHO 13

1 dead, 1 injured in I-80 crash involving multiple semis

IOWA – One person has been confirmed dead in a multi-vehicle crash that shut down the westbound lanes of I-80 Monday morning. It happened east of Grinnell, near the 187-mile marker, around 7:35 a.m. Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol said a mechanical error with a tire on a Chevy pickup truck caused […]
GRINNELL, IA
KCCI.com

Police: Iowa teen charged after assaulting victim with a pencil

ROLAND, Iowa — In Story County, a Roland-Story High School student is charged in an assault case. 17-year-old Kade Blume faces one count of felony assault as an adult. Story County investigators say earlier this year Blume stripped the clothes off the victim and assaulted the victim with a pencil.
STORY COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Sherman Hill home catches fire overnight, residents escape safely

DES MOINES, Iowa – Fire crews were called out early Wednesday morning to a house fire near Woodland Cemetery, west of downtown Des Moines in the Sherman Hill neighborhood. The home in the 600 block of 18th Street, near the Pleasant Street intersection, caught fire just after 2:00 a.m. The four occupants of the home […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy