Dolphins sign Verone McKinley to 53-man roster, elevate Kion Smith for game vs. Browns

The Dolphins have signed rookie safety Verone McKinley III from the practice squad to the 53-man roster ahead of Sunday’s home game against the Cleveland Browns.

The team also elevated offensive tackle Kion Smith from the practice squad.

McKinley is expected to contribute at the safety spot opposite Jevon Holland. Since Brandon Jones sustained a season-ending ACL injury in Week 7, the Dolphins have used multiple players to fill his void, including McKinley, Eric Rowe and Elijah Campbell.

“What I like is that they give us versatility for different sorts of packages week-in and week-out,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Friday, “kind of like I look at offensive personnel where you can utilize specific skillsets for given matchups.”

The Dolphins had used their three allotted call-ups for McKinley, who originally signed with the team as an undrafted free agent. McKinley fills the vacant spot on the active roster.

McKinley has appeared in two games and made his first career start against the Detroit Lions in Week 8. He has played 64 defensive snaps and recorded two tackles.

It’s the third and final elevation for Smith, who has yet to appear in a game this season. The move signals that right tackle Austin Jackson, who is questionable to play because of an ankle and calf injury, is not yet ready to return to the field.