2022 Notre Dame Football: Boston College Eagles Week
#18 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-3) VS Boston College Eagles (3-7) Notre Dame is on a mission to finish strong — which makes that second half against Navy pretty alarming. A 9-3 season seemed impossible just about a month ago, but they have willed themselves to victory and beat the ever-living crap out of the Clemson Tigers. How could they play so poorly against Navy after such a hot start?
onefootdown.com
2022 College Football Data Preview: Notre Dame VS Boston College
It gives and it takes. That’s how I imagine the future bards and scribes will describe the 2022 Notre Dame football season. Last weekend, the program gave us a lot in the first half and then somehow managed to claw it all back in the second, hanging on for a 35-32 win over Navy.
und.com
Top-five guard Hannah Hidalgo signs with Notre Dame
The 2023 class will be one to remember for Karen & Kevin Keyes Family Head Coach Niele Ivey, who added the No. 5 recruit in the group on Tuesday. Guard Hannah Hidalgo has signed with the Irish, becoming the third player to make the pledge to Notre Dame in the last week. She chose to make South Bend her home over Duke, Michigan, Ohio State, Stanford and UCF.
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: The path to the top 10 is a real goal for the Irish
Now that the College Football Playoff committee has released its latest set of rankings, the overall picture of a final ending to the season becomes a little clearer. While Notre Dame’s path to a New Years Six bowl game is still very rocky — there’s still a path.
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS Boston College Eagles: Weather Report
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on the Boston College Eagles on Saturday in what will be the final home game of the season in South Bend. If you thought the wind was nuts when Clemson came to town — can I one up you with projections of wind chill temperatures in the teens?
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Irish VS USC will be in prime time
For those of you keeping track out there and feel the need to plan ahead, it was announced that when the Notre Dame Fighting Irish head out to L.A. to take on the USC Trojans — it will be in prime time on ABC. While many have downplayed Notre...
247Sports Crystal Ball: Four-star QB to Notre Dame
Both 247Sports National Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong and I have put in a Crystal Ball prediction for Notre Dame to land a top target from the class of 2023. Here is the latest. Wiltfong and I like Notre Dame to land Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II four-star quarterback...
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Irish open up as massive favorites over Boston College
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish took out the Naval Academy on Saturday to improve to 7-3 on the season — but it was just weird (I keep saying that because it was). The Irish gave us a first half that inspired a lot of confidence for how this season may end — but that second half brought back that “oh no” feeling and a lot of questions that need to be answered with two games left in the regular season against the Boston College Eagles and USC Trojans.
onefootdown.com
Quick Recap: Notre Dame Men’s Basketball Staves Off Youngstown State 88-81
Notre Dame men’s basketball fended off a scrappy Youngstown State team Sunday afternoon. It was a balanced scoring effort for the Irish as every starter finished in double figures. It was back-and-forth from the outset as the Irish (2-0) and Penguins (2-1) traded buckets to a 9-9 tie at...
Daniel Hobbs Discusses his Son’s Commitment to Notre Dame
On November 8, Karson Hobbs de-committed from South Carolina. At that time, he was coming off a trip to South Bend where he watched the Fighting Irish defeat Clemson. And to Hobbs, it meant watching the team he grew up on as the son of an avid, lifelong Notre Dame fan in Daniel Hobbs.
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS Boston College Eagles: Depth Charts
On Monday, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish released the depth charts for Saturday’s game against the Boston College Eagles for the Frank Leahy Memorial Bowl. 4 Lorenzo Styles 76 Joe Alt 55 Jarrett Patterson 52 Zeke Correll 75 Josh Lugg 54 Blake Fisher 87 Michael Mayer 83 Jayden Thomas 0 Braden Lenzy 25 Chris Tyree 10 Drew Pyne.
95.3 MNC
Notre Dame mourning the loss of a student
The University of Notre Dame community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Saturday morning, Notre Dame sent a message to students and staff about the passing of James “Jake” Blaauboer. He was a sophomore student in the college of Arts and Letters and a veteran of the U.S. Army.
abc57.com
Former NBA player charged with robbery in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. - A former NBA player was charged with robbery in Goshen on November 8, according to the Goshen Police Department. At 12:36 a.m. on November 8, officers responded to the 1800 block of Lincolnway East for a robbery in progress. There, they arrested 34-year-old Donte Greene of Waldorf,...
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going to nice restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit if you haven't already.
abc57.com
Notre Dame mourns the death of current student
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The University of Notre Dame is mourning the death of a current student. In a letter sent out Saturday morning, university leaders notified the community of the death of James (Jake) Blaauboer, a sophomore in the College of Arts and Letters and a military veteran of the U.S. Army.
nwi.life
#1StudentNWI: Merrillville High School students are making an impact
Merrillville High School (MHS) has been very busy with the first trimester coming to a close. The first trimester gave many students a variety things to be preparing for, whether that meant football playoffs, the Thespian Troupe #1692 performance, or finals week. The Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) football...
This Is the Snowiest City in Indiana
South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.
95.3 MNC
Charges announced in Friday South Bend shooting
A Mishawaka man has been charged with a fatal shooting on Nov. 11 2022 on Vassar Avenue in South Bend. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office says Mikail Martinez, 23, of Mishawaka has been charged with murder for his role in the shooting death of 24 year-old Lawrence Witzke of South Bend.
abc57.com
Elkhart Hacienda to Rally for Rio with a Give Back Night
ELKHART, Ind. -- Hacienda has partnered with Rio's Rainbow, an anti-bullying organization, to host a Give Back Night. Starting Tuesday at 11 a.m., Hacienda will give 20% of participant's purchases to Rio's Rainbow. The Give Back applies to dine-in, online, take-out and gift card orders. A Hacienda Give Back photo...
panoramanow.com
Winter Lights Festival- Valparaiso Indiana
Porter County Parks & Recreation opened the Winter Lights Drive Thru on Saturday, November 19th, 2022 at Sunset Hill Farm County Park, 775 Meridian Rd. in Valparaiso. The Winter Lights Drive Thru is open from Nov 19th – Jan 2nd, 2023 from 5pm – 10pm, free, donations accepted. (note, there is no festival in 2021)
