Macon County nonprofits share $125,000 for mental health projects
DECATUR — Thirteen local nonprofits will receive a total of $125,000 in grant money aimed at improving community mental health. The grants will be dispersed as part of the The Community Foundation of Macon County's Impact100 grant fund, the foundation said. “Mental health is at the forefront of critical...
KUDOS: To Amy and Craig Uphoff
I am writing to publicly thank Amy and Craig Uphoff for their kindness and generosity of November 11. After hitting a deer south of Macon at U.S. 51 and Walker Road, Craig immediately arrived on the scene and stayed with my husband and I until law enforcement arrived. He then called his wife, Amy, to stay with me until the tow truck arrived so he could drive my husband to get our second car. After the tow truck arrived, Amy drove me to their home to wait for my husband. Both Amy and Craig sacrificed their dinner hour and evening plans, going "above and beyond" in their efforts to help us. The world needs more people like Amy and Craig, and my husband and I are forever grateful.
New developments brewing at two Decatur sites
DECATUR — Construction crews have been working in the strip mall parking lot in front of Rural King and other businesses on Mount Zion Road. But it’s not for repair work. There's much more brewing than meets the eye. Instead, they are clearing the way for one of...
Johns Hill closes early, remote learning on Wednesday
DECATUR — Johns Hill Magnet School has an issue with its heating system that is causing a sewer smell on the second and third floors. Decatur Public Schools spokeswoman Denise Swarthout said parents may pick up their students at any time during the day, though middle school students on a field trip to Springfield will not return to the building until 1:30 p.m.
Transgender Day of Remembrance scheduled for Nov. 20 in Decatur
DECATUR — A Transgender Day of Remembrance will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. The service is a memorial for transgender people murdered in the last year. It will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 204 W. Prairie Ave., Decatur. Keynote speaker is Scarlett Wells, mother of a...
Decatur and Macon County home listings for people who need a lot of living space
Welcome home! This gorgeous 1.37 acre property is located in Stony Brook Estates on Decatur's southwest side. You'll enjoy the amazing country views while being close to the conveniences of the city -- the best of both worlds! With more than 4600 sqft of living space, this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is an entertainer's dream! The striking exterior sets the tone for the custom finishes you'll find inside. A grand foyer greets you with stunning marble floors and a beautiful wood staircase. The entry is flanked by stunning formal dining and living spaces both with custom coffered ceilings and beautiful hardwood floors. You'll enjoy entertaining and cooking in the gourmet kitchen, complete with granite counters, an abundance of custom cabinetry, breakfast nook, and coffee bar. The kitchen opens to an additional eating area with corner fireplace. The open great room gives you many possibilities for seating and rec spaces with a second fireplace and built-in kitchenette. Retreat to the spacious second level where you'll find all four bedrooms, including the master suite with a fireplace, newly remodeled bathroom, private balcony, and a must see 31x14 walk-in closet with enough space for your home gym equipment or office. Three additional guest rooms, full bathroom, spacious laundry area, and access to a second private balcony round out the upper level. Want more? This property also includes a second garage and hobby shed with workshop space. Seller will provide a $6,000 updating allowance with an accepted offer. This is a "can't miss" home so put it on your list to see today!
Decatur man denies money order forgery
DECATUR — Prosecutors claim that, broke and in debt and about to be evicted, Decatur man Shaquille Perkins-Bailey came up with a fraud scheme to grow the value of six Post Office money orders by nearly 8,000%. Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter said the money orders were valid,...
Jury acquits Decatur man of murder
DECATUR — A jury acquitted Talmel T. Wilson Jr. of murder Tuesday afternoon. The jurors had retired to consider their verdict at 11:12 a.m. in the shooting death of 28-year-old Suave Turner and were back in Macon County Circuit Court with their decision at 2:06 p.m. Judge Jeffrey Geisler...
Jan. 6 rioter charged with murder in Illinois crash
SPRINGFIELD — A Central Illinois man who pleaded guilty to felony charges for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S Capitol was charged with first-degree murder Wednesday in the death of a woman killed in a wrong-way car collision, Sangamon County officials said. According to the...
Nov. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Decatur: Cloudy with rain and snow in the evening. Snow showers late. Low near 30F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snowfall around one inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Burial service to honor Effingham County sailor killed in Pearl Harbor attack
EFFINGHAM — When jobs were scarce during the Great Depression, Keith Tipsword enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1936 for the opportunities of employment and seeing the world. Tipsword's service took him far from his Effingham County home, but he kept in contact with his family by regularly writing letters. In an October 1941 letter, the 27-year-old said he hoped to be home for Christmas. Tipsword did not get to fulfill that wish, as he was among 106 crewmen aboard the battleship USS West Virginia who died Dec. 7, 1941 when Japanese forces attacked Naval Station Pearl Harbor in Hawaii.
Crime of the Week: Police seek help in solving a home invasion
DECATUR — The Decatur Police Department is seeking help from the public in solving a home invasion, this week’s crime of the week. Decatur police officers responded to a call at approximately 11:15 p.m. on Nov. 7 to the 300 block of West Main Street. According to the...
Decatur catalytic converter thief gets prison and a plea deal
DECATUR — Mitchell R. Chapman, the Decatur man who made a living stealing catalytic converters, took a plea deal that saw him sentenced to three years in prison. The deal, negotiated by defense attorney Philip Tibbs, required prosecutors to drop three additional burglary charges along with two counts of aiding and abetting in the possession of stolen property and a further charge of possession of burglary tools.
Macon County jury finds man guilty of fatal stabbing
DECATUR — A Macon County Circuit Court jury on Wednesday found Paul D. Outland guilty of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Decatur man Anthony A. Jones. The 34-year-old victim died from a knife wound to the neck in the early morning of July 19, 2021. Outland, 56, who is being held in custody, will be sentenced in Macon County Circuit Court Dec. 19.
DUI driver denies ramming pickup that hit his car
DECATUR — When Decatur driver Demetric L. Deberry’s car was clipped in an accident by a pickup truck, prosecutors say it was Deberry who was deservedly arrested and later charged. Deberry is accused of pursuing the pickup truck and ramming it twice on the night of Oct. 22...
Decatur mom breaks down during trial of man accused of killing her son
DECATUR — An anguished Decatur mother fled from a courtroom in tears Monday as she watched the last moments of her murdered son’s life play out in a series of surveillance videos shown to jurors. Janet Hill was already weeping when the prosecution played a video showing her...
MacArthur girls basketball will lean on Christina Rice as it goes for 4th straight regional title
DECATUR — There is a lot of weight on MacArthur girls basketball forward Christina Rice's shoulders this season, but she is prepared for it. The Generals senior is the only returning starter from last season's 22-12 team that advanced to the Class 3A sectional semifinals, but Rice has put in the work this summer and fall to be ready for this year's challenge with a new group.
Millikin football's Alexander Perkins camed CCIW Co-Defensive Player of the Year
DECATUR — Millikin football senior defensive end Alexander Perkins was named the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Don Larson Co-Defensive Player of Year as part of the All-Conference Team announcement. Four other Millikin players were recognized by the CCIW coaches as well. Perkins was also named to...
