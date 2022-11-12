Shirley, age 88, joined her husband in Heaven on Thursday, November 10, 2022. She was a native of Muscatine, IA, but spent much time living in MN and TX and finally residing in Ponchatoula, LA. Shirley owned and operated a cattle and horse ranch for many years with her husband. She took pride in raising Sorrel Percheron Draft horses and her horses participated in many parades and weddings. Her favorite event was the Milwaukee Circus Parade and she attended as many years as she could. Shirley was really talented at embroidering, and she enjoyed sewing on all different types of projects. She was a fiercely strong woman who loved her family deeply. Shirley was a dedicated wife, loving mother, and wonderful Grandma who will be forever missed.

PONCHATOULA, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO