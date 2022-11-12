ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Hall, Michigan State beat No. 4 Kentucky 86-77 in 2OT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Malik Hall forced two extra periods with dunks off inbounds plays, and Michigan State outlasted No. 4 Kentucky 86-77 in double overtime on Tuesday night after Oscar Tshiebwe concluded his strong season debut by fouling out. Tshiebwe, last season’s consensus national player of the year, had...
EAST LANSING, MI
No. 22 Michigan plays Pittsburgh following Dickinson’s 31-point performance

Michigan Wolverines (2-0) vs. Pittsburgh Panthers (1-1) BOTTOM LINE: The No. 22 Michigan Wolverines visit the Pittsburgh Panthers after Hunter Dickinson scored 31 points in Michigan’s 88-83 victory against the Eastern Michigan Eagles. Pittsburgh went 8-11 at home last season while going 11-21 overall. The Panthers shot 41.4% from...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Seton Hall hosts Iowa after Murray’s 22-point outing

Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) at Seton Hall Pirates (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: Iowa visits the Seton Hall Pirates after Kris Murray scored 22 points in Iowa’s 112-71 win over the North Carolina A&T Aggies. Seton Hall finished 21-11 overall with a 13-3 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Pirates...
IOWA CITY, IA
San Jose State hosts Hofstra following Estrada’s 33-point game

Hofstra Pride (3-0) at San Jose State Spartans (3-0) BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra visits the San Jose State Spartans after Aaron Estrada scored 33 points in Hofstra’s 85-80 win over the George Washington Colonials. San Jose State went 8-23 overall with a 7-9 record at home during the 2021-22 season....
SAN JOSE, CA
Food distributor Baldor to double routes, hire 100

Bronx, New York-based commercial food distributor Baldor Specialty Foods, which entered the D.C. region market in 2012, has signed a lease for a 100,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution facility in Lanham, Maryland, that will support its plans to double delivery routes over the next few years. Baldor is also hiring 100...
LANHAM, MD

