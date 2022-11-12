ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eli Ricks leaves with injury in Alabama football vs. Ole Miss game

By Nick Kelly, The Tuscaloosa News
 3 days ago
OXFORD, Miss. ― Alabama football cornerback Eli Ricks sustained an injury against Ole Miss on Saturday.

He was hurt on the first play of the game as he appeared to have hit his head on another player, but the exact injury is unknown at this time. Ricks was starting a third consecutive game for the Crimson Tide at cornerback after he served in a reserve role for much of the season prior.

The training staff looked at Ricks on the field then evaluated him in the medical tent. After about three minutes in the tent, Ricks went with the training staff to the locker room.

Terrion Arnold, who had been starting before Ricks was given the nod against Mississippi State, replaced the LSU transfer in the starting lineup. Arnold made a third-down tackle to force fourth down, on which Alabama also stopped the Rebels.

No. 9 Alabama, which was eliminated from SEC West contention before the game started, is aiming to avoid back-to-back losses in the regular season, which hasn't happened since 2007 in Nick Saban's first season.

NICK SABAN:How many votes has Alabama football coach Nick Saban gotten in elections over the years? We counted

BRYCE YOUNG:Sushi, trash cans and a dollar bill: How Bryce Young's QB training began at age 5

This season, Ricks has five total tackles with four pass breakups. All four of those were against Mississippi State as Ricks' used his length to bat down pass after pass, even when he didn't look like he was in a good position to make a play.

While Ricks took over for Arnold during the Bulldogs game on Oct. 22, Kool-Aid McKinstry has been the starter at the other corner spot throughout the season.

The Tuscaloosa News

The Tuscaloosa News

