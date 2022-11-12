Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
LOOK: Ron Rivera gets emotional, fights tears after Commanders beat Eagles: 'My mother would've been proud'
The Commanders didn't just beat the rival Eagles on Monday night, handing the NFL's last unbeaten team their first loss of the year. They also gave coach Ron Rivera a reason to get choked up. Roughly three weeks after he was excused from the team to visit his mother, Delores, who died soon after, Rivera addressed Washington after Monday's 32-21 upset while fighting back tears: "My mother would've been proud," he told the players, before star receiver Terry McLaurin took over.
CBS Sports
Colts' Shaquille Leonard: Getting season-ending surgery
Leonard (neck) underwent back surgery Tuesday and will miss the rest of the season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. The standout linebacker previously had surgery in June to repair two discs in his back, but the procedure didn't yield the results that Leonard and the Colts had counted on. He missed the Colts' first three games while recovering from his initial surgery, then suffered a concussion and fractured nose in his return to the field in Week 4. Leonard missed three more games before returning to action, only to succumb to further neck and back problems a week later, sitting out this past Sunday's win over the Raiders. The Colts had already placed Leonard on injured reserve last weekend, and the 27-year-old's decision to get another back surgery officially closes the door on him staging a late-season return. Leonard is hoping his latest procedure will resolve his back problems once and for all and have him back to full health well in advance of the 2023 season.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 11 Running Back Rankings: Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara carry some big questions
The bye-week teams in Week 11 will leave us a bit short-handed this week, with Travis Etienne and Kenneth Walker especially looming as significant absences. However, you'll also miss Leonard Fournette, Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson, and Rachaad White -- and the latter two head into the bye potentially having usurped the former as their teams' top options, which adds a lot of intrigue to their Week 12 and beyond outlooks.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Andrew Wylie: Steps out with injury
Wylie (elbow) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Jaguars. Wyle sustained an elbow injury at some point during the first half, though the nature and severity of this issue are still unclear. His absence will leave the Chiefs' offensive line very short-handed with right tackles Darian Kinnard (coach's decision) and Lucas Niang (kneecap) both sidelined Sunday.
Giants insider David Tyree chats season opener on NY Blitz
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Big Blue has a new head coach and GM, will they look better on the field? Will Daniel Jones become the franchise QB or will the Giants be moving on next season? Can they stop King Henry in week one in Tennessee? Can Saquon Barkley bounce back this season? Giants insider […]
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football: Buy-low and sell-high trade targets for Week 11 plus position previews
Fantasy Football is, as much as anything else, about winning a battle of attrition. For as much time as we spend on strategy going back to draft season, a lot of who wins the championship comes down, just like in real football, to who has managed to avoid injuries best. We were reminded of that in stark terms in Week 10 with a whole slew of significant injuries. Here are the latest details you need to know about as teams prep for Week 11 starting today:
CBS Sports
Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick: Could play this week
Head coach Mike Tomlin is "optimistic" about Fitzpatrick's (appendix) chances of playing Sunday against the Bengals, Chris Halicke of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Fitzpatrick underwent emergency surgery to remove his appendix Saturday, but he appears to be recovering quickly from the procedure. Tomlin also noted that he felt "positive" about the safety's inclusion this week, which bodes well for his Week 11 availability. However, his status in practice will be worth monitoring throughout the week, even if he could arguably play Sunday without practicing at all this week.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Zach Ertz: Suffers knee injury Sunday
Ertz sustained a knee injury during Sunday's game at the Rams, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. On third-and-4 late in the first quarter, quarterback Colt McCoy connected with Ertz for a 12-yard completion. However, Ertz was in noticeable pain right away and walked slowly to the sideline tent before getting carted to the locker room. If he doesn't return, he'll end Week 10 action with just the one catch. Rookie second-round pick Trey McBride and Stephen Anderson are the next tight ends up for the Cardinals.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Patrick Peterson called his game-winning OT interception of Josh Allen: 'I am going to go pick this'
Every Tuesday, eight-time Pro Bowler, three-time First-Team All-Pro and current Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson and two-time Super Bowl champion Bryant McFadden discuss what's happening in the NFL world on and off the field. This week, Peterson broke down some of the biggest moments from the Vikings' 33-30 overtime victory at the Buffalo Bills in Week 10, a game he sealed with his second interception of quarterback Josh Allen. Watch the Nov. 15 edition of "All Things Covered" here to hear Peterson analyze the "Game of the Year".
Giants expert David Tyree weighs in on NFL Week 3 action
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Moose and Giants Super Bowl champ David Tyree sit down for a conversation about the first-place, undefeated Big Blue machine and their Monday night match-up with Dallas. Watch the video player for the full interview. Be sure to tune in Saturday at 10:30 p.m. for NY Blitz, where PIX11 Sports’ […]
Jets hit the road to battle the Steelers
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Jets insider Greg Buttle joined The Moose on NY Blitz to discuss how the Jets can beat the Steelers on the road this weekend. Watch the video player for the full interview.
What did the Jets learn from their miracle win over Cleveland?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Moose grills Greg Buttle on what the Jets learned from their miracle win in Cleveland that they can take into Sunday’s game. Want to know the keys to the Jets winning two games in a row? Watch the video player for the full interview. Be sure to tune in Saturday […]
Jets QB Zach Wilson ‘is the right guy’: Greg Buttle
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Jets insider Greg Buttle doubled down on his support for quarterback Zach Wilson after his performance against the Patriots last weekend. Watch the video player to find out why and tune in to NY Blitz on PIX11 Saturdays at 10:30 p.m.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Out indefinitely due to shoulder
Goedert is expected to miss extended time after suffering a shoulder injury in Monday's 32-21 loss to the Commanders, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. The exact nature of Goedert's injury isn't yet known, nor has a timeline for a return been established or a decision been made on whether or not he'll go on injured reserve, but the Eagles don't believe the tight end will be lost for the season. In Monday's game, Goedert recorded three receptions for 23 yards and a touchdown on three targets, but he had a key lost fumble in the fourth quarter. On that lost fumble, Goedert was grabbed in the facemask by a Washington defender, but a penalty wasn't called and Goedert appeared to suffer the injury on the play in question. The Eagles are likely to offer further details on Goedert's injury in the days to come, but expect the team to turn to a combination of Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra and Tyree Jackson (knee) to fill in for him at tight end for the next few weeks.
NEWS10 ABC
Jets insider Greg Buttle talks season opener on NY Blitz
NEW YORK (PIX11) – The Moose grills Greg Buttle about the Jets season opener. Can they contain the Baltimore Ravens in the opening weekend? What will the team look like with Joe Flacco at the helm? When will we see Zach Wilson? Is this the year Zack takes over the helm of the Jets and […]
CBS Sports
Packers' Aaron Jones: Runs freely in overtime win
Jones rushed 24 times for 138 yards and a touchdown while adding two receptions for 18 yards in Sunday's 31-28 overtime win over Dallas. The Packers had a clear game plan to attack Dallas' premier pass rush with their ground game, and Jones led the charge with his fourth 100-yard game of the season. It hasn't been all roses for the star running back, as he has produced five games of 50 or less rushing yards through 10 weeks. Overall, the 27-year-old is still producing like an RB1 while boasting a career-best 5.6 yards per carry. Jones will face a stiff test against Tennessee on a short week Thursday.
CBS Sports
Colts' Matt Ryan: Picks up win in surprise start
Ryan completed 21 of 28 passes for 222 yards and a touchdown and added 38 rushing yards and another touchdown on four carries in Sunday's 25-20 win over the Raiders. Making his first start since being benched in favor of Sam Ehlinger in Week 8, Ryan was efficient and surprisingly productive as a runner, with his career-long 39-yard scramble on third-and-3 in the fourth quarter setting up the game-winning score for the Colts. Despite the feel-good return to the lineup, the 37-year-old quarterback will face a much tougher challenge in Week 11 against the Eagles.
How are the Giants doing halfway through the season?
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Giants insider David Tyree joined the Moose to evaluate Big Blue’s performance for the first half of the NFL season. He’s a tough grader; watch the video player to find out why and tune in to NY Blitz on PIX11 Saturdays at 10:30 p.m.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Aaron Patrick sues NFL, Rams, Chargers and ESPN after suffering knee injury on sideline, per report
The Denver Broncos have dealt with a shocking amount of injuries this season, and one player is taking legal action against the league for his situation. According to The Athletic, linebacker Aaron Patrick has filed a lawsuit again the NFL, the Los Angeles Rams, the Los Angeles Chargers, SoFi Stadium, ESPN and other entities after he tore his ACL during the Broncos' Week 6 matchup against the Chargers.
CBS Sports
Cooper Kupp injury: Fantasy Football waiver-wire replacements to add include two Week 10 breakouts
The Rams season has been an absolute nightmare, and it might have taken a worst-case scenario turn Sunday against the Cardinals with wide receiver Cooper Kupp leaving with an ankle injury, one of a number of potentially significant injuries we've seen around the NFL in Week 10. Kupp, who has...
