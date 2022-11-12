ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

Football: James I. O'Neill blasts Burke 42-6 for Class C trophy

By Ken McMillan, Times Herald-Record
Times Herald-Record
Times Herald-Record
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21l4Hi_0j8hezs900

NEWBURGH – James I. O’Neill learned a lot from its regular-season meeting with John S. Burke Catholic and put it to good use when they met again in Saturday’s Section 9 Class C championship.

A couple adjustments on defense slowed down the potent Burke running game after the first quarter and the Raiders seized the moment by scoring 35 points in the second quarter on the way to a 42-6 victory at NFA field.

Turning point

Burke Catholic ate up much of the first quarter with a sustained drive that took the ball into the red zone. However, Liam Benzinger was stripped of the ball by Mark Kick and Grant Lemier recovered the loose ball at the 10-yard line.

A score there would have provided confidence and momentum for the Eagles. However, the Raiders made sure not to allow Burke deep into its territory until the final minute.

Marek Arbogast – named the defensive player of the game with his two interceptions – turned the tide when he reversed the field for a 36-yard punt return. On the Raiders’ first snap, quarterback Nick Waugh found Thor Swanson open down the middle for a 24-yard touchdown.

It turned out to be a 35-0 onslaught in the second quarter for the Raiders.

Player of the game

It’s been a long journey back for O’Neill quarterback Nick Waugh. He tore his labrum during the spring 2021 season (moved from the fall due to COVID) and appeared in one game in the fall of 2021.

Waugh said he has no problem with throwing the ball downfield, especially with such a talented cast of receivers. In the second quarter alone he completed long touchdown throws of 24 yards to Thor Swanson, 33 yards to Arbogast (one play after missing him by inches in the end zone) and 37 yards to Jadon Spain, though the receiver broke two tackles and earned most of his yards after the catch.

Waugh finished 6-for-10 for 117 yards.

By the numbers

James I. O’Neill - The Raiders needed only 15 offensive plays in the first half on the way to the 35-0 halftime lead. Jordan Thompson had 19 carries for 99 yards, the bulk of 114 yards on the ground by the Raiders.

John S. Burke Catholic – The Eagles amassed 189 yards of rushing on 52 carries. Senior Chris Leahy was the workhorse, gaining 143 yards on 38 carries, with only five carries going for negative yardage. Benzinger had eight carries for 31 yards. Quarterback Jake Carter completed seven of eight throws for 27 yards but had the two picks.

O’Neill will face the Section 1 winner next Saturday at Middletown High School.

Twitter: @KenMcMillanTHR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
warwickadvertiser.com

Six Warwick Wildcats sign national letters of intent

Six Warwick student athletes recently signed National Letters of Intent to continue their education and compete in athletics at the division I level. Skyler Blanton, Warwick senior soccer and lacrosse athlete. National Letter of Intent to attend East Carolina University of Greenville, North Carolina. She was recruited to midfield for...
WARWICK, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Local urban school districts flunk English and math state exams

ALBANY – The New York State Education Department has released the data on the math and English language arts (ELA) testing for grades three through eight for the 2021-2022 school year. Several Westchester school districts are among the best in the state while others in the region are among the lowest of the 646 school districts in the state that had data available.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

1-Year-Old Wallington Boy Christopher Mizdol Dies

Beloved Wallington boy Christopher Walter Mizdol died following heart surgery complications on Saturday, Oct. 22. He was one year and 23 days old. Christopher was known for his constant smiles and laughs, as well as his love of manatees, turtles, trips to Disney World, and his dog, Bruno, his obituary says.
WALLINGTON, NJ
CBS New York

Powerball ticket purchased in New York wins $100,000

NEW YORK -- A Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was purchased in New York along with 22 third-prize tickets worth $50,000 each, the New York Lottery said Tuesday. The winning numbers in the Nov. 7 drawing are 10-33-41-47-56, Powerball 10. The winning tickets matched four numbers and the Powerball. They were purchased at:Mick's Deli in Otisville - Power Play winner of $100,000 Stewart's Shops in Clifton Park  Omsharda in Queens Village Bono's Deli in Manhattan Meadow Trading in Fresh Meadows  Stewart's...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Upstate NY mom who let son, 10, get tattoo says she thought it was temporary

An Upstate New York mother says the tattoo her 10-year-old son got was a misunderstanding. Crystal Thomas, a 33-year-old resident of Highland, N.Y., was arrested last month after allowing her child to get a large, permanent ink tattoo at a motel from a man in a neighboring room. Lloyd Police Chief James Janso said Thomas gave the boy permission to go next door and get the body art; the boy got his name tattooed in block letters about 6-8 inches long across his forearm.
HIGHLAND, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

One dead, several injured in Route 32 crash in Woodbury

WOODBURY – A mid-morning crash on Thursday between a passenger van and a truck on Route 32 in the Town of Woodbury claimed one life and left several other injured, police said. Injured victims were transported to Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh and Garnet Health Medical Center...
WOODBURY, NY
Big Frog 104

Man Vs. Coyote Showdown Caught on Camera in Hyde Park, NY

A dramatic video was caught of a Hyde Park man confronting a coyote on his front steps while leaving for work. Coyote sightings throughout the Hudson Valley are a pretty common occurrence. The coyote is a species of canine native to North America that is smaller than its close relative, the wolf, and slightly smaller than the closely related eastern wolf and red wolf.
HYDE PARK, NY
101.5 WPDH

New York School Bus Crashes On Palisades In Hudson Valley

A school bus bringing Hudson Valley students back to school avoided a major accident with a box truck but was still involved in an accident on the Palisades. On Monday at about 12:30 p.m., New York State Police from Troop F responded to a reported motor vehicle crash involving a school bus on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in the town of Stony Point.
STONY POINT, NY
Times Herald-Record

Times Herald-Record

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
337K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Middletown, NY from The Times Herald-Record at recordonline.com.

 http://recordonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy