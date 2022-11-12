Football: James I. O'Neill blasts Burke 42-6 for Class C trophy

NEWBURGH – James I. O’Neill learned a lot from its regular-season meeting with John S. Burke Catholic and put it to good use when they met again in Saturday’s Section 9 Class C championship.

A couple adjustments on defense slowed down the potent Burke running game after the first quarter and the Raiders seized the moment by scoring 35 points in the second quarter on the way to a 42-6 victory at NFA field.

Turning point

Burke Catholic ate up much of the first quarter with a sustained drive that took the ball into the red zone. However, Liam Benzinger was stripped of the ball by Mark Kick and Grant Lemier recovered the loose ball at the 10-yard line.

A score there would have provided confidence and momentum for the Eagles. However, the Raiders made sure not to allow Burke deep into its territory until the final minute.

Marek Arbogast – named the defensive player of the game with his two interceptions – turned the tide when he reversed the field for a 36-yard punt return. On the Raiders’ first snap, quarterback Nick Waugh found Thor Swanson open down the middle for a 24-yard touchdown.

It turned out to be a 35-0 onslaught in the second quarter for the Raiders.

Player of the game

It’s been a long journey back for O’Neill quarterback Nick Waugh. He tore his labrum during the spring 2021 season (moved from the fall due to COVID) and appeared in one game in the fall of 2021.

Waugh said he has no problem with throwing the ball downfield, especially with such a talented cast of receivers. In the second quarter alone he completed long touchdown throws of 24 yards to Thor Swanson, 33 yards to Arbogast (one play after missing him by inches in the end zone) and 37 yards to Jadon Spain, though the receiver broke two tackles and earned most of his yards after the catch.

Waugh finished 6-for-10 for 117 yards.

By the numbers

James I. O’Neill - The Raiders needed only 15 offensive plays in the first half on the way to the 35-0 halftime lead. Jordan Thompson had 19 carries for 99 yards, the bulk of 114 yards on the ground by the Raiders.

John S. Burke Catholic – The Eagles amassed 189 yards of rushing on 52 carries. Senior Chris Leahy was the workhorse, gaining 143 yards on 38 carries, with only five carries going for negative yardage. Benzinger had eight carries for 31 yards. Quarterback Jake Carter completed seven of eight throws for 27 yards but had the two picks.

O’Neill will face the Section 1 winner next Saturday at Middletown High School.

