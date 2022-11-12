ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Injury forces NC State RB Demie Sumo-Karngbaye to locker room against Boston College

By David Thompson, The Fayetteville Observer
 3 days ago
NC State sophomore running back Demie Sumo-Karngbaye left the game with 7:18 left in the first quarter against Boston College after suffering an injury to his left ankle – an issue that forced him to miss games against Syracuse and Virginia Tech this season.

Sumo-Karngbaye had to be helped off the field by two NC State trainers and was slowly taken to the locker room, unable to put any weight on his ankle. He had two rushes for six yards before the injury. His return is questionable.

NC State currently leads Boston College 14-0 midway through the first quarter.

