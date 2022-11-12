Read full article on original website
Flood Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-16 09:27:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-16 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Astor affecting Lake and Volusia Counties. .The Saint Johns River at Astor is forecast to slowly fall through the remainder of the week while remaining in Moderate Flood Stage. Residents will continue to see Moderate Flood impacts for the foreseeable future. For the St. Johns River...including Astor...Moderate flooding is occurring and forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1000 PM EST ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Astor. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 3.5 feet, Many yards and streets along the river, and with canals flooded, water enters the first floor of low lying homes. Flooding to docks and yards at condominiums on Juno Trail and docks at Astor Bridge Marina. Roads flooded in South Moon Fish Camp and starting to move over the sea wall at Blair`s Jungle Den. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 3.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM EST Wednesday was 3.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 3.5 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 2.3 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon St Johns River Astor 2.3 3.7 Wed 8 am 3.7 3.7 3.6 3.6 3.5
High Wind Warning issued for Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-16 05:37:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-16 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Chukchi Sea Coast HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southeast winds 50 mph with gusts to 70 mph occuring. * WHERE...Chukchi Sea Coast north of Cape Krusenstern. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM AKST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds are expected this morning. Winds will decrease late this afternoon.
High Wind Warning issued for Central Ventura County Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-16 03:01:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-16 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Central Ventura County Valleys; Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley; Malibu Coast; Santa Clarita Valley; Santa Monica Mountains; Southeastern Ventura County Valleys; Ventura County Beaches; Ventura County Inland Coast HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley, Ventura County Beaches, Ventura County Inland Coast, Central Ventura County Valleys, Southeastern Ventura County Valleys, Malibu Coast, Santa Monica Mountains and Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Piscataquis, Northern Somerset, Northwest Aroostook by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-13 18:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-14 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Northern Piscataquis; Northern Somerset; Northwest Aroostook WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 8 inches with the higher amounts expected in higher terrain and in the Saint John Valley. * WHERE...Northwest Aroostook, Northern Piscataquis, and Northern Somerset Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Flood Warning issued for Seminole by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-15 21:16:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-16 11:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Seminole The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney affecting Seminole County. .The Saint Johns River above Lake Harney will remain within Moderate flood stage through the week with a very slow decline. Residents and interests along the river will continue to see Moderate flooding impacts through this week. For the St. Johns River...including Above Lake Harney...Moderate flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 1100 AM EST. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Water enters the first story of homes on Whitcomb Drive between Crossover Lane and Lake Harney Road. Water covers Mullet Lake Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM EST Tuesday the stage was 9.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM EST Tuesday was 9.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 9.0 feet Sunday evening. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun St Johns River Above Lake Harne 8.0 9.2 Tue 8 pm 9.1 9.1 9.1 9.0 9.0
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Cook, Northern Lake, Southern Cook, North Shore by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-14 04:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-15 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Northern Cook, Northern Lake; Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST TUESDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 11 inches. The highest snow accumulations will be found along the higher terrain of the North Shore. * WHERE...Northern Cook and Lake, Southern Lake and Southern Cook Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Grand Portage Reservation. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some additional light accumulations may linger Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
High Surf Advisory issued for Maui Central Valley North, Maui Windward West, Molokai North by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-16 03:48:00 HAST Expires: 2022-11-16 18:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don`t go out. Target Area: Maui Central Valley North; Maui Windward West; Molokai North; Molokai West; Molokai Windward; Windward Haleakala HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI AND NORTH FACING SHORES OF MAUI .A building northwest swell (330 degrees) will produce advisory level surf along north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai Oahu, Molokai, and north facing shores of Maui through this afternoon. HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Surf heights from 12 to 16 feet along north facing shores and 8 to 12 feet along west facing shores of Molokai. Surf heights building from 12 to 16 feet along north facing shores of Maui. * WHERE...North and west facing shores of Molokai, and north facing shores of Maui. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents will make swimming dangerous.
High Surf Advisory issued for St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-16 05:49:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-17 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Precautions should be taken to protect property. Target Area: St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Elevated water levels and large breaking waves will cause high surf. * WHERE...St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 PM AKST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Waves will wash to the top of the beach. Beach erosion will occur. Minor flooding of low lying areas along the coast is possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong south winds will continue into Thursday. This will cause elevated sea levels and large waves, which will cause high surf. The worst conditions will be along south and west facing coasts.
Special Weather Statement issued for Alger by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-16 07:46:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-16 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alger A band of moderate lake effect snow showers over Lake Superior between Munising and Deerton will persist through early afternoon. Those traveling on M-28 in this area should expect quickly changing conditions with visiblity below three quarters of a mile at times and snow covered stretches. The most intense lake effect snow showers should taper off by early afternoon, but light lake effect snow showers can be expected through the day. Motorists are encouraged to exercise caution by reducing speed, increasing distance between vehicles, and using low-beam headlights to safely reach their destination.
Dust Advisory issued for Riverside by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-16 06:10:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-16 06:15:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside THE DUST ADVISORY FOR RIVERSIDE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 615 AM PST The blowing dust that prompted the advisory has dissipated. Therefore, the dust advisory will be allowed to expire.
High Surf Advisory issued for Kauai North, Kauai Southwest, Koolau Windward, Niihau by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-16 03:48:00 HAST Expires: 2022-11-16 18:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don`t go out. Target Area: Kauai North; Kauai Southwest; Koolau Windward; Niihau; Oahu North Shore; Olomana; Waianae Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI AND NORTH FACING SHORES OF MAUI .A building northwest swell (330 degrees) will produce advisory level surf along north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai Oahu, Molokai, and north facing shores of Maui through this afternoon. HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Surf heights from 12 to 16 feet along north facing shores and 10 to 14 feet along west facing shores of Niihau and Kauai. Surf heights from 12 to 16 feet along north facing shores and 8 to 12 feet along west facing shores of Oahu. * WHERE...North and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai and Oahu. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents will make swimming dangerous.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for City and Borough of Juneau, Glacier Bay by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-16 01:46:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-16 10:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: City and Borough of Juneau; Glacier Bay DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM AKST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Gustavus and Juneau areas. * WHEN...Until 10 AM AKST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fog has been patchy at times with improved visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Cherokee, Chester, Northern Spartanburg, Southern Spartanburg by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-16 08:54:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-16 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cherokee; Chester; Northern Spartanburg; Southern Spartanburg; Union; York DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EST THIS MORNING Daytime heating has reduced fog coverage across the area. A special weather statement will be issued for another hour to highlight any lingering fog that remains over the area this morning.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Androscoggin, Central Interior Cumberland, Interior York by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-16 09:53:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-16 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Androscoggin; Central Interior Cumberland; Interior York; Kennebec; Southern Franklin; Southern Somerset WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM EST THIS MORNING Temperatures are continuing to warm across the region with road temperatures now above freezing. As a result, the threat for icy road conditions has ended.
Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Northern Oneida by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-16 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-18 02:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Oneida LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM EST FRIDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 14 inches. * WHERE...Northern Oneida county. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 2 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Experimental content below...do not use operationally To view the experimental polygons please see: http://www.weather.gov/buf/lespolygon COORD...4342 7508 4343 7511 4353 7508 4362 7509 4359 7519 4342 7550 4348 7581 4342 7586 4331 7588 4322 7584 4320 7569 4318 7569 4316 7552 4314 7552 4311 7517 4312 7514 4323 7509 4326 7517 4332 7509 TIME Y22M11D03T0000Z-Y22M11D03T0600Z COORD...4309 7520 4318 7509 4332 7513 4340 7586 4316 7588 4328 7619 4320 7626 4324 7645 4305 7650 4303 7680 4297 7678 4294 7648 4286 7641 4282 7603 4280 7514 4289 7520 4281 7484 4289 7481 4298 7520 TIME Y22M11D03T0600Z-Y22M11D03T1200Z COORD...4289 7481 4285 7522 4302 7522 4320 7587 4320 7608 4328 7620 4320 7629 4324 7645 4302 7650 4303 7695 4279 7697 4277 7720 4255 7704 4239 7647 4234 7601 4220 7511 4236 7478 4246 7467 4267 7463 TIME Y22M11D03T1200Z-Y22M11D03T1800Z
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-14 11:37:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-14 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. * WHERE...Eastern Alaska Range. * WHEN...Until 6 PM AKST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Niagara, Orleans by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-18 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Narrow bands of heavy snow could impact portions of the region. Localized travel problems will be possible. Target Area: Niagara; Orleans WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 9 inches or more will be possible in the most persistent lake snows. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Niagara and Orleans counties. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
Wind Advisory issued for Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Ojai Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-16 03:01:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-16 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley; Ojai Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected, except 20 to 30 mph with isolated gusts of 40 to 50 mph in the foothills. * WHERE...Ojai Valley and Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Special Weather Statement issued for De Kalb, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, McHenry, Northern Will by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-16 08:27:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-16 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: De Kalb; DuPage; Kane; Kendall; McHenry; Northern Will Scattered Heavier Snow Showers this Morning Through 10 AM CST, scattered snow showers will continue to drift south across northern Illinois to the west of I-355. Some of these snow showers will produce bursts of heavy snowfall rates with poor visibility and quick pavement accumulations. If you will be out driving, expect to encounter rapidly changing conditions and patchy snow on roads. Use extra caution. Slow down and increase following distance.
Wind Advisory issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Southern Clark County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-16 03:13:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-16 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Boaters should use extreme caution when venturing onto area lakes avoid the open waters. Stay close to shore or around protected areas. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area; Southern Clark County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST/7 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In California, Eastern Mojave Desert, Cadiz Basin and San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Southern Clark County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PST/7 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
