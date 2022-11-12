ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

High school football playoffs: Who's got what it takes?

By Emilee Smarr
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EcIlR_0j8hewDy00

Remaining Palm Beach County squads are 0-0 once again as FHSAA state playoffs begin.

Which ones are still standing? That’ll be told after the final horns of this week’s region quarterfinals matchups.

See who I think continues below.

1. Wellington (6-4) at Palm Beach Gardens (7-3)

I wouldn’t be mad at a do-over of last year’s regular season overtime thriller to kick off playoffs.

I doubt it will be with the graduation of so many dynamic guys like Vincent Dubose and Naivyan Cargill for the Gators and Reece Larson for Wellington from last year’s roster, but both teams return two critical pieces that could see this one be another score-to-score battle: Gardens’ Brand Campbell and Wellington’s Ryan Anthony — two quarterbacks out to keep their senior seasons alive.

Gardens’ trenches will be key to limiting Anthony on the ground, touting 980 rushing yards for an average 9.1 yards per carry and 13 touchdowns — plus 12 passing — entering playoffs.

On the other hand, Wellington’s secondary will have quite the task manning passes fired from Campbell to Keyon Stephens and Devin Simmons.

Prediction: 30-21, Palm Beach Gardens

Date/Time: Monday, 6:30 p.m.

2. Plantation (7-3) at Atlantic (7-3)

I like Atlantic here. I don’t think it’ll come without a fight from Plantation, though. The Eagles' speedy run game and special teams are just more prone to breaking away for green grass.

Plus, if you ask me, Atlantic has arguably the most underrated squad of defensive backs in the county with Tavius Horne, Karl Luccin and Tyrique Hollis, and Plantation quarterback Amer Ellis and his receiving corps aren’t strangers to interceptions, allowing seven this season.

Prediction: 28-14, Atlantic

Date/Time: Monday, 6:30 p.m.

3. King’s (8-2) at Boynton (8-2)

We saw the rushing prowess of Benjamin’s Chauncey Bowens overtake King’s in the Lions’ regular-season finale.

King’s does have some solid young talent that’ll make a difference in postseason appearances to come, but Boynton’s senior-studded backfield is going to barrel it to the next round in the same way it has in creating a seven-game win streak.

Prediction: 21-7, Boynton

Date/Time: Monday, 6:30 p.m.

4. Douglas (7-3) at Santaluces (8-2)

Considering the strength of schedule for both of these teams doesn’t give us the best read on the outcome of this quarterfinal matchup, we have to use Olympic Heights as a common opponent to judge — for what the 1-9 Lions are worth.

In this case, and most, I trust Chiefs quarterback Will Prichard for the win here.

Still, running back Clayton Cannon Jr. could be the answer for the Douglas offense.

Prediction: 35-28, Santaluces

Date/Time: Monday, 6:30 p.m.

5. Dwyer (7-3) at Blanche Ely (8-0)

8-0 would be a little more fearsome if the Blanche Ely Tigers had clinched three half-decent one-possession wins against three half-decent teams — Coconut Creek, Fort Lauderdale and Deerfield Beach — but they didn’t.

Dwyer came out with some blemishes to its regular-season record, but the losses to a then-undefeated Jensen Beach, Palm Beach Gardens and Atlantic taught this squad more lessons than Blanche Ely learned in its 0.81-rated schedule.

Still, a Dwyer win is contingent on the Panthers' offense finding its stride.

Prediction: 21-7, Dwyer

Date/Time: Monday, 7 p.m.

6. Boca Raton (6-4) vs. Monarch (8-2)

You have to take openers for what they’re worth, but Monarch’s 38-8 win over Boca Raton to kick off the regular season is still a good indication of who the victor will be for the first round of playoffs

Prediction: 28-7, Monarch

Date/Time: Monday, 7 p.m.

Palm Beach Daily News

