Baton Rouge, LA

LSU basketball score vs. Arkansas State: Live updates from the Tigers' second game

By Koki Riley, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
 3 days ago
BATON ROUGE - LSU basketball will look to score its second win of the season against Arkansas State on Saturday (5 p.m., SEC Network+).

LSU (1-0) won the first game of Coach Matt McMahon's tenure on Saturday, defeating Kansas City 74-63. The Tigers' defense struggled to control the glass or stop the Roos from attacking the paint, but the offense consistently generated good shots.

Arkansas State squashed Harding at home on Monday, 86-55. Last season, the Red Wolves posted an 18-11 record and an 8-7 mark in Sun Belt Conference play.

LSU is 2-1 all-time against Arkansas State, defeating the Red Wolves 98-74 the last time the two sides squared off in 1990.

MATT MCMAHON'S DEBUTLSU basketball: Matt McMahon celebrates first win with a shower, but work still left ahead

LSU BASKETBALL WINS SEASON OPENERAdam Miller leads the way in Matt McMahon's first win as LSU basketball coach

LSU BASKETBALL BOLD PREDICTIONSWhy LSU basketball, Matt McMahon will sneak into the NCAA Tournament. 5 bold predictions

LSU basketball score vs. Arkansas State:

LSU Tigers vs. Arkansas State: Live updates

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser and the USA TODAY Sports South Region. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley.

