You could be pulled over for phone violations if this Ohio bill passes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A bill that would make texting or scrolling while driving a primary offense in Ohio inched closer to becoming a law on Tuesday.  House Bill 283 was introduced more than a year ago, in May 2021, by Rep. Cindy Abrams (R-Harrison) and Rep. Brian Lampton (R-Beavercreek). If enacted, law enforcement would […]
‘Jeopardy!’ champ says Ohio bill would endanger trans youth

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider is opposing Ohio legislation that would ban gender-affirming procedures and therapies for minors. The Dayton native, who was the first transgender person to qualify for Jeopardy’s “Tournament of Champions,” is expected to attend a hearing on the bill Wednesday morning at the Ohio Statehouse. The bill would ban the use […]
The Wienermobile comes to Dayton: Where to find it

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is coming to town! On November 18 and 19, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will make two stops in Montgomery County as part of its journey across the U.S. While the Wienermobile is in town, guests can get a photo with the 27-foot-long hotdog-shaped vehicle, as well as […]
Multiple Dollar General stores in Ohio fail second inspections, accused of still overcharging customers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Dollar General stores in central Ohio have been called out once again after failing follow-up inspections for allegedly overcharging customers. Franklin County Auditor Michael Stinziano’s office announced Monday afternoon that five Dollar General stores failed a second inspection. The office claims that scanned prices for particular products were more expensive than […]
Family, friends remember Hilliard man killed in Texas air show crash

DALLAS, Texas (WCMH) — A Hilliard man was among the crewmembers who died after two aircraft collided during a Texas air show. A 30-year member of the Ohio Wing Civil Air Patrol, Major Curtis J. Rowe, 64, died Saturday while performing an aerial demonstration at the Wings Over Dallas air show at the Dallas Executive […]
Police: Teen shot over bag of pot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A teenager is recovering after police said he was shot by another teen who stole his bag of marijuana. According to Columbus police, the shooting took place around Chestershire Road and Whitehead Road at approximately 12:46 p.m. Police said the victim, a 17-year-old boy, and the suspect, identified as a boy […]
