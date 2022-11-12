ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Centre Daily

Did Eva Mendes Reveal That She and Ryan Gosling Are Married? Clues About Their Relationship Status

Did they secretly tie the knot? Eva Mendes seemingly hinted that she and longtime love Ryan Gosling are married with a rather telling Instagram post. In a photo shared on November 15, the Hitch actress posed for a picture in which her arm covered her face. Eagle-eyed fans noticed a tattoo that read, “de Gosling,” which they’ve speculated as a translation for “Mrs. Gosling.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy