ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Passenger with box cutter forces Tampa-bound flight’s diversion to Atlanta, airline says

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VcqbY_0j8heDwd00

ATLANTA — A Frontier Airlines flight made an emergency landing Friday night at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after a passenger was spotted with a weapon.

A Frontier spokesperson confirmed to WSB-TV that the flight was en route to Tampa, Florida, from Cincinnati.

A fellow passenger spotted the individual holding a box cutter, the TV station reported.

In an email to The New York Times, Frontier spokesperson Jennifer de la Cruz confirmed that the armed passenger was taken into custody by Atlanta police after landing.

Meanwhile, Hartsfield-Jackson spokesperson Tim Turner told the newspaper that the male passenger, who has not been identified publicly, had been threatening to stab passengers and crew members on the airplane.

Authorities found the box cutter in the man’s possession after he was taken into custody, Turner added.

Box cutters were prohibited on flights amid a widespread security overhaul after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, when four domestic flights were commandeered by members of Al Qaeda wielding box cutters, the Times reported.

No injuries were reported, WSB reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jake Wells

The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in Florida

money in walletPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons) Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
FLORIDA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Arrest in deadly Atlanta shooting at Buckhead apartment

ATLANTA - A man was arrested for a deadly shooting at a Buckhead apartment on Thursday afternoon. Xavier Frison was charged with murder. Atlanta police say he is responsible for the shooting death of a man at the AMLI Lenox on the corner of Lakeside Drive NE and Wright Avenue NE. It happened around 4:40 p.m. Thursday.
ATLANTA, GA
generalaviationnews.com

Picture of the Day: A SeaRey and the Sunshine Skyway Bridge

Hal Roberts submitted this photo and note: “A ‘golden hour’ photo of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge behind Charlie X-Ray captured during a two-plane formation flight out of Manatee Airport (48X) near St Petersburg, Florida. I photographed our SeaRey from Garrett Treanor’s SeaRey with Jeff Solum flying ‘Charlie.'”
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
132K+
Followers
141K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy