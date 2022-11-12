ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers activate LB T.J. Watt to 53-man roster vs Saints

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YLUTg_0j8heAIS00

After a two-month absence, the Pittsburgh Steelers will once again have the services of outside linebacker T.J. Watt. Watt missed the last seven games with a torn pectoral but the team announced on Saturday that Watt had been activated and will play.

The Steelers defense has been in a downward spiral without Watt in the lineup. Watt’s impact on the pass rush as well as the run defense is impossible to undervalue and everyone has watched this defense limp along without No. 90 in the lineup.

I wouldn’t look for Watt to have a heavy workload on Sunday simply due to conditioning. Watt probably wants to never leave the field but the coaches will dictate participation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury updates following win over Jaguars

After a few weeks of escaping with just minor injuries, they seemed to catch up to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 10. Chiefs HC Andy Reid addressed media members after the game, speaking on the injuries that the team dealt with during the course of the game. A total of three players exited the game with injuries and did not return. Two of those injuries were confirmed to be concussions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tight end Jordan Akins reflects on his solid showing vs. Giants in Week 10

While the Houston Texans may have taken a tough loss in Week 10 to the New York Giants, tight end Jordan Akins put together a solid performance with his contributions on offense and special teams. A reporter asked him for his evaluation of the effort he put out in the game in the Texans’ Tuesday press conference, and he made it seem like the strong showing was just another day at the office for him.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills vs. Browns: 5 storylines to watch for in Week 11

Here are five Buffalo Bills storylines to watch for during the lead up to the team’s Week 11 matchup against the Cleveland Browns:. At this rate, the Bills should not overlook anyone. However, at 3-6 and playing against a backup QB, this Browns matchup is one Buffalo should win. The Bills are in desperate need to right the ship after two-straight losses.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens HC John Harbaugh discusses recent surge from RB Kenyan Drake

The Baltimore Ravens needed a way to navigate through a long period of time without running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards due to long-term knee injuries that the pair suffered before the 2021 season. They tried options such as Latavius Murray, Devonta Freeman and Le’Veon Bell last year, but this year turned to other veterans such as Kenyan Drake and Mike Davis.
BALTIMORE, MD
NEWS10 ABC

Jets insider Greg Buttle talks season opener on NY Blitz

NEW YORK (PIX11) – The Moose grills Greg Buttle about the Jets season opener.  Can they contain the Baltimore Ravens in the opening weekend? What will the team look like with Joe Flacco at the helm? When will we see Zach Wilson? Is this the year Zack takes over the helm of the Jets and […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

171K+
Followers
230K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy