WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin ranks among nation’s best for lung cancer screening, early diagnosis
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The American Lung Association’s 5th annual “State of Lung Cancer” report shows Wisconsin as a national leader in the screening and early detection of lung cancer in 2022. November highlights Lung Cancer Awareness Month, a disease affecting over half a million Americans today...
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin Ag. Secretary helps distribute turkeys in Oshkosh
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin is spreading holiday cheer. Wisconsin Secretary of the Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection Randy Romanski helped to hand out Thanksgiving turkeys at the Oshkosh Area Community Pantry on Monday. While visiting, Secretary Romanski was given a special tour of projects...
WBAY Green Bay
Promising signs for Wisconsin gun-deer hunt
Proposed changes to the transit center include an overhang and space for apartments or offices. Action 2 News gets reaction from Republican Congressman Glenn Grothman and the Outagamie County Democratic Party chair.
Fox11online.com
All but 2 Northeast Wisconsin districts meet expectations on state report card
MADISON (WLUK) -- All but two Northeast Wisconsin districts met or exceeded expectations in the latest state report card. The Department of Public Instruction released the report card for the 2021-22 school year on Tuesday. The Two Rivers and Menominee Indian school districts were the only in our area to...
Oldest Chinese Restaurant In Wi & 2nd Oldest In U.S. Turns 100
A Chinese restaurant in Wisconsin has an amazing milestone coming up and you are invited to come to celebrate with them. History Of Oldest Chinese Restaurant In Wisconsin and Second Oldest In U.S. According to janesvillecvb.com,. Janesville is home to Cozy Inn Chinese restaurant. It is still located at the...
shepherdexpress.com
Collectively, We Helped Save Wisconsin's Democracy
Minocqua Brewing Company not only makes great beer, but it also is a company with a point of view. For more information about the brewery and their Super PAC, please click here. Hello friends,. What an emotional week it has been!. In short, here's what I'm over the moon about.
WBAY Green Bay
Anticipation builds for Wisconsin’s annual gun deer season
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a week full of anticipation for more than half a million Wisconsin deer hunters. The state’s annual nine day gun deer season kicks off this weekend. When the sun rises Saturday morning, an estimated 560,000 hunters will be in the woods, and...
WEAU-TV 13
Wis. district report cards released for 2021-2022 school year
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wis. school district report cards for the 2021-2022 school year were released Tuesday. The report card is a measurement of students’ standardized tests over the course of the school year. The majority of school districts in western Wis. achieved a score of 58, which...
wpr.org
A few small Wisconsin towns are rejecting federal coronavirus relief funding
Hundreds of millions of dollars in federal coronavirus relief funding are being funneled to local governments across Wisconsin as part of the American Rescue Plan Act, a massive federal stimulus package. But a few small Wisconsin communities have turned down the money. Four Wisconsin communities — the town of Wood...
Unusual Animal Spotted in Wisconsin Yard (VIDEO)
Have you ever wondered what is lurking outside your house at night? A homeowner near La Crosse, Wisconsin wasn't actually wondering but they did have a pretty unusual animal visit their yard recently. And thanks to all of America having cameras absolutely everywhere, the animal was caught on camera!. Unusual...
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: Wisconsin's election numbers
It's the earliest possible season opener, close to breeding season. 45 people are expected to speak, including children, before Darrell Brooks receives his life sentences. Police labeled it a suspicious death and are talking to neighbors.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin DNR reports several recent snowy owl sightings
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says that snowy owl season is underway. The DNR has already reported several snowy owl sightings across the state this year. One owl was regularly seen from mid-July into mid-October in Dane County. The DNR says that this owl was a rare example of successfully over-summering in the state.
CBS 58
Report: Wisconsin Republican Party chairman will not seek full term
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The chairman of Wisconsin's Republican Party reportedly says he will not seek a full term. Paul Farrow told WisPolitics he will instead focus on his re-election campaign for Waukesha County executive. Farrow took over as chair last year after Andrew Hitt stepped down from...
fox47.com
How does your child's school rank? Wisconsin DPI issues school district report cards
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction released its report cards Tuesday, evaluating how each of the state’s school districts performed last school year. DPI officials said 358 of the 377 public school districts met, exceeded or significantly exceeded expectations. Additionally, 24 districts moved up one...
wisfarmer.com
Experts sound the alarm about bird flu after detection in 2 counties
Avian influenza is continuing to crop up in Wisconsin despite efforts to control its spread. The state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection detected the highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI, in eight birds in Marathon and 15 birds in Waukesha counties this month. The state has identified 18 counties this year with HPAI in domestic birds, such as chickens, turkeys or peacocks.
WBAY Green Bay
Promising signs ahead of state’s gun deer season
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - More than half a million hunters will take to the woods and fields of Wisconsin this weekend. Saturday marks the start of the state’s annual nine-day gun deer season, and there are some promising signs ahead of this year’s hunt. With the gun...
royalpurplenews.com
Wisconsin Midterm Election results are in!
With the University of Wisconsin – Whitewater students, Whitewater residents, and all of Wisconsin gathering to vote during the midterm elections, they see who they want to vote for. Now with midterm elections done, they start to watch the counts of the ballots to see who the winners of the elections are, especially those who will make a bigger impact on our state. Here are your 2o22 Wisconsin Midterm Election results.
WEAU-TV 13
Drivers could see green lights on Wisconsin snowplows this winter
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With snow returning for the winter season, this year some communities may notice new lights out on the streets. Earlier this year Wisconsin Act 255 was enacted. That means county and municipal highway departments can put green fluorescent lights on their vehicles. One of its goals:...
WSAW
Wisconsin DOT provides winter road condition reports for state roadways
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is providing winter road condition reports for over 14,000 miles of state roadways. With the season’s first accumulating snowfall for most of Wisconsin, including winter weather advisories on Monday in western Wisconsin, the DOT is reminding people who plan on traveling in the state that they can find road condition reports at 511wi.gov.
Fox11online.com
Several Northeast Wisconsin counties increase to 'medium' for COVID-19 activity
MADISON (WLUK) -- Several Northeast Wisconsin counties are reporting higher COVID-19 activity despite a continued state-wide drop in cases. Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's map showed all of Northeast Wisconsin in the "low" category for COVID-19 activity. This week, though, several have turned to "medium" status: Outagamie, Fond du Lac, Marinette and Florence counties.
