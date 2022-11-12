Read full article on original website
D10 title on the line on Saturday’s Game of the Week
Farrell defeated Sharpsville, 48-7, in week seven earlier in the year.
District 10 rematch headlines Friday’s Game of the Week
Last year's district champ must get by a familiar foe once again.
IUP Claims Top Seed in Super Region One, Earns Bye; Slippery Rock to Face No. 3 Assumption
After claiming the PSAC championship on Saturday, Indiana (Pa.) was slated as the top seed in Super Region One of the 28-team Division II playoff bracket, earning a first-round bye. IUP returns to postseason play for the first time since 2019 after a 9-1 season including a 24-21 victory over...
From 'watch' to 'warning', forecasters continue to pinpoint the target of potentially historic lake effect snow
Forecasters are gaining confidence that a significant and long-term lake effect snow storm will impact the Buffalo metro area and much of Western New York Thursday through Sunday.
Another bear struck on I-79 in Crawford County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Deer aren’t the only wildlife obstacle for drivers in Crawford County. Recently, a vehicle struck a bear on Interstate 79. It’s the second collision with a bear in Crawford County in the past two months. Just before midnight on Nov. 10, a 36-year-old driver from Erie was traveling north on Interstate 79 near […]
Greenville demolishing 5 downtown buildings
A Greenville eyesore that once led to its Main street being shut down is now being demolished. According to the borough manager it's taken over 7 months for Greenville officials to acquire the needed grants to fund the demolition. They also got enough grants to pay the demolition of three...
Boardman strip gets new auto dealer
There's a new auto dealer selling cars along the famed strip of dealerships in Boardman.
Shenango Twp. installing ice rink at park
Though those chilly temperatures are just settling in, Shenango Township is already thinking ahead to some winter fun.
Two taken to hospital after I-80 crash
Troopers responded to I-80 mile marker 233 in Hubbard around 8:30 a.m.
Jamestown Man Missing After Falling Into Flood Waters
SALAMANCA, NY (WNY News Now) – A man, believed to be from Jamestown, is missing after he was likely washed away into the Allegheny River in Cattaraugus County. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office says an ATV was washed away in flood waters along the Allegheny River near Old Route 17 around 11 p.m. on Friday night.
Allegheny College student killed in I-79 car crash over the weekend
An Allegheny College student was killed in a car accident over the weekend. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 19-year-old Danielle Duncan of Pittsburgh was killed in the crash. It happened just after 8 p.m. Friday along I-79 in Mercer County. She was a passenger in the car when the driver reportedly lost control, went off […]
Mt. Lebanon school board holds moment of silence for alumna killed in Mercer County crash
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — On Monday, the Mt. Lebanon school board held a moment of silence for 19-year-old Danielle Duncan. The 2022 alumna was killed, and another teenager was seriously injured in a car accident on Interstate 79 in Mercer County. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Pittsburgh teen killed, another seriously...
BREAKING NEWS: PennDOT Reduces Speed Limit and Imposes Vehicle Restriction on Interstate 80
EMLENTON, Pa. – PennDOT is temporarily reducing the speed limit to 45mile per hour with Commercial Vehicles Right Lane Only on Interstate 80 Eastbound and Westbound between Exit 45: PA 478 St. Petersburg/Emlenton and Exit 123: PA 970 Woodland. PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those...
Collapsing building in Greenville being torn down
First News has been following the issue of multiple condemned buildings in Greenville, Pennsylvania, one of which is even collapsing. It's on Main Street in the downtown area.
Police Respond to One-Vehicle Crash on Route 257
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin responded to a one-vehicle crash on State Route 257 in Cranberry Township on Friday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, this accident happened around 8:44 a.m. on Friday, November 11, at the intersection of State Route 257 and Ranch Street, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
“Heartbreaking”
RUSSELL, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police and park caretakers are hoping to locate the vandal or vandals who caused extensive damage to the grounds and structures at Werner Park in Russell overnight Friday. People who came to walk their dogs discovered the damage on Saturday morning and alerted Mike...
Foot of Lake Effect Snow Forecasted for Western New York
We have gotten used to above-average temperatures in Western New York since fall began. Last weekend was unusually warm, with highs in the mid-to-high 70's and even extending into this past week, with temperatures in the 60's on Friday; albeit with heavy rain. It appears our good-weather luck has finally...
Winter Weather Advisory in effect for portions of the Southern Tier
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday for Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties. This is to account for lake snow showers that could bring around 2 to 4 inches of snow on average, upwards of 6 in the higher elevations. This could lead to slippery or snowy road conditions throughout the duration of the advisory.
Deer strike throws animal in path of motorcycle in Canfield
Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to an accident where a car hit a deer, causing the deer to hit a motorcyclist in Canfield Thursday morning.
Roy Lee Herr Jr., 36
ROY LEE HERR JR., 36 of Wampum, passed away due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident on November 10, 2022. Born June 9, 1986 in New Castle, PA he was the son of Cynthia (Klinesmith) Herr, Mesa, AZ and the late Roy Lee Herr Sr. Roy was a 2004...
