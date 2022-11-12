ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

nfldraftdiamonds.com

JuJu Smith-Schuster Injury Update: How long will the Chiefs WR miss?

Dr. Jesse Morse talks about an injury to JuJu Smith-Schuster that reportedly knocked him out.
ClutchPoints

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski gets real over brutal loss vs. Dolphins in Week 10

The Cleveland Browns took a severe beating on the road in a 39-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. The Week 10 loss marks the sixth loss for the franchise in the 2022 NFL season, putting little hope for a potential playoff bid on life support. According to Mary Kay Cabot of The Plain Dealer, head coach Kevin Stefanski opened up and expressed his disappointment over the Browns’ brutal loss.
The Spun

Barry Sanders' Message To Michigan Star Is Going Viral

Michigan's Blake Corum received a shoutout from one of the best to ever do it over the weekend. Appearing on the "Zach Gelb Show" on CBS Sports Radio, the Heisman candidate said that he constantly watches highlights of Barry Sanders, Brian Dawkins and Marshawn Lynch. "I watch a lot of...
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Ja’Marr Chase Injury Update: How serious is his hip injury?

NOLA.com

WATCH: Injuries to Cooper Kupp, tight ends, return of Deshaun Watson on 'Fantasy Roundup'

On Tuesday's Week 11 edition of the "Fantasy Roundup," the weekly fantasy football show on Bet.NOLA.com, unfortunate injuries were a major topic. Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp was placed on injured reserve and could miss the rest of the season. Top tight ends Dallas Goedert and Zach Ertz also will be out for a significant period, with Ertz's injury already announced as season-ending.
WKYC

Social Media Reacts: Browns post-bye week bummer

MIAMI — There was a buzz in the Cleveland Browns fanbase as the team took their talents to South Beach to battle the Miami Dolphins Sunday afternoon. The Browns were fresh off of a dominating win against the Bengals and a bye week to recharge, regroup and get healthy.
nfldraftdiamonds.com

NFL Transactions for November 16, 2022 | Presented by Training Mask

nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Casey Buck, LB, Wayland Baptist University

What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I believe what makes me a top prospect at my position in the 2023 NFL Draft is the fact that I play with a high motor at all times along with how well I understand the game plan and my opponents. My coaches often consider me a “coach on the field” because of my understanding of what we are trying to accomplish and ability to make adjustments and using my athleticism to take advantage of the weaknesses I find in my opponent in game.

