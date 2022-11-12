Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
6 Exciting Ethnic Restaurants to Help You Celebrate Thanksgiving in ClevelandTMannCleveland, OH
Spotlight on Mental HealthTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Tom Brady Speaks Out About the Colts’ Jeff Saturday Controversy
Following the Indianapolis Colts’ decision to name Jeff Saturday their interim head coach to replace Frank Reich, Tom Brady had some thoughts about the new hire. During the latest episode of his Let’s Go podcast, Tom Brady stated that the move was unprecedented. “Well, it was obviously unprecedented...
NFL Starting Running Back Gets Cut In Stunning Move Monday
The Arizona Cardinals have made a surprising roster move Monday following the team's 21-17 victory over the Rams. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Cardinals released running back Eno Benjamin this afternoon. "A roster surprise: Cardinals have informed RB Eno Benjamin - who started for ...
Deshaun Watson's Status is Revealed
Here is the latest update on Deshaun Watson's playing status with the Cleveland Browns.
NFL Analyst Mike Pereira Forgets He’s On Camera, Makes Fans Extremely Uncomfortable
Halloween ended a few weeks ago but NFL rules analyst and expert Mike Pereira might be haunting the dreams of several fans. An awkward moment unfolded during Week 10, leaving many uncomfortable. Sunday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers played the Seattle Seahawks in Munich, Germany to begin Sunday’s action. Apparently,...
Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finally addressed the rumors and speculation. After months of whispers… The post Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen appeared first on Outsider.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
JuJu Smith-Schuster Injury Update: How long will the Chiefs WR miss?
Dr. Jesse Morse talks about an injury to JuJu Smith-Schuster that reportedly knocked him out. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at [email protected]
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski gets real over brutal loss vs. Dolphins in Week 10
The Cleveland Browns took a severe beating on the road in a 39-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. The Week 10 loss marks the sixth loss for the franchise in the 2022 NFL season, putting little hope for a potential playoff bid on life support. According to Mary Kay Cabot of The Plain Dealer, head coach Kevin Stefanski opened up and expressed his disappointment over the Browns’ brutal loss.
Vikings announcer goes crazy during wild finish
"Oh, the ball came out! Yes! The Vikings are gonna win! Yes, drop that ball Josh Allen!"
Look: Odell Beckham Has 2-Word Reaction To Crazy Bills Game
Odell Beckham is all of us right now. In what is the game of the year in the NFL thus far, the Bills and Vikings are headed to overtime after some insane sequences of events. Taking to Twitter, OBJ shared his thoughts on Sunday's action: "UNBELIEVABLE GAME!!!!" Fans hopped in...
Barry Sanders' Message To Michigan Star Is Going Viral
Michigan's Blake Corum received a shoutout from one of the best to ever do it over the weekend. Appearing on the "Zach Gelb Show" on CBS Sports Radio, the Heisman candidate said that he constantly watches highlights of Barry Sanders, Brian Dawkins and Marshawn Lynch. "I watch a lot of...
A grim midseason report as the Browns have lost 5 of their last 6 games – Terry Pluto’s Postgame Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook after the Browns lost 39-17 to Miami on Sunday afternoon:. 1. This game has to be a stunner for the people at the top for the Browns. They went into Sunday with hope following the bye week. They were still riding high after the 32-13 victory over the Bengals on Oct. 31.
AOL Corp
As Deshaun Watson heads to practice, Browns fans must recognize this is just the start of many changes
Deshaun Watson is going to walk onto a regular-season practice field on Wednesday. What that means for the Cleveland Browns is vastly different than the unrealized hopes and dreams of September. When the 2022 season started, the ceiling for the Browns (3-6) was to hand off a playoff contending team...
TMZ.com
Deshaun Watson Returns To Browns Practice As 11-Game Suspension Nears Its End
Deshaun Watson has taken another huge step toward finally returning to NFL gameday fields ... he just made his way back to Browns practice Wednesday -- as his 11-game suspension is officially set to end next month. The Cleveland quarterback wore full pads for the workout ... and was seen...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Ja’Marr Chase Injury Update: How serious is his hip injury?
Dr. Jesse Morse provides an update on the hip injury to Ja’Marr Chase. When will he be back?. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at [email protected]
NOLA.com
WATCH: Injuries to Cooper Kupp, tight ends, return of Deshaun Watson on 'Fantasy Roundup'
On Tuesday's Week 11 edition of the "Fantasy Roundup," the weekly fantasy football show on Bet.NOLA.com, unfortunate injuries were a major topic. Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp was placed on injured reserve and could miss the rest of the season. Top tight ends Dallas Goedert and Zach Ertz also will be out for a significant period, with Ertz's injury already announced as season-ending.
WKYC
Social Media Reacts: Browns post-bye week bummer
MIAMI — There was a buzz in the Cleveland Browns fanbase as the team took their talents to South Beach to battle the Miami Dolphins Sunday afternoon. The Browns were fresh off of a dominating win against the Bengals and a bye week to recharge, regroup and get healthy.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Transactions for November 16, 2022 | Presented by Training Mask
NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at [email protected]
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Carlos Washington Jr., RB, Southeastern Louisiana University
Name: Carlos Washington Jr. What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I am an all-around back meaning I take pride in running the ball, blocking, and catching out of the backfield. I am a dynamic playmaker with the ball in my hands and have the ability to turn a negative play into a positive play.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Casey Buck, LB, Wayland Baptist University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I believe what makes me a top prospect at my position in the 2023 NFL Draft is the fact that I play with a high motor at all times along with how well I understand the game plan and my opponents. My coaches often consider me a “coach on the field” because of my understanding of what we are trying to accomplish and ability to make adjustments and using my athleticism to take advantage of the weaknesses I find in my opponent in game.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Dorian Hardin, CB, College of Idaho | 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Zoom Interview
College of Idaho defensive back Dorian Hardin is a feisty player with great ball skills. He recently sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds guru Jimmy Willams for this exclusive Zoom Interview. Check it out and make sure you hit the Like and Subscribe Button Below!. NFL Draft Diamonds was created...
Comments / 11