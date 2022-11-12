Read full article on original website
Related
gmauthority.com
GM Benchmarking Porsche Taycan
General Motors was recently caught benchmarking the Porsche Taycan, the German automaker’s all-electric four-door sedan, which was spotted in the vicinity of GM’s Milford Proving Ground. Offered as Porsche’s first all-electric production vehicle, the Porsche Taycan is available in multiple body styles and configurations, including the Taycan Sedan,...
gmauthority.com
Chevy Bolt EUV Discount Offers $6,300 Off In November 2022
In November 2022, a Chevy Bolt EUV discount offers $6,300 off the 2022 Chevy Bolt EUV all-electric subcompact crossover, which retroactively applies to any Bolt EUV purchase made in 2022. The 2023 Chevy Bolt EUV receives the discount as a price drop. Additionally, low-interest financing is available for up to...
gmauthority.com
GM Seems To Host Clinic Comparing Cadillac CT5 To Tesla Model 3: Photos
It appears as though General Motors recently conducted a clinic to compare the Cadillac CT5 luxury sedan against the all-electric Tesla Model 3. As captured in a series of images by our eagle-eyed spy photographers, a Cadillac CT5 Premium Luxury 550T AWD was seen around the front parking lot of the GM Proving Ground in Milford, Michigan, where it was parked next to a Tesla Model 3. The two sedans were seen behind a series of orange cones, one of which had a large sign reading “Reserved For Research Participants.”
gmauthority.com
2023 GMC Hummer EV Pickup Edition 1 Soon Available In Canada
The Canadian market will soon be getting the 2023 GMC Hummer EV Pickup in the highly revered Edition 1 trim level, GM Authority has just learned. The 2022 model-year Hummer EV Pickup isn’t sold in Canada, and following the model’s introduction, GM Canada said the Edition 1 was under consideration in the country, as it initially made the supertruck available in EV2, EV2X and EV3X trim levels. However, the eventual 2023 model-year EV3X variant would be equipped as standard with the Edition 1’s 1,000-horsepower Ultium Drive three-motor powertrain.
gmauthority.com
2023 GMC Sierra Gets Limited Wireless Phone Charging Availability
The 2023 GMC Sierra represents the fifth model year of the current fifth-generation light-duty pickup, introducing a handful of updates and changes compared to the preceding, refreshed 2022 Sierra models. Now, however, GM Authority has learned some Sierra 1500 units will have to make do without the wireless phone charging feature.
gmauthority.com
C7 Corvette Wheel Stolen In Less Than A Minute: Video
We’ve all seen some quick wheel changes in motorsport, but now, we’re watching as a group of alleged thieves take less than a minute to steal a wheel off a C7 Corvette in the following brief video. The video was recently posted online by the Southlake Police Department...
gmauthority.com
GM EV Business To Be Profitable In 2025, Mary Barra Will Tell Investors
One of the biggest obstacles to the widespread adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) is profitability. Many (most) automakers, including GM, are currently operating and selling electric-powered vehicles at a loss. However this is expected to change in the near future. GM CEO Mary Barra is scheduled to speak at GM’s...
gmauthority.com
Tasco Turquoise 1960 Chevy Corvette KC Auction Bound
The 1958 Chevy Corvette received the second major facelift of the first-generation Corvettes. There were now two horizontally-arranged headlights per side, and the number of heavy chrome “teeth” in the grille numbered nine rather than the previous year’s thirteen. The side coves now had diagonal dummy vents in them with three chrome horizontal spears arcing from them. Cross-flag emblems were mounted in the center of the coves just aft of the front wheel opening. Twin chrome trunk irons ran down the trunk, but would only be there for 1958. Another exterior styling detail that would last just a year was the simulated hood louvers “washboard” on the hood that was initially intended to be functional, but never came to fruition.
gmauthority.com
2023 GMC Yukon Super Cruise Available To Order Again
Back in June, GM Authority reported that the 2023 GMC Yukon and Yukon XL could not be ordered with GM’s semi autonomous driving technology, Super Cruise, due to a constraint. Now, this no longer seems to be the case. GM Authority has just learned that Super Cruise (RPO Code...
gmauthority.com
Investment Announcement Coming To GM Bedford Plant This Friday
General Motors is set to make an investment announcement regarding the GM Bedford plant in Bedford, Indiana, GM Authority has learned. According to sources familiar with the matter, GM will make the investment announcement this Friday, November 18th. Unfortunately, specific details on what the announcement will entail have yet to be revealed. That said, the announcement may be related to the the approval of a ten-year tax abatement by the Bedford Redevelopment Commission, per GM Authority coverage this past July.
gmauthority.com
Chevy Trailblazer Discount Offers Low-Interest Financing In November 2022
In November 2022, a Chevy Trailblazer discount offers low-interest financing for up to 60 months on the 2022 Trailblazer and 2023 Trailblazer. Additionally, the Bow Tie brand offers a national lease for $239 per month for 24 months on the 2022 Trailblazer AWD LT, and $269 per month for 24 months on the 2023 Trailblazer AWD LT, for current lessees of a 2017 model year or newer vehicle.
gmauthority.com
2023 Cadillac Escalade Gets Expanded Super Cruise Driving Coverage
GM recently announced the expansion of Super Cruise assisted driving coverage, and select Cadillac Escalade and Cadillac Escalade ESV units are among the first to receive this updated feature. As a part of GM’s promise to enhance its advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), Super Cruise (RPO code UKL) accessibility has...
gmauthority.com
Chevy Tahoe Shows Off Its Towing Capacity In Korea
Six months after General Motors officially kicked off sales of the 2022 Chevy Tahoe in South Korea, the automaker is showcasing the full-size SUV’s high towing capacity through a popular TV series in the Asian country. The Chevy Tahoe recently debuted as the star of the TV series House...
gmauthority.com
Cadillac Escalade Discount Offers Non-Existent In November 2022
In November 2022, Cadillac Escalade discount offers remain non-existent as they have for well over a year now. However, local market leases are available on the regular-length 2022 Cadillac Escalade and extended-length 2022 Cadillac Escalade ESV. See some examples below. Cadillac Escalade Incentives. Cadillac Escalade lease examples in November 2022...
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Silverado Gets New 22-Inch Black Wheels With Selective Machining
The 2023 Chevy Silverado introduces a few updates over the fully-refreshed 2022 Silverado. One of these changes is a new wheel option, which is now available to order on select trims. This new wheel option for the 2023 Silverado 1500 consists of 22-inch Black wheels with selective machining (RPO Code...
gmauthority.com
GM Mexico Sales Grown 90 Percent In October 2022
GM Mexico sales increased 90 percent to 13,408 units in October 2022 compared to October 2021 results. Sales increased at the Chevrolet, Cadillac and Buick brands, while decreasing at GMC. Brand & Model Sales. Chevrolet sales increased 97 percent 12,822 units:. Chevrolet Aveo sales decreased 74.33 percent to 864 units.
gmauthority.com
Cadillac Average Transaction Price Drops 13.9 Percent In October 2022
Cadillac customers paid significantly less for a new vehicle last month as the Cadillac average transaction price (ATP) figure dropped nearly 14 percent year-over-year. According to a recent report from Kelley Blue Book and Cox Automotive, the Cadillac new-vehicle ATP figure was recorded at $69,809 in October of 2022, a 13.9-percent year-over-year decline from an ATP figure of $81,052 recorded for October of 2021. Cadillac ATP was also down slightly month-over-month, falling 1.3 percent from a figure of $70,718 recorded in September of 2022.
gmauthority.com
GM Files To Patent Control System For Active Aerodynamic Devices
GM has filed a patent application for a system of active aerodynamic devices designed to maximize vehicle energy efficiency. The GM patent filing has been assigned application number US 11,485,429 B2 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and was published on November 1st, 2022. The patent was originally filed on February 3rd, 2020, and lists several Michigan-based engineers as the inventors, including Chih-Hung Yen, Taeyoung Han, Alok Warey, Kuo-Huey Chen, Bahram Khalighi, and Shailendra Kaushik.
gmauthority.com
Here’s Why Your 2022 Chevy Trailblazer Cruise Control May Not Work Properly
Some units of the 2022 Chevy Trailblazer may fail to engage cruise control as intended. Now, the root cause of this issue has been identified, as has a fix to address it. Per a recent report from GM TechLink, some units of the 2022 Chevy Trailblazer may fail to engage or resume cruise control after pressing and releasing the brake pedal. It’s possible that the cruise control system will not reengage until after the brake pedal is pulled back up towards the driver. What’s more, the condition may be intermittent, with cruise control returning to normal after the vehicle is turned off and restarted.
gmauthority.com
Cadillac Escalade-V Drag Races Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat: Video
The Cadillac Escalade-V rewrites the rulebook on what an Escalade should be, transforming the iconic luxury nameplate with a heady dose of supercharged horsepower. Now, we’re watching as the Cadillac Escalade-V lines up for drag race against another high-performance utility vehicle, namely the Dodge Durango Hellcat. Coming to us...
Comments / 0