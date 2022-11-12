The 1958 Chevy Corvette received the second major facelift of the first-generation Corvettes. There were now two horizontally-arranged headlights per side, and the number of heavy chrome “teeth” in the grille numbered nine rather than the previous year’s thirteen. The side coves now had diagonal dummy vents in them with three chrome horizontal spears arcing from them. Cross-flag emblems were mounted in the center of the coves just aft of the front wheel opening. Twin chrome trunk irons ran down the trunk, but would only be there for 1958. Another exterior styling detail that would last just a year was the simulated hood louvers “washboard” on the hood that was initially intended to be functional, but never came to fruition.

