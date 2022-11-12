ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London, CT

Downtown living suits college students just fine

By Johana Vazquez
The Day
The Day
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44t1YK_0j8hdeXv00

New London ― Connecticut College students had no idea what their apartments at the newly restored Manwaring Building would look like when they applied for one.

But they took a chance.

Students have now lived there for more than two months, inviting friends over for dinner, getting acquainted to living downtown and enjoying their spacious modern yet historic apartments.

Hannah Foley, of Arlington, Va., said the college announced the opportunity to live in new apartments downtown after she left campus last year. Foley said she and her roommate, Katarina Reyna, of Miami, Fla., were prepared to live in single dorm rooms near each other.

The two seniors entered the lottery for the apartments at the end of May but were placed on the waiting list. A few days later they learned a unit was available.

“I definitely feel very lucky,” she said. “It’s a nice living arrangement.”

Their apartment on the third floor consists of a fully equipped kitchen, high ceilings, a shared bedroom with separate closet space, washer and dryer, a main living space, bathroom and a dining area.

Foley said the apartment’s amenities allow them to have “real adult living.”

Reyna said it’s a big difference from living on campus, and that she likes having a dedicated work space on the kitchen counter or the dining table.

In May, the college’s Board of Trustees approved a partnership with High Tide Capital to lease most of the three-story Manwaring Building, a historic century-old commercial building at 223-229 State St. The 21-unit complex, undergoing renovation, was to accommodate 60 students and help alleviate space shortages on campus.

This was the first time Connecticut College students were offered to live off-campus and in dorms downtown. College and city officials expressed excitement at the prospect of students developing a deeper connection to the city and bolstering downtown businesses.

Construction ensued through the summer, and most of the apartments were ready by the time students returned for the fall. Construction continued for another week to complete the first-floor townhouses. Different to the two-person apartments, the four-person townhouses feature two bedrooms and two bathrooms, interior staircases with skylights and a study area.

Sam Maidenberg, who is from Orange, N.J., said he knew he wanted to live in an apartment-style living space for his senior year. He had spent the past three years in dorm rooms with communal amenities.

Maidenberg said students had no idea what the Manwaring Building would look like, but looking back it would have been his top choice. He said the rooms, kitchen and location offered a new opportunity.

Maidenberg said he and his roommate love to cook and have never had their own kitchen on campus. Now, they have canceled their campus meal plans.

“I enjoy it so much I try to rely on it as much as I can,” he said.

Maidenberg said students have long desired more apartment-style dorms. He said the existing apartment-style dorms on campus are limited due to the high demand, adding they are old and do not have a fully functioning kitchens.

“As a high performing liberal arts college, that has not been reflected in housing” he said.

Maidenberg said although the college made the move to downtown to accommodate the influx of a large incoming class, he is pleased the school is finally doing something to address those issues.

Students explore downtown

Living in Downtown New London has allowed many students to have access to the city like never before. During the COVID-19 pandemic, students said they were encouraged to not go off campus.

“Because so much of my time at Conn has been during COVID and not going into town, I haven’t done a ton of exploring,” Foley said.

Foley’s apartment has a big window looking out into State Street and she can walk over to the waterfront pier, Muddy Waters or Jake’s Diner down the street. Although there is the occasional loud seagull and motorcycle, Foley said it has been a blessing for the most part.

Reyna said she was almost never downtown before moving there. She said it was nice to open the window and look down during the recent We are New London Parade.

In his experience and talking with others, Maidenberg said New London feels disconnected from campus, especially for students without a car. Although he is busy with soccer season, Maidenberg said he has gone to the Washington Street Coffee House and taken a stroll, on a nice day, at the waterfront pier.

Business owners say they notice the students.

Misha Sherman, owner of the Washington Street Coffee House ― known by locals as “The Wash” ― said although there has always been a presence of Connecticut College students on the weekend, she has noticed more everyday traffic.

Sherman said it’s been amazing, and is the biggest change downtown since she started the business 10 years ago.

The manager at Jake’s Diner, Nikole Johnson, said she has noticed more students at the diner and that parents are coming to buy them gift cards.

Johnson said it gets busy on the weekends, and she sees college students coming in not just with their parents, but with friends and in groups. She said she is hoping business gets better and better.

City Director of Economic Development and Planning Felix Reyes said it's still too early to highlight any definitive trends.

“What we have seen is a group of college students that have blended right in and can be seen studying at our coffee shops, eating at our restaurants and taking part in cultural events,” Reyes said.

He said that is encouraging to see and city officials hope that becomes the new normal in the heart of the central business district.

Transportation challenges

Being off-campus has presented a challenge with transportation for students without cars, but they are finding ways to make it work.

A chemistry major, Reyna said she was anxious at first without a car, since she has early classes. But Reyna said she’s taking the public bus in front of Union Station ― a six-minute drive ― on the days her roommate can’t give her a ride.

Also in a two-person apartment, Nicolette Scola, of Braintree, Mass., said she sometimes runs into an issue with transportation, but she’ll often get rides from her friends or drive a roommate’s car.

Scola, a junior, said she has liked having a living area to hang out with friends and getting to see more of the city. She said she has walked to local businesses like “The Wash“ and Muddy Waters, adding the city provides an outlook to a possible future with city life.

j.vazquez@theday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Brown Daily Herald

Blue State on Thayer to close permanently

After 15 years on Thayer Street, Blue State Coffee will permanently close its doors on Thursday, Nov. 17. A sign in the cafe’s window at 300 Thayer St. read, “This Blue State Coffee cafe is closing permanently as of 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17. Thank you for your patronage and for making us a part of your lives.”
PROVIDENCE, RI
ctexaminer.com

Something’s Rotten in the Judicial District of New Haven.

The National Registry of Exonerations, a project of The University of California Irvine Newkirk Center For Science & Society, University of Michigan Law School & Michigan State University College of Law lists 30 exonerations but they’re not evenly distributed around the state. Of the 13 judicial districts in Connecticut, six of them have no exonerations at all. Among the seven districts where people have been officially exonerated, the next highest number is six, out of Hartford’s judicial district.
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Outdoor Dining Barriers to be Removed in West Hartford This Week

The outdoor dining barriers along a popular stretch of restaurants in West Hartford are being removed this week. The Department of Public Works is expected to begin the process of removing the outdoor dining barriers on Wednesday in preparation of winter storm operations. The process is expected to take a...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

6 with Connecticut connections awarded Rhodes Scholarships

VIENNA, Va. — Six students who are from Connecticut or attend college here, have been awarded one of academia's highest honors, a Rhodes Scholarship. According to their website, Rhodes Scholarships pay all expenses for up to four years of study at the University of Oxford, which is ranked the top universities in the world.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FireRescue1

Volunteer chiefs dispute Conn. city's automatic-aid agreement

NORWICH, Conn. — Tensions over fire services flared in a dispute over a recent agreement that calls for automatic aid between the paid and volunteer departments to structure fires and serious incidents. The so-called "auto-aid" agreement was reached by City Manager John Salomone, chiefs of the five volunteer departments...
NORWICH, CT
103.7 WCYY

Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England

This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
CONNECTICUT STATE
fox61.com

Connecticut hospitals at or near capacity with RSV and flu patients

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Two of Connecticut's largest children's hospitals are at or near capacity, dealing with kids with RSV, a respiratory virus. As of Monday afternoon, Yale New Haven Health and Yale New Haven Children's Hospital were at nearly 100% capacity with the Intensive Care Unit at 85% capacity.
NEW HAVEN, CT
darientimes.com

These CT malls and stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day

Several Connecticut stores and malls will be closed on Thanksgiving Day but will promptly open for Black Friday this year. Among them is the Connecticut Post Mall, the state's biggest mall, located in Milford. This is the third year in a row that state malls close to observe the holiday.
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Day

The Day

New London, CT
4K+
Followers
346
Post
876K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

Comments / 0

Community Policy