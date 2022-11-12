CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Montgomery County employees will soon see changes to their pay checks following unanimous approval of a new pay plan. At the County Commission’s meeting Monday evening, there was no opposition to adopting the new pay plan, which had been discussed in detail during the informal session on Nov. 7. The pay plan was based on the results of a pay study performed by McGrath Human Resources Group.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO