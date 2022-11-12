Read full article on original website
Clarksville Chamber of Commerce welcomes Fort Campbell Spouses’ Club
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Fort Campbell Spouses’ Club has joined the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce. President Jennifer Espinoza said the club is a group of active duty and retiree spouses who have a goal of raising money for military affiliated spouses and children. “We think...
Clarksville Association for Down Syndrome honors first responders | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Association for Down Syndrome (CADS) held its ninth annual Community C.A.R.E.S. Walk and Expo on Oct. 29. The theme of the event was “To the Rescue,” which honored first responders and emergency workers. C.A.R.E.S. stands for Community Advocating Resources for...
Friends of Dunbar Cave to host membership drive Dec. 3
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Friends of Dunbar Cave (FODC) is hosting a membership drive on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. until noon. People who become members of FODC that day will be given the opportunity to go on a free guided cave tour that same afternoon. Please, see...
Little-known SS Clarksville Victory ship from World War II returns, in part, to Customs House
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Some remnants of little-known World War II history directly tied to Clarksville are now on display at the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center. The Customs House recently unveiled the hull plate from the SS Clarksville Victory, a World War II ship built in...
Turkeys for Troops this weekend in Clarksville, with 1,500 free turkeys going to military families | AUDIO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Now in its fifth year, Turkeys for Troops is back, providing 1,500 free turkeys to active-duty military, veterans and their families. This week, Sammy Stuard, president and CEO of F&M Bank, and Sara Golden join Katie Gambill and Charlie Koon on Clarksville’s Conversation to talk about this important Thanksgiving tradition and the difference it makes in our community.
Fire destroys local business, owner plans to rebuild
A local North Nashville business full of color and art was engulfed in smoke and flames when an early morning fire on Monday destroyed everything inside Flash Me Xperience.
APSU Spanish class keeping community safe through translation work
CLARKSVILLE, TN – On a quiet afternoon in August, about 12 Austin Peay State University Spanish students found themselves inside a secret location – the Clarksville Area Urban Ministries’ SafeHouse. Before arriving, they were told the SafeHouse’s address had to remain confidential to protect the residents living there to escape abusive partners and other forms of domestic violence.
Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Maury County for Nov. 15, 2022
These are the health scores for grocery stores in Davidson County with their most recent inspection score as of November 14, 2022, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available health score information. NameScoreAddressCityDate. ALDI98311 S James Campbell BlvdColumbia9/13/2022. Columbia Health Foods97106 W 7th St, ColumbiaColumbia6/30/2022. La Superior...
Clarksville mechanic targeted in arson
A Clarksville man is looking for the person responsible for setting fire to his property,. A Clarksville man is looking for the person responsible for setting fire to his property,. Felon charged after drugs, gun found in Madison. Felon charged after drugs, gun found in Madison. Widespread sickness straining hospitals...
County approves new employee pay plan to take effect in December
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Montgomery County employees will soon see changes to their pay checks following unanimous approval of a new pay plan. At the County Commission’s meeting Monday evening, there was no opposition to adopting the new pay plan, which had been discussed in detail during the informal session on Nov. 7. The pay plan was based on the results of a pay study performed by McGrath Human Resources Group.
Nashville evictions double in October; Metro program gives tenants free access to lawyers
There's been an uptick in people getting kicked out of their homes in Nashville in recent months, according to data provided by the Davidson County Sheriff's Office.
Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Sharon G. Lee to retire in August 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Sharon G. Lee notified Gov. Bill Lee that she will retire on Aug. 31, 2023, according to a press release from the state Supreme Court. “Serving in the Tennessee Judiciary for the past 19 years has been the greatest honor of my...
Dickson Police Department Looking to ID this Subject
November 14, 2022 – The Dickson Police Department needs help identifying this subject. If you have any information, please contact Detective Ball at 615-441-9515, or you can message this page.
Community mourns death of Gallatin High School student
Community mourns death of Gallatin High School student. Community mourns death of Gallatin High School student. Bristol team shares Nashville Speedway renovation …. A landmark deal has been made to renovate Nashville's Fairgrounds Speedway. Austin Peay State University launches its own brand …. The Govs' are bringing the heat with...
Habitat for Humanity to celebrate 5,000 homes built in Tennessee
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Habitat for Humanity of Tennessee will celebrate its 5,000th house built in the state of Tennessee with host affiliate Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County, TN (MCTN) on Thursday at 11 a.m. State and local officials as well as volunteers and key partners will come together...
Traffic experiment to launch on I-24 in Nashville
Interstate 24 in South Nashville will serve as the site for a test dubbed the "world’s largest open-track traffic experiment."
APSU to open psychiatric nurse practitioner clinic thanks to new grant
CLARKSVILLE, TN – A few years ago, the Austin Peay State University College of Behavioral and Health Sciences addressed an important mental health crisis within the local community. According to a report on mental health in America, Tennessee ranked 45th in the nation for providing access to mental health care, so the college opened the Psychological Science and Counseling Clinic in the former Wesley Foundation Building at 510 College St.
Hendersonville neighborhood concerned by blasting at nearby construction site
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Neighbors said their homes have been rocked every day for months by blasting at a nearby construction site. Blasting is being done at the Norman Farms subdivision to clear a hill for new homes to be built, but people who already live in the area said their foundations are being damaged by the blasting.
Tobacco Barn Destroyed In Christian County Fire
A tobacco barn on Buffalo Road in Christian County was destroyed in a fire Sunday night. Christian County emergency personnel say the barn was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived just before 9 p.m. Firefighters from Gracey, Cerulean, and Square Deal fire departments were all called to help extinguish...
Sumner County voters OK Hendersonville charter amendment, oppose increased tax rate
Voters in Sumner County approved a charter amendment in Hendersonville while defeating a proposed new tax in Portland on Election Day.
