Oxford Eagle
Defense leads Ole Miss Women’s Basketball past Little Rock, 58-40
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Ole Miss women’s basketball conquered its first road game of the 2022-23 season, defeating the Little Rock Trojans, 58-40, at the Jack Stephens Center on Sunday afternoon. The Rebels (3-0) packed their defense in their suitcase, only allowing Little Rock (1-1) 40 points, the...
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss’s Ryann Helmers earns individual berth to NCAA Cross Country Championships
INDIANAPOLIS – Ole Miss women’s cross country senior Ryann Helmers has earned an individual qualifying berth to the 2022 NCAA Cross Country Championships after being awarded an at-large bid in Saturday’s NCAA Selection Show. Helmers is just the second Rebel woman to ever earn an individual spot...
Oxford Eagle
Kickoff time announced for Rebels’ bout with Arkansas
The Southeastern Conference announced a kickoff time and television listing for Ole Miss football’s contest against Arkansas in Fayetteville on Saturday, slotting the two squads in at 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network. The Rebels (8-2, 4-2 SEC) are coming off a disappointing loss to then-No. 9 Alabama at...
Oxford Eagle
Taylor Radecki Earns CSC Academic All-District Honors
College Sports Communicators, formerly CoSIDA, announced the 2022 Academic All-District Women’s Soccer Teams Tuesday afternoon and Ole Miss’ Taylor Radecki was named to the Division I team. It is the first time that Radecki has earned the Academic All-District award in her career. The senior is majoring in...
Oxford Eagle
Kickoff time, TV listing announced for Egg Bowl
The Southeastern Conference announced the start times and television listings for its football games Thanksgiving weekend on Monday. Ole Miss and Mississippi State will kick off the weekend on Thanksgiving Day with the 119th edition of the Egg Bowl. The game will kick off at 6 p.m. CT and will...
Oxford Eagle
North Mississippi Vista Project places team member at YAC
North Mississippi Vista Project, based at the Grisham-McLean Institute for Public Service and Community Engagement, fights poverty through education The Project recently placed a team member with the Mississippi Presenters Network, based in Oxford, to focus on providing creative placemaking opportunities centered around the arts in Mississippi. Zoe Cree Fitch...
Oxford Eagle
Holly Jolly Holidays returns to Oxford
The 3rd annual Holly Jolly Holidays is making its return to Oxford at the Old Armory Pavilion this holiday season. Visit Oxford is bringing a real ice-skating rink back for an extended period of time. Locals and visitors will have a larger skating surface and even more opportunities to skate.
Oxford Eagle
Oxford woman charged with credit card fraud
On November 4th, 2022 the Oxford Police Department took a walk-in report regarding credit card fraud. After investigation, Kenyatta Henderson, 33, of Oxford, was charged with Credit Card Fraud and taken into custody. Henderson was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for her initial bond hearing and issued...
Oxford Eagle
Operation Christmas Child
For some planning for Christmas before Thanksgiving is too early, for others it’s not early enough. Mae Stone of Oxford is one such person who prepares for the holidays months in advance. She has been the dropoff coordinator for Operation Christmas Child in Oxford for over 20 years. “A...
Oxford Eagle
Lafayette County Detention Center Jail Log Nov 10 – 14
This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility. Nov. 10. Noel Wagner, 20....
Oxford Eagle
Circuit clerk’s office releases absentee voting dates for run-off election
The Lafayette County Circuit Clerk’s office released absentee voting dates for the upcoming run-off election between Carnelia Fondren and Tiffany Kilpatrick for the first-ever county court judge seat. Absentee voting will take place in the Lafayette County Courthouse during the week of Thanksgiving. The office will be open from...
