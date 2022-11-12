ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duquesne Earns Decisive 96-71 Victory Over SCSU

The Duquesne Men’s Basketball Team led wire to wire as it returned to the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse as 96-71 winners over South Carolina State Monday night. Duquesne (2-1) saw two scorers achieve double-figure point totals in Dae Dae Grant (14) and Tre Clark (13). Grant also had a team-high six assists and Clark was a perfect six-for-six from the field. Austin Rotroff set a career high with his 11 rebounds in the victory.
Watch: Duquesne MBB Postgame With Tre Clark, Austin Rotroff and Keith Dambrot

Duquesne earned a wire-to-wire 96-71 victory over South Carolina State Monday night at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. Following the victory, Duquesne players Tre Clark and Austin Rotroff in addition to coach Keith Dambrot spoke to reporters. Duquesne basketball on Pittsburgh Sports Now is sponsored by The Summit Academy: setting young men...
2023 3-Star WR Chance Fitzgerald to Visit Pitt Saturday

Pitt received a visit on Tuesday from legendary wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald. Later on this week, another receiver with the last name of Fitzgerald will also make a stop in Pittsburgh. 2023 three-star wideout Chance Fitzgerald told PSN that he’ll make an unofficial visit to Pitt for the Panthers’ home...
Vukovcan: Slovis Return Best Hope for Pitt in 2023

To say that the fortunes of the Pitt quarterback position has changed significantly in a year’s time could be the understatement of the century. One year ago, Kenny Pickett and his Heisman Trophy campaign was the talk of Pittsburgh as he became the posterchild for the Pitt football program, putting it back on the national map.
Pitt Basketball All 14: Guillermo Diaz-Graham

As the Pitt basketball season starts up, Pittsburgh Sports Now continues to profile each player on the team in the All 14 series. PSN continues the series with the taller of the Spanish twins:. GUILLERMO DIAZ-GRAHAM. Hometown: Canary Islands, Spain. Height, Weight: 7’0, 205 LBs. Position: Forward. Number: 25.
Inside the Dukes: Four Takeaways From Win Over South Carolina State

Duquesne was able to successfully turn the page from a Kentucky trip that was a good measuring stick for what needed to be done so this team could find improvement. A 96-71 victory over South Carolina State in which the team shot 47.3% from the field, showed that Duquesne had indeed learned and displayed some signs of maturity.
The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- November 16

The PSN Daily Notebook is sponsored by Frank Walker, one of Pittsburgh and West Virginia's most respected criminal defense and injury lawyers. Mr. Walker has offices in Pittsburgh and Morgantown and has been named one of Top 100 National Trial Lawyers and is rated a perfect 10.0 Superb by Avvo for ethics, experience and results. To reach Mr. Walker, you can call 412-532-6805 or go to his website frankwalkerlaw.com. For real talk, real experience and real results, contact Frank Walker Law.
Operation Football: This week's featured WPIAL playoff games

PITTSBURGH — Semifinal games will be played in four classes of the WPIAL high school football playoffs this week. Below is a list of playoff games that will be covered by Operation Football on Friday night. Game of the Week: McKeesport vs. Aliquippa at Canon-McMillan. Thomas Jefferson vs. Central...
Pitt-Miami game time set for 8PM kickoff

The Pittsburgh Panthers are riding high after two straight ACC victories to get themselves bowl-eligible. With that momentum and the potential stakes for the Miami Hurricanes, the game will be televised on prime time. The Kickoff is set for the 8 PM kickoff on the ACC Network. This game will...
5 places for the best bagels in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh bagels — they’re not just failed doughnuts anymore. OK, bagels have always been awesome, when done right. (Source: NYC, Montreal). But Pittsburgh has long been a barren wasteland for bagels. Of course, New Yorkers have often asserted that proper bagels cannot exist outside the five boroughs and...
VIDEO: Deer caught in head-to-head matchup

A viewer video sent in to Pittsburgh's Action News 4 shows two bucks going head-to-head (literally) in a backyard in Peters Township. Viewer Adam D. said he captured the video at his home Monday afternoon. Take a look at the video above to see the bucks in action!
A “Pittsburgh institution” prepares to shutter after 48 years

Gabriel Fontana has been hammering, stitching, and buffing shoes for nearly 75 years. He was 35 and a recent Italian emigrant when he took over his brother-in-law’s Forbes Avenue shoe repair store in the 1970s. Back then, times were good for the trade he’d honed since boyhood. “It...
Kevin James coming to Pittsburgh

Comedian and actor Kevin James brings his Irregardless Tour to Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall Feb. 28. James, who began his career as a stand-up, was the star of King of Queens, which ran for nine seasons. He is currently developing a comedy show for Netflix. Tickets go on sale...
UPDATE: Parkway North crash cleared; Lanes open on I-279

UPDATE: The overturned tractor-trailer causing delays on the Parkway North has been cleared. All lanes are now open. There are intermittent closures on the Parkway North and Mt. Nebo road as crews work to clear the scene. Expect heavy delays. ______________. ORIGINAL STORY. One lane of Interstate 279 is blocked...
Pittsburgh Weather: Winter weather advisory issued for Somerset, Garrett counties

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A winter weather advisory is in effect from 1 p.m. Tuesday until 5 a.m. Wednesday for Garrett and Somerset counties. While there will be some snow accumulation in these areas, these advisories are issued when there could be slick or dangerous travel.  A thin layer of ice may make roads slick during this time period.Precipitation will start lifting into the area around lunchtime Tuesday.  Many communities in the lower elevations will see areas of rain and snow.  This will start to be mainly snow, initially, for the higher terrain.During the late afternoon and evening, a bit of mixing may occur in the higher terrain, and this would set up those chances for a thin layer of ice.  This is the reason for that advisory.Most areas will see little to no accumulation of snow, but I would not rule out two to three inches in Somerset or Garrett Counties.  A few, very localized spots might see a little more.
Top 5 Best Burgers in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - If you're in the mood for a burger in Pittsburgh, you've come to the right place. This article will discuss some of the best places to get one. Among them are August Henry's Burger Bar and Burgatory. Whether you're in the mood for a traditional American burger, a vegetarian burger, or anything in between, you'll be able to find it here.
