Steelers place new CB William Jackson III on IR

It isn’t ideal when the brand-new cornerback your team just traded for heads to IR but this is where the Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves. The team announced on Saturday that cornerback William Jackson III was headed to the Reserve/Injured list with a back injury. In a corresponding move, the Steelers elevated safety Elijah Riley tot he active roster.

This means Jackson will miss at minimum four games and would only be eligible for the team’s final five games of the season at the most. This is far from ideal, especially with Ahkello Witherspoon still trying to work through a hamstring injury. In addition, Pittsburgh has ruled out starting free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick due to appendicitis.