Charlottesville, VA

Tragic Virginia Shooting Puts Football Into Perspective for Pat Narduzzi

There are a lot of variables that a collegiate coach has to account for, but the death of a player is a variable that no coach will ever be able to prepare for. It’s now the tragic reality that Tony Elliott and the Virginia football team are going through together after three UVA football players were fatally shot late Sunday night in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Five Takeaways: Defensive Potential, Offensive Expectation and Looking to the Future

Technically, Virginia’s Brennan Armstong completed his first two pass attempts against Pitt Saturday. Those completions just weren’t to the right team. M.J. Devonshire undercut his first throw, taking it back 29 yards for a touchdown. Marquis Williams caught his second pass attempt, returning it 39 yards for another touchdown. And just like that, it was 14-0 with 16 seconds off the clock.
Three Virginia Football Players Killed Sunday Night in Campus Mass Shooting

Three Virginia Football Players were shot and killed Sunday night in a campus mass shooting. Former Virginia football player Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. allegedly shot and killed three juniors in wide receivers Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler and linebacker D’Sean Perry, as well as wounded two others in a parking garage around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night.
