ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNEM

$10M grant to support Berston Field House renovations

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Berston Field House, a nearly 100-year-old community center on the north side of Flint, has received a $10 million grant from the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation to help with construction and renovations. The grant is to help fund the creation of a state-of-the-art community center,...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Flint’s historic Dryden Building for sale

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint’s downtown historic Dryden Building is for sale. The five-story building encompasses just over 41,000 square feet and has stood at South Saginaw and East 2nd since 1902, beginning as the headquarters for the Durant-Dort Carriage Co., the predecessor of General Motors. It also was...
FLINT, MI
BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture

10 Black-Owned Clothing Stores in Saginaw Michigan

The holiday season is the perfect opportunity to shop local to find the a gift as unique as the person you’re shopping for. It’s also a chance for you to support the local economy by Shopping Black. In Saginaw, MI there are a handful of local Black-owned clothing stores that are helping make it possible […] The post 10 Black-Owned Clothing Stores in Saginaw Michigan appeared first on BLAC Media.
SAGINAW, MI
US 103.1

5 Businesses We Don’t Need At Miller & Bristol Roads in Flint Township, Michigan

First, let me start by clarifying -- I am NOT anti-business & growth for our area. Quite the opposite. Flint, Genesee County and our surrounding suburbs thriving is what makes all of our collective lives, better. My hope is our communities will get involved with local governments and elected officials to give input on what they'd like to see come to their hometowns, in regard to new business.
FLINT, MI
99.1 WFMK

Look Inside This Eerie Abandoned School In Flint

While some abandoned schools may have remnants of their past, this one doesn't seem to have much but graffiti and boarded-up windows. Located in Flint, the Whittier Classical Academy was built back in the early 1920s and looks like it has some stories to tell. Whittier Classical Academy In Flint.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Officers honor late police captain around department

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - lt has been several months since Deputy Police Chief Jeff Antcliff joked with his friend and colleague inside the Flint Police Department’s gym. “You always knew when he was in the building, you know. Not obnoxious, he was just loud and laughed. He’s always laughing here,” Antcliff said.
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Genesee County's most dangerous intersections 2021

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan Auto Law revealed the most dangerous intersections in Genesee County. This is based on police car accident reported data for 2021. The Top 10 Most Dangerous Intersections in Genesee County for 2021 are:. Hill Rd at Fenton Rd, Grand Blanc Township: Total crashes -...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

Boy in critical condition after Flint shooting

FLINT, MI – A juvenile is in critical condition after being shot early Tuesday on the city’s north side, police said. Officers responded at 12:18 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, to the 1700 block of Barbara Drive following reports of a shooting. Police found a juvenile boy suffering from...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Juvenile boy badly injured after shooting in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A juvenile boy sustained critical injuries in a shooting on Flint's north side just after midnight Tuesday. The Flint Police Department says the victim was shot in the chest at a residence in the 1700 block of Barbara Drive around 12:15 a.m. The juvenile victim was...
FLINT, MI
thelascopress.com

Anticipation Builds for New Fenton Restaurant

The name is on the building, the Facebook page is gathering followers, and everyone is awaiting the news of an opening date announcement. Fenton foodies are eager to try out The Tavern Kitchen & Bar. The Lasco Press reported back in April that the owners of the 15th Street Tavern in Clarkston, Michigan, had acquired a location in Fenton to bring their popular drinks, tavern food, and entertainment mix to our area.
FENTON, MI
WNEM

Expert gives tips for winter driving

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The officials start of winter is not until December 21st but Jack Frost has made an early appearance and is gracing mid-Michigan with a lovely coating of snow; but with the snow comes slippery and dangerous weather. Major Driving School Co-owner Steven Major says, “As Michiganders...
SAGINAW, MI
1470 WFNT

Fire Destroys Swartz Creek School Employee’s Home

A Swartz Creek family lost everything as their home was completely destroyed by fire on Sunday morning (11/13) in Swartz Creek Estates. Krissy Small is a single mother and works as the GSRP (Great Start Readiness Program) Coordinator for Swartz Creek Community School at the Little Dragons Learning Center on Morrish Rd.
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Shooting reported on Pierson and Kermit in Flint

FLINT, Mich. — Flint Police and Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday afternoon on Pierson Rd and Kermit St on the City's north side. The shooting happened on November 14 in the plaza of Burger and Pizza Land, across the street from Marathon gas station.
FLINT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy