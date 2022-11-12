Read full article on original website

Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village giving away 200 free turkeys this week
FLINT, MI - The Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village (SBEV) will host its annual “Holiday Turkey Giveaway” for the Genesee County community this week ahead of Thanksgiving. The event is set to take place beginning at 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at SBEV, located at 4119 N. Saginaw St.,...
WNEM
$10M grant to support Berston Field House renovations
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Berston Field House, a nearly 100-year-old community center on the north side of Flint, has received a $10 million grant from the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation to help with construction and renovations. The grant is to help fund the creation of a state-of-the-art community center,...
abc12.com
Hurley opens Genesee County's only adolescent inpatient psychiatric unit
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Hurley Children's Hospital cut the ribbon on its new in-patient adolescent behavioral health unit. "Flint was recognized as one of the communities with the greatest mental health needs in the country," said Dr. Ashish Rungta, a psychiatrist who will be working with the young patients. He...
WNEM
Flint’s historic Dryden Building for sale
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint’s downtown historic Dryden Building is for sale. The five-story building encompasses just over 41,000 square feet and has stood at South Saginaw and East 2nd since 1902, beginning as the headquarters for the Durant-Dort Carriage Co., the predecessor of General Motors. It also was...
Saginaw to debut city’s home rehabilitation program details
SAGINAW, MI — Officials here next week will present details on the city’s new home rehabilitation program funded by American Rescue Plan Act stimulus funds. The initiative will provide funding for rehabilitating houses for qualified applicants. A presentation for the program is planned for the Saginaw City Council’s...
10 Black-Owned Clothing Stores in Saginaw Michigan
The holiday season is the perfect opportunity to shop local to find the a gift as unique as the person you’re shopping for. It’s also a chance for you to support the local economy by Shopping Black. In Saginaw, MI there are a handful of local Black-owned clothing stores that are helping make it possible […] The post 10 Black-Owned Clothing Stores in Saginaw Michigan appeared first on BLAC Media.
Recreational Marijuana Proposal Rejected in Most Northern Michigan Communities
Recreational Marijuana was back on the ballot in communities across Northern Michigan and the results ended up as some may expect. Six Northern Michigan cities and township voted on the proposal with just two passing it. Clement Township and Green Lake Township passed their proposals while it failed in Frankfort,...
5 Businesses We Don’t Need At Miller & Bristol Roads in Flint Township, Michigan
First, let me start by clarifying -- I am NOT anti-business & growth for our area. Quite the opposite. Flint, Genesee County and our surrounding suburbs thriving is what makes all of our collective lives, better. My hope is our communities will get involved with local governments and elected officials to give input on what they'd like to see come to their hometowns, in regard to new business.
Look Inside This Eerie Abandoned School In Flint
While some abandoned schools may have remnants of their past, this one doesn't seem to have much but graffiti and boarded-up windows. Located in Flint, the Whittier Classical Academy was built back in the early 1920s and looks like it has some stories to tell. Whittier Classical Academy In Flint.
WNEM
Officers honor late police captain around department
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - lt has been several months since Deputy Police Chief Jeff Antcliff joked with his friend and colleague inside the Flint Police Department’s gym. “You always knew when he was in the building, you know. Not obnoxious, he was just loud and laughed. He’s always laughing here,” Antcliff said.
nbc25news.com
Genesee County's most dangerous intersections 2021
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan Auto Law revealed the most dangerous intersections in Genesee County. This is based on police car accident reported data for 2021. The Top 10 Most Dangerous Intersections in Genesee County for 2021 are:. Hill Rd at Fenton Rd, Grand Blanc Township: Total crashes -...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Going undercover to expose why abandoned alligators are being found around Metro Detroit
ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Abandoned alligators are being found more often in Michigan. An alligator was hauled out of a Detroit backyard, another was found wandering in Milford and a man shot an alligator on his property near Saginaw. Two baby alligators were discovered in a building in Eastpointe. Alligators...
fox2detroit.com
Group storms Flint dealership, steals 13 vehicles; 7 recovered in Metro Detroit area
GENESSEE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A group of about 30 people stormed a Genesee County dealership and stole 13 vehicles Monday morning before fleeing to the Metro Detroit area. Gunfire was exchanged with a security guard before the suspects headed south in the stolen vehicles. The guard was not hurt.
Boy in critical condition after Flint shooting
FLINT, MI – A juvenile is in critical condition after being shot early Tuesday on the city’s north side, police said. Officers responded at 12:18 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, to the 1700 block of Barbara Drive following reports of a shooting. Police found a juvenile boy suffering from...
abc12.com
Juvenile boy badly injured after shooting in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A juvenile boy sustained critical injuries in a shooting on Flint's north side just after midnight Tuesday. The Flint Police Department says the victim was shot in the chest at a residence in the 1700 block of Barbara Drive around 12:15 a.m. The juvenile victim was...
Deer hunters gather for buck pole events in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI - Deer hunters from around Swartz Creek and Davison gathered on Tuesday to show off their hunting skills. The third annual buck pole contest was held by Swartz Creek Hometown Days at 5086 Morrish Road. A buck pole contest is when hunters bring their freshly killed bucks...
thelascopress.com
Anticipation Builds for New Fenton Restaurant
The name is on the building, the Facebook page is gathering followers, and everyone is awaiting the news of an opening date announcement. Fenton foodies are eager to try out The Tavern Kitchen & Bar. The Lasco Press reported back in April that the owners of the 15th Street Tavern in Clarkston, Michigan, had acquired a location in Fenton to bring their popular drinks, tavern food, and entertainment mix to our area.
WNEM
Expert gives tips for winter driving
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The officials start of winter is not until December 21st but Jack Frost has made an early appearance and is gracing mid-Michigan with a lovely coating of snow; but with the snow comes slippery and dangerous weather. Major Driving School Co-owner Steven Major says, “As Michiganders...
Fire Destroys Swartz Creek School Employee’s Home
A Swartz Creek family lost everything as their home was completely destroyed by fire on Sunday morning (11/13) in Swartz Creek Estates. Krissy Small is a single mother and works as the GSRP (Great Start Readiness Program) Coordinator for Swartz Creek Community School at the Little Dragons Learning Center on Morrish Rd.
nbc25news.com
Shooting reported on Pierson and Kermit in Flint
FLINT, Mich. — Flint Police and Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday afternoon on Pierson Rd and Kermit St on the City's north side. The shooting happened on November 14 in the plaza of Burger and Pizza Land, across the street from Marathon gas station.
