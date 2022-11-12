ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynnwood, WA

myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds Chamber closing out year with community events

With only two pages remaining on your wall calendar, the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce wants to be sure you’ve marked these dates to close out the year. Chamber staff and volunteers are looking forward to bringing these celebrations to the community. Any businesses looking to align themselves with these...
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds police, Rotary Club partner for food drive through Dec. 15

The Edmonds Rotary Club is partnering with the Edmonds Police Department to provide food for our neighbors in need this holiday season. From now through Dec. 15, non-perishable items will be collected at the Edmonds Police Department: 250 5th Ave. N., and the Edmonds Food Bank located at Edmonds United Methodist Church, 828 Caspers St.
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Meadowdale HS Key Club sponsoring food drive Nov. 19 to benefit school district families

Meadowdale High School Key Club is hosting a food drive to support the Foundation for Edmonds School District’s Nourishing Network on Saturday, Nov. 19. All donations support families and children in the Edmonds School District. More than 650 students experience homelessness during the school year, and on avereage 33% of families qualify for free and reduced federal lunch programs.
LYNNWOOD, WA
cougarchronicle.org

Kitsap County “Holiday Gift and Food Fair” Returns

The month of November is full of anticipation for the coming holiday season. Festivities and events surrounding winter holidays begin to take place. One upcoming themed event is the Kitsap County Holiday Gift and Food Fair. Every year, the Holiday Gift and Food Fair gives hundreds of local Kitsap crafters...
KITSAP COUNTY, WA
myedmondsnews.com

‘Luminous Forest’ brighter on 4th Ave N after new lights installed

The Luminous Forest installation on 4th Avenue North in downtown Edmonds is shining more brightly, thanks to new lights. Seattle artist Iole Alessandrini worked with City of Edmonds Cultural Arts Program staff at the end of October to replace 70 solar elements, funded in part by a generous donation from the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation.
EDMONDS, WA
travelawaits.com

You Don’t Need To Travel To Europe To Enjoy This Authentic Christmas Market

Do you wish the European Christmas markets weren’t so far away? Well, you aren’t the only one. One of the favorite activities for military spouses stationed in Europe is attending the annual Christmas markets. Military spouses’ clubs have long held holiday bazaars as fundraisers for their clubs’ scholarship and grant programs.
TACOMA, WA
425magazine.com

A New Chapter For Molbak’s Garden + Home

Molbak’s Garden + Home in Woodinville has set deep roots within its community. In 1956, Egon and Laina Molbak planted a seed that took root and grew into the successful Molbak’s Garden + Home. Molbak’s is known for its wide selection of plants and gifts, its relaxing café, and the important role it plays in local seasonal traditions. More than six decades later, its dream is in full bloom and ready for a new chapter.
WOODINVILLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: King County goes to war with Christmas, Hanukkah decorations

You can celebrate LGBT Pride and wear a Black Lives Matter button throughout your day as a King County employee. But you better not show a nativity set or menorah on your digital workspace or your home office. King County Human Resources warned employees not to decorate their workspaces with...
KING COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Farrelli's Pizza is a family affair

RUSTON, Wash. — You might guess the secret to Farrelli's Pizza's success is the wood stone ovens, but the secret may have less to do with the flame and more to do with the people. Just about every Farrelli's Pizza employee has been around for many years. “I myself...
RUSTON, WA
nwsportsmanmag.com

Areas 10, 11 Opening For Winter Crabbing

Recreational crab fishing will open beginning Nov. 15 in marine areas 10 (Seattle/Bremerton) and 11 (Tacoma-Vashon Island), the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) announced today. The openings were approved based on harvest estimated using catch record cards from the summer season and expected catch during the winter season....
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Tacoma homeless encampment ban goes into effect Monday

A controversial new ordinance designed to get more homeless people into shelters in Tacoma goes into effect Monday. Those who break the new law face fines and jail time. No one will be forced out of an encampment Monday. Two-week notices will go out to encampments that are near a homeless shelter.
TACOMA, WA

