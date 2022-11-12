Read full article on original website
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds Chamber closing out year with community events
With only two pages remaining on your wall calendar, the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce wants to be sure you’ve marked these dates to close out the year. Chamber staff and volunteers are looking forward to bringing these celebrations to the community. Any businesses looking to align themselves with these...
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds police, Rotary Club partner for food drive through Dec. 15
The Edmonds Rotary Club is partnering with the Edmonds Police Department to provide food for our neighbors in need this holiday season. From now through Dec. 15, non-perishable items will be collected at the Edmonds Police Department: 250 5th Ave. N., and the Edmonds Food Bank located at Edmonds United Methodist Church, 828 Caspers St.
myedmondsnews.com
As temperature drops, Lynnwood hygiene center providing hot showers, warm clothes to those without homes
As temperatures in the area continue to drop, the Lynnwood Hygiene Center is working to help those who are homeless. Open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., the center offers free showers and lunches to its guests. Located in the former Lynnwood emissions test station, the space was...
myedmondsnews.com
Meadowdale HS Key Club sponsoring food drive Nov. 19 to benefit school district families
Meadowdale High School Key Club is hosting a food drive to support the Foundation for Edmonds School District’s Nourishing Network on Saturday, Nov. 19. All donations support families and children in the Edmonds School District. More than 650 students experience homelessness during the school year, and on avereage 33% of families qualify for free and reduced federal lunch programs.
downtownbellevue.com
Celebrate the Holidays at The Collection with Tree Lighting, Live Music, and Snowflake Lane
The holiday season is officially upon us. Every year, The Bellevue Collection transforms into a festive destination for shopping, dining, and making memories at special events. Spread the holiday cheer and read below to learn about some of the most anticipated yearly activities like Snowflake Lane, tree lighting, and live music at the Wintergarden.
cougarchronicle.org
Kitsap County “Holiday Gift and Food Fair” Returns
The month of November is full of anticipation for the coming holiday season. Festivities and events surrounding winter holidays begin to take place. One upcoming themed event is the Kitsap County Holiday Gift and Food Fair. Every year, the Holiday Gift and Food Fair gives hundreds of local Kitsap crafters...
myedmondsnews.com
‘Luminous Forest’ brighter on 4th Ave N after new lights installed
The Luminous Forest installation on 4th Avenue North in downtown Edmonds is shining more brightly, thanks to new lights. Seattle artist Iole Alessandrini worked with City of Edmonds Cultural Arts Program staff at the end of October to replace 70 solar elements, funded in part by a generous donation from the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation.
myedmondsnews.com
Sponsor spotlight: Sno-King Community Chorale to present ‘Hope for the Holidays’ concert Dec. 17
Join Sno-King Community Chorale in December as they fill Trinity Lutheran Church with music perfect for the holidays. Immerse yourself in beautiful contemporary arrangements of favorite Christmas melodies like The First Noel, O Little Town of Bethlehem, and Do You Hear What I Hear. In addition to these delightful tunes...
travelawaits.com
You Don’t Need To Travel To Europe To Enjoy This Authentic Christmas Market
Do you wish the European Christmas markets weren’t so far away? Well, you aren’t the only one. One of the favorite activities for military spouses stationed in Europe is attending the annual Christmas markets. Military spouses’ clubs have long held holiday bazaars as fundraisers for their clubs’ scholarship and grant programs.
thurstontalk.com
What To Do with Feral Cats: Joint Animal Services Launches Community Cat Program in Thurston County
Not sure what to do with feral cats in your neighborhood? Maybe you’ve been feeding them but are just tapped out. Maybe it started with one, but now there are six and that’s just too much. Joint Animal Services has adopted a Community Cat Program throughout Thurston County that answers all your needs and saves feral cats’ lives.
425magazine.com
A New Chapter For Molbak’s Garden + Home
Molbak’s Garden + Home in Woodinville has set deep roots within its community. In 1956, Egon and Laina Molbak planted a seed that took root and grew into the successful Molbak’s Garden + Home. Molbak’s is known for its wide selection of plants and gifts, its relaxing café, and the important role it plays in local seasonal traditions. More than six decades later, its dream is in full bloom and ready for a new chapter.
myedmondsnews.com
Looking for places to take guests during the holidays? Check out the Best of Edmonds
Earlier this year, readers cast their votes for what they loved about Edmonds — and the winners were highlighted in the 2022 Best of Edmonds magazine. This publication is available both online and at select locations citywide, and it’s the perfect guide for where to take your out-of-town visitors during the holiday season.
KING-5
This Stanwood coffee stand serves up colorful drinks and a good sense of humor - 2022's Best
STANWOOD, Wash. — Bean and Brew on 532 is the winner of Best Unique Coffee Drink in our 2022 Best of Western Washington Contest. Well, our very own Jose Cedeno hit the road to visit another winner of our Best of Western Washington contest. When he went, it was early, cold, and rainy — the perfect situation for a coffee drink!
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: King County goes to war with Christmas, Hanukkah decorations
You can celebrate LGBT Pride and wear a Black Lives Matter button throughout your day as a King County employee. But you better not show a nativity set or menorah on your digital workspace or your home office. King County Human Resources warned employees not to decorate their workspaces with...
Snohomish Co. officials: Homeless initiative ‘unacceptable burden’ for region
Snohomish County officials said they don’t have space to house homeless people living on public property. The effort to house those living on state property is part of the state’s Right of Way Initiative. It’s a proposal from Gov. Jay Inslee as part of his overall efforts to combat homelessness.
Farrelli's Pizza is a family affair
RUSTON, Wash. — You might guess the secret to Farrelli's Pizza's success is the wood stone ovens, but the secret may have less to do with the flame and more to do with the people. Just about every Farrelli's Pizza employee has been around for many years. “I myself...
nwsportsmanmag.com
Areas 10, 11 Opening For Winter Crabbing
Recreational crab fishing will open beginning Nov. 15 in marine areas 10 (Seattle/Bremerton) and 11 (Tacoma-Vashon Island), the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) announced today. The openings were approved based on harvest estimated using catch record cards from the summer season and expected catch during the winter season....
Changes coming to Seattle Public Schools after shooting at Ingraham High School
SEATTLE — Student safety is an important issue for Seattle Public Schools (SPS), especially after last week's shooting at Ingraham High School. KING 5 asked what the district is doing now to keep its students safe in the classroom. Hundreds of students from several SPS high schools held a...
A colder winter could turn cruel for those struggling to stay warm in Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — With a colder, wetter winter in the forecast, firing up the furnace could send a chill down your spine when the bills come in. Energy rates are climbing, leaving people and even charities struggling to keep up. The average cost for heating oil and natural...
Tacoma homeless encampment ban goes into effect Monday
A controversial new ordinance designed to get more homeless people into shelters in Tacoma goes into effect Monday. Those who break the new law face fines and jail time. No one will be forced out of an encampment Monday. Two-week notices will go out to encampments that are near a homeless shelter.
