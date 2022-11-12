Read full article on original website
Fulton judge overturns Georgia’s six-week abortion ban as unconstitutional
ATLANTA — Abortion is legal again in Georgia – for now – after fetal cardiac activity is detected, which is usually after about six weeks and before many women know they are pregnant. The six-week ban had been in effect since July but was thrown out Tuesday along with a requirement that physicians report to […] The post Fulton judge overturns Georgia’s six-week abortion ban as unconstitutional appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Lacking votes to codify abortion rights, Senate to vote on marriage equality
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Monday that Democrats still lack the power to codify abortion rights into law despite his party's stronger-than-expected performance in the midterm elections. “I don't think there's enough votes,” he said at a press conference during the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia....
Biden victory lap from Cambodia after Dems retain Senate control
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats kept control of the Senate on Saturday, repelling Republican efforts to retake the chamber and making it harder for them to thwart President Joe Biden's agenda. Biden briefly spoke with reporters during his stay in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. The White House issued a transcript of...
LGBTQ-friendly votes signal progressive shift for Methodists
The United Methodist Church moved toward becoming more progressive and LGBTQ-affirming during U.S. regional meetings this month that included the election of its second openly gay bishop. Conservatives say the developments will only accelerate their exit from one of the nation’s largest Protestant denominations. Each of the UMC's five...
Appeals court keeps Biden student debt plan on hold
WASHINGTON (AP )—President Joe Biden's plan to forgive student loan debt for millions of borrowers lost another battle in court on Monday when a federal appeals court panel agreed to a preliminary injunction halting the program while an appeal plays out. The ruling by the three-judge panel from the...
21 children become American citizens in emotional ceremony
They come from places like Pakistan, Iraq, Mexico and Syria. 21 children took the oath of allegiance as American citizens Tuesday at the offices of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services in Centennial. "He's a good kid," said recently naturalized citizen Denise Mauwa, a native of Congo, about her 12-year-old son Terezo Ngamije. "I was waiting for this day but now we're here."Technically the children became citizens when their parents were naturalized, but the ceremony was to put an exclamation point on their status."Nobody can talk with you about anything you do. You have your freedom," said Lojain Al Hariri,...
