Texas State

Fulton judge overturns Georgia’s six-week abortion ban as unconstitutional

ATLANTA — Abortion is legal again in Georgia – for now – after fetal cardiac activity is detected, which is usually after about six weeks and before many women know they are pregnant. The six-week ban had been in effect since July but was thrown out Tuesday along with a requirement that physicians report to […] The post Fulton judge overturns Georgia’s six-week abortion ban as unconstitutional appeared first on Daily Montanan.
LGBTQ-friendly votes signal progressive shift for Methodists

The United Methodist Church moved toward becoming more progressive and LGBTQ-affirming during U.S. regional meetings this month that included the election of its second openly gay bishop. Conservatives say the developments will only accelerate their exit from one of the nation’s largest Protestant denominations. Each of the UMC's five...
Appeals court keeps Biden student debt plan on hold

WASHINGTON (AP )—President Joe Biden's plan to forgive student loan debt for millions of borrowers lost another battle in court on Monday when a federal appeals court panel agreed to a preliminary injunction halting the program while an appeal plays out. The ruling by the three-judge panel from the...
21 children become American citizens in emotional ceremony

They come from places like Pakistan, Iraq, Mexico and Syria. 21 children took the oath of allegiance as American citizens Tuesday at the offices of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services in Centennial. "He's a good kid," said recently naturalized citizen Denise Mauwa, a native of Congo, about her 12-year-old son Terezo Ngamije. "I was waiting for this day but now we're here."Technically the children became citizens when their parents were naturalized, but the ceremony was to put an exclamation point on their status."Nobody can talk with you about anything you do. You have your freedom," said Lojain Al Hariri,...
