Former NBC4 Columbus news anchor Mike Jackson diagnosed with cancer, unable to speak

Former NBC4 (WMCH-TV) news anchor Mike Jackson, who suffered a massive stroke in 2019, is now fighting cancer that has taken away his ability to speak.

"This is my final story. I recently was diagnosed with laryngectomy cancer with the removal of my voice box," Jackson wrote in a message that was read by hospice minister Darryl Beckett and posted on the station's website as part of a story on Jackson's health.

"I no longer have use of my voice. I received 30 treatments of radiation. I had a career where I used my voice for more than 40 years of employment, public speaking and helping others," Beckett said, reading Jackson's words. "This was very hard for me to come to terms with. At the James Cancer Hospital, I would whisper a soft prayer for those in the hospital. There's little time for self pity as I navigate a crowded lobby with similar patients. I realize there are other brave souls fighting a different cause. The clean shaven heads told part of their journey."

New Albany:New Albany hires third public-information officer, Denise Alex-Bouzounis

Columbus news:Barbershop owner who hosts health screenings, resources wins overall Everyday Heroes award

Beckett had encouraged Jackson to tell his story. The station said Jackson painstakingly typed out a message about his cancer that Beckett read.

Jackson was a longtime news anchor at the station when he suffered the stroke in 2019.

Jackson's career in broadcasting started in his hometown of Charleston, West Virginia, first in radio, then television in Oak Hill.

He also worked as ABC6 (WSXY-TV) in Columbus, a news director in West Virginia, as a reporter in Washington, D.C., before going to NBC4 in 1994.

Jackson's wife, Dawn, has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to cover family expenses, charity and raising money for a scholarship for a Black journalism student. A $10,000 goal has been set.

"Michael was a News Anchor for Media General in Ohio," the page said. "He recently was treated for cancer and can no longer talk and tell his stories. The family is honoring him for his 35 years of service and work in the community.

"He very much loved being of service to his community."

mawilliams@dispatch.com

@BizMarkWilliams