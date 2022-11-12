MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - John Anthony Wrobel Sr. passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 11, 2022, he was 80. John was born on November 13, 1941, in Passaic, NJ to Anthony and Gizella (Byra) Wrobel, the eldest of three children. He served in the United States Air Force from 1961 to 1965 and was honorably discharged. He returned home to New Jersey where he would drive tractor trailer for Oneida Motor Freight and Jacquin’s Spirits. It would not be long before he would meet and marry Anna Yalch, whom he had been happily married to for 52 years. They had three children, Anna Marie, John Jr., and Donna whom he would move to Morristown, NY to raise.

MORRISTOWN, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO