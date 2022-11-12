Read full article on original website
Lewis County Historical Society hosts Home for the Holidays Festival
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lewis County Historical Society is hosting a Home for the Holidays Festival. The Historical Society’s Carmen Sweet told us about it on 7 News This Morning. Watch his interview in the video above. The festival will be on Fridays and Saturdays for three weeks:...
Growing gold: It’s saffron harvesting time!
CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - For most local crops the growing season has finished. But for one — saffron — the harvest is just beginning. Saffron may not be something you’ve considered growing around here. But not only is it viable, it thrives in north country conditions.
Sign up now for Gregory P. Wiley Memorial Turkey Trot
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The 8th Annual Gregory P. Wiley Memorial Turkey Trot is coming up on Thanksgiving. Kristie Stumpf Rork appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about the event. A 1K family fun walk/run as well as a 5K race will start at 9:30...
Author emphasizes benefits of childhood reading
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A north country author is stressing the importance of reading during childhood. Rebecca Donnelly, who’s based in Potsdam, has written more than 20 books for kids ages 4 through 12. She spoke Tuesday to students in Jefferson Community College’s early childhood literature class.
Old days of crowds dwindle to walkers and tenants cleaning out stores of Great Northern Mall
TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s the last week for Great Northern Mall before the current owners lock its doors for the final time on Sunday, November 20. After initially alerting tenants to the date, then seemingly considering letting them stay longer, letters given to tenants informed them of eviction.
Bakeries react to rising egg prices
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The cost of a dozen eggs spiked by 10 percent in October. We spoke with a couple of north country bakeries where eggs are the bread-and-butter of their business. “From the baked goods to the bread to every single item on our brunch menu for...
New Carthage café just may become part of your Morning Ritual
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Although it opened last week, The Morning Ritual shows no signs of slowing down. The Carthage café is the passion project of one Paegan Thatcher, who worked to get it’s doors opened for over a year. “I personally love a café. I said...
Sue G Grant, 85, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Sue G Grant, 85, Clayton passed away at home under the care of her family and friends on November 14, 2022. Mrs. Grant was born on January 2, 1937, the daughter of William L. and June (Giltz) Graves, in Watertown, NY. She graduated as valedictorian from LaFargeville Central School in 1954 and from Watertown School of Commerce in 1955. She completed additional business and accounting classes through Jefferson Community College and Empire State College. From 1981 to 1997, she was bookkeeper at James P Kennedy Pharmacy, Clayton, and, from 1978 to 2004, she was self-employed as a bookkeeper and income tax practitioner. She was enrolled to represent taxpayers before the IRS. She also helped on the family dairy farm.
Troopers Help Little Tyke Stranded on Side of CNY Road
License and registration, please. New York State Police stopped to help a driver whose vehicle was stranded on the side of the road. Turns out the little tyke just needed some fuel. Trooper Whitney and Trooper Pulver from SP Hastings, Oswego County noticed a vehicle off the roadway. Turns out...
John Anthony Wrobel Sr., 80, of Morristown
MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - John Anthony Wrobel Sr. passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 11, 2022, he was 80. John was born on November 13, 1941, in Passaic, NJ to Anthony and Gizella (Byra) Wrobel, the eldest of three children. He served in the United States Air Force from 1961 to 1965 and was honorably discharged. He returned home to New Jersey where he would drive tractor trailer for Oneida Motor Freight and Jacquin’s Spirits. It would not be long before he would meet and marry Anna Yalch, whom he had been happily married to for 52 years. They had three children, Anna Marie, John Jr., and Donna whom he would move to Morristown, NY to raise.
Teresa Ann Widrick, 55, of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Teresa Ann Widrick, 55, of State Route 410, passed away on Tuesday morning at Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville. She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Lynn; three children and their spouses, Stephanie and Jordan Jantzi of Lowville; Stacie and Caleb Roes of Lowville; Shane and Katherine Widrick of Castorland; seven grandchildren, Caiden, Jaxon, Zoey and Harper Jantzi; Nova, Tauren and Eliza Roes; her parents, John and Judy Roes of Lowville; her siblings and their spouses, Tammy and Kyle Widrick of Adams; Dennis and Kelly Roes of Lowville; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by a brother-in-law, Brendan Zehr; and by her grandparents, Mary and Elias Zehr, and Samuel and Lena Roes.
Nicholas A. Bellman, 51, of Alexandria Bay
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Nicholas A. Bellman, 51, of Alexandria Bay, NY, passed away Saturday evening at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident on November 2nd. Nick was born on February 6, 1971, in Rochester, NY, the son of Robert and...
Couple adopts dog, ditches motorcycles during cross-country trip
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - When motorcycling cross-country, the last thing you’d probably expect to return with is a new dog and no bike. But that’s just what happened to Cam’s Pizzeria owner Matt Strader and his wife when they met Lucky. Lucky looks like any other...
Joseph S. Rudd, 41, of Lacona
LACONA, New York (WWNY) - Joseph S. Rudd, 41, Lacona, passed away on Monday, November 14th at his home with his family by his side and under the direction of Hospice of Jefferson County. Among his survivors is his wife Christina. A complete obituary with the service date and times...
Lake effect snow on the way
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Parts of the north country can expect lake effect snow toward the end of the week. There’s a lake effect snow warning from 1 a.m. Friday through 1 p.m. Sunday. That’s two-and-a-half days of heavy lake effect snow, most of which is expected to fall in a band from Watertown and Fort Drum to Philadelphia.
Aja Rae Williams, 40, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The celebration of life for Aja Rae Williams will be 2:00pm – 5:00pm Friday, November 18th at the Black River American Legion. Burial will be held at a date and time convenient to her family. Aja passed away at Samaritan Medical Center Wednesday, November...
Deborah A. Shettleton, 59, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Deborah A. Shettleton, 59, of Old State Road died peacefully on Sunday evening, November 13, 2022, at the Carthage Area Hospital. She was born on February 6, 1963, in Carthage to the late Keith & Catherine “Cathy” May Shettleton. Deborah was an only child, she graduated from Carthage High School in 1981.
William J. Paul Jr., 61, of Copenhagen
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - William J. Paul Jr., 61, of Copenhagen, NY, passed away November 14, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. He was born on March 9, 1961, in Watertown, NY, son of William J. and Olive (Hubbard) Paul. William attended school in Carthage, NY. In September of...
Gerald M. “Jerry” Simek, 57, of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Gerald M. “Jerry” Simek, 57, died on Sunday morning, November 13, 2022 at Lewis County General Hospital. Jerry had been battling with lung cancer. Jerry was born on September 18, 1965 in Queens the son of the late Gerald R. and Andrea (Bell)...
Morning Checkup: Palliative Care at Samaritan Health
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s National Palliative Care Month. Palliative care nurse practitioner Dr. Katherine Matas says Samaritan Health has been offering palliative care since the beginning of July. Watch the video for her interview during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning. Palliative care...
