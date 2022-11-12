ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Lehigh scores twice in final minutes, beats Colgate 36-33

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Dante Perri tossed an 11-yard touchdown pass to Eric Johnson in the end zone with 22 seconds left and Lehigh beat Colgate 36-33 in a wild finish on Saturday.

There were three touchdowns scored inside the last four minutes.

Jack DiPietro broke loose for a 17-yard touchdown run that stretched Lehigh’s lead to 29-26 with 3:58 remaining. Michael Brescia’s 1-yard plunge into the end zone gave Colgate the lead with 1:15 left. Perri then drove the Leopards 73 yards in 5-plays for the win.

Perri threw for 424 yards on 25-of-33 passing and two touchdowns for Lehigh (2-8, 2-3 Patriot League), which snapped a seven-game losing streak. Johnson had 208 yards receiving on 11 receptions. Jalen Burbage caught eight passes for 107 yards and a touchdown.

Brescia was 23 of 32 for 315 yards passing, threw two touchdown passes and an interception, and finished with 41 yards rushing for Colgate (3-7, 2-3 Patriot League).

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Pennsylvania House impeaches Philly prosecutor over policies

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Philadelphia’s elected Democratic prosecutor faces a state Senate trial and possible removal from office after the Republican-led state House voted Wednesday to impeach him over progressive policies he has enacted amid rising crime in the city. Lawmakers voted 107-85 to impeach District Attorney Larry Krasner, setting the stage for what would be the first Pennsylvania Senate impeachment trial in nearly three decades. Republicans currently have a 29-21 majority in the state Senate, going to 28-22 early next year, and a two-thirds vote of the senators present would be required to remove Krasner. Krasner, who was overwhelmingly...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy