Read full article on original website
Related
wevv.com
Coroner called to crash on Audubon Parkway in Henderson County
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a crash on the Audubon Parkway in Henderson County, Kentucky on Tuesday. Authorities tell us the 911 call came in for the crash just before noon on Tuesday. We're told the crash happened in the eastbound lanes near the 1078 Zion exit,...
Fatal accident reported on the Audubon near the Zion exit
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Officials have confirmed a fatal accident on the Audubon near the Zion exit. KYTC officials say an eastbound crash in Henderson has closed the Audubon Parkway at both directions at MP 7. KYTC says the closure should last for two hours. This is a developing story and we’ll bring you […]
WBKO
One person has died in Tuesday morning collision in Glasgow
Pam Tillis to play holiday concert in Bowling Green Nov. 17. Annual Craft Bazaar and Lasagna Luncheon being held at State Street UMC today!. Amy Decasar talks with Allie about the Bazaar that is happening today. The doors open today at 10 AM, and tickets are $9 each. Barren Co....
whopam.com
Princeton man injured in Barren County fatal accident
A Princeton man was injured in a fatal accident Tuesday morning in Barren County. Kentucky State Police say 44-year old Heather Slater of Edmonton was westbound on Burkesville Road about 8:30 a.m. when she crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a vehicle operated by 43-year old Michael Forsythe of Princeton.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Injured In South Virginia Street Crash
A wreck on South Virginia Street in Hopkinsville sent a woman to the hospital Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 18-year-old Kristopher Johnson of Hopkinsville was northbound when his breaks malfunctioned and he hit a vehicle driven by 40-year-old Luanne Comperry of Hopkinsville that was in front of him. The crash...
whopam.com
Woman injured in rear end collision
A local woman was injured in a rear-end collision Monday afternoon on South Virginia Street. It happened about 3 p.m., with a report from Hopkinsville police saying 18-year old Kristopher Johnson of Hopkinsville was northbound near the 1900 block of South Virginia. He said he attempted to stop with traffic, but his vehicle still rear-ended a car driven by 40-year old Luanne Comperry of Hopkinsville.
whopam.com
Greenville woman killed in single vehicle accident
A Greenville woman was killed in a single vehicle accident Saturday morning on KY 181 South in Greenville. It happened about 9:30 a.m. and Greenville police say 82-year old Bessie Milam of Greenville ran of off the road for unknown reasons and struck a tree. She was pronounced dead at...
14news.com
EFD: Mobile home fire on Nevada Ave.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A mobile home caught fire on Nevada Avenue in Evansville Tuesday night. Dispatch confirms the call came in around 7:20 p.m. about a residential fire on the 3000 block of Nevada Avenue. Evansville Fire Department officials say the fire damage was mostly to the back of...
14news.com
Greenville fire crews respond to accident with injuries
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Greenville Fire Department responded to a crash involving two vehicles on Saturday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Brank Street and North Main Street. Officials say there were injuries and crews reported major damage. Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area while...
14news.com
Man wanted in hit and run death arrested
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies with the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office say the man wanted in connection to a deadly hit-and-run has been arrested. There has been an active warrant for Douglas “Nathan” Phelps. Deputies say he’s charged with leaving the scene of an accident, failure to render aid with death, and driving on a DUI suspended license.
Man accused of deadly Hanson hit-and-run arrested
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Douglas Nathan Phelps has been arrested on charges related to the death of a Hanson man. The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said there was an active Warrant of Arrest for Douglas “Nathan” Phelps. HCSO says Phelps was wanted for Leaving the Scene of an Accident/Failure to Render Aid w/Death […]
14news.com
EFD called to fire on Ravenswood Dr.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department was called to a possible fire early Tuesday morning. According to a press release, that fire happened around 1 a.m. in the 800 block of Ravenswood Drive. Fire officials say when they arrived on scene they found a small bush on fire...
Sheriff: Driver lost control due to 'road conditions,' died in crash
GREENE COUNTY, Indiana — A driver died in a crash in Greene County that shut down a portion of Interstate 69 for several hours Saturday. The crash happened just before 8 a.m. on I-69 near the State Road 45 exit, which is about 15 miles south of Bloomington. Mitchell...
VCSO: ‘Reckless’ chase through Evansville ends in drug bust
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A Henderson man is behind bars after authorities accuse him of drug dealing and evading police. In the early morning hours of November 3, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says they pulled over Antwon Gordon, 36, during a traffic stop. The deputy believed he could smell marijuana in the car, so […]
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In Greenville Road Rollover Crash
A woman was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Greenville Road in Christian County Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV was northbound when the driver lost control and the SUV ran off the road. The SUV then hit a culvert causing it to overturn twice before...
whvoradio.com
Tobacco Barn Destroyed In Christian County Fire
A tobacco barn on Buffalo Road in Christian County was destroyed in a fire Sunday night. Christian County emergency personnel say the barn was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived just before 9 p.m. Firefighters from Gracey, Cerulean, and Square Deal fire departments were all called to help extinguish...
OPD looking for missing man last seen in 2021
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) is trying to find Spenser Wallace, 35. Police say Wallace went missing on October 1, 2021, and officials confirm that was the last contact anyone had with him, and Wallace was only recently reported missing. Police say Wallace requires medication, and it is unknown if Wallace […]
EPD find missing 11-year-old girl
UPDATE: As of 9:03 p.m. Summer has been located and is safe.
WTVW
Security camera captures moment a house explodes in Princeton
Security camera captures moment a house explodes in Princeton. Security camera captures moment a house explodes …. Security camera captures moment a house explodes in Princeton. Dream Center’s Affordable Christmas event is back. Dream Center's Affordable Christmas event is back. $3.1 billion tentative settlement with Walmart announced …. $3.1...
14news.com
‘Live Like Logan’ Day declared in Hopkins Co.
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - On Tuesday, Judge Executive Jack Whitfield delivered a heartfelt proclamation declaring November 24, 2022 as “Live Like Logan Day.”. Logan McKnight died in a car crash in 2021 at 18-years-old. The Hopkins County Government says he was a bright young Dawson Springs resident. On...
Comments / 1