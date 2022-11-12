ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

WolverineDigest

U-M's Mike Morris Provides Injury Update

Michigan fans were holding their breath in the second half of last weekend's contest against Nebraska when senior edge-rusher Mike Morris went down with an apparent leg injury. Not only is Morris a vocal leader on the nations best defense, he also leads the team in several critical statistical categories.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Urban Meyer Ranks His Top 4 College Football Teams

Michigan fans are about to reignite their animosity toward Urban Meyer. The FOX Big Noon Kickoff crew unveiled their updated College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday. All five panelists respectively placed Georgia and Ohio State in the top-two spots. However, Meyer snubbed the Wolverines to rank Tennessee third and TCU...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Latest Michigan Tunnelgate Rhetoric About MSU Is Hypocritical, Racist, Or Both

We knew when it happened that Michigan would milk Tunnelgate for every last drop of victimhood possible, but the latest is ridiculous even by their standards. John U. Bacon, who has built a career kissing asses at U-M and peddling propaganda to its fanbase like a drug dealer does substance to addicts, took to Twitter over the weekend to publish perhaps the most melodramatic nothingburger of a thread I've ever seen.
WILX-TV

Michigan State Hockey Ranked in National Poll

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s hockey team is ranked 17th in this week’s national poll. It’s the first time since 2020 an MSU hockey team has been ranked. The Spartans have an 8-3-1 season record and four straight wins after sweeping two game home series back to back against Wisconsin and Ohio State.
EAST LANSING, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan moves up in Week 2 AP Top 25 Basketball Poll

The 2022-23 NCAA College Basketball season has started and the Michigan Wolverines are already climbing in the rankings. The Wolverines are off to a 2-0 start after defeating Purdue-Fort Wayne 75-56 and EMU 88-83. MSU, on the other hand, is off to a 1-1 start after defeating Northern Arizona 73-55 and losing to No. 2 Gonzaga 64-63. The latest AP Top 25 Basketball Poll has been released and Michigan has moved up, while MSU is still on the outside looking in.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Ann Arbor Skyline star Harper Murray wins Michigan's Miss Volleyball

Ann Arbor — Ann Arbor Skyline senior outside hitter Harper Murray was named Michigan's Miss Volleyball on Monday. Murray is considered the No. 1-ranked recruit in the 2023 class, and signed last week to play next season at Nebraska. She led Skyline to a Division 1 state final appearance as a junior. Skyline was ousted this season in a regional semifinal by Okemos.
ANN ARBOR, MI
FanSided

Michigan Football is now trending for 5-star QB Jadyn Davis

Michigan football got another important crystal ball projection for five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis this weekend who is trending hard toward the Wolverines. There hasn’t been a ton of Michigan football recruiting news coming out of the weekend. The Wolverines hosted a number of commitments from the 2023 class, as well as some 2024 targets.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Michigan women move up in Associated Press Top 25 college basketball poll

The Michigan women's basketball team moved up two spots in this week's Associated Press Top 25, checking in at No. 23. The Wolverines (2-0) opened the season last week with a pair of dominating victories, rolling past Delaware State (83-30) and St. Francis (Pennsylvania) (91-36). South Carolina remained the unanimous...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

In My View: Could Cade McNamara come back to Michigan?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Cade McNamara solved a problem for Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh early this football season - he got injured. Now he has undergone knee surgery and who knows what his future in the game will be. McNamara has two years of eligibility left but he is facing lengthy rehab after undergoing surgery this last week. He is Michigan’s current co captain.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Detroit evictions on track to return to pre-pandemic level as protections expire

Detroit — The city's rental eviction filings are on track to return to pre-pandemic levels as temporary emergency protections expire, University of Michigan researchers say. Eviction filings in Detroit rose from historic lows to 75% of the pre-pandemic rate as of June, according to UM's Poverty Solutions. At the current filing rate, 21% of Detroit renters, or 61,000 tenants, will face the threat of eviction this year, they note.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Jemele Hill promotes 'Uphill' this week in Metro Detroit

Former ESPN SportsCenter co-host and Detroit native Jemele Hill is touring Metro Detroit this week to promote her latest project, “UPHILL: A memoir.”. Published in October, the memoir details Hill's experiences growing up in Detroit and recounts her decision to call former President Donald Trump a “White supremacist.”
DETROIT, MI

