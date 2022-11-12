Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Investigative Attorney for Missing Person Dee Ann Warner Reveals Her Husband's Latest ActionsTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Investigative Attorney of Missing Michigan Woman Issues Challenge to Dee Ann Warner's HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Help Honor Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner this Holiday SeasonTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
Related
Detroit News
Defensive rebounding an early cause of concern for Michigan basketball
Michigan coach Juwan Howard isn’t going to hit the panic button one week into the regular season. But one area that has been problematic through the first two games as well as the exhibitions has been the team’s defensive rebounding, both from the starting and reserve units. Last...
U-M's Mike Morris Provides Injury Update
Michigan fans were holding their breath in the second half of last weekend's contest against Nebraska when senior edge-rusher Mike Morris went down with an apparent leg injury. Not only is Morris a vocal leader on the nations best defense, he also leads the team in several critical statistical categories.
Detroit News
After two straight wins, Michigan State looking to build on positives for bowl bid
East Lansing — A few weeks ago, the prospect of making a bowl game seemed bleak for Michigan State. The Spartans had lost four in a row and seeing a path toward the six victories required to become bowl-eligible was fuzzy, at best. But Michigan State beat Wisconsin at...
Michigan Football Assistant Is Reportedly Leaving For Head Coaching Job
Michigan is in the midst of an undefeated regular season and making a push for a second straight College Football Playoff berth. But a key member of the Wolverines' coaching staff will be leaving at season's end. Associate head coach Biff Poggi is expected to leave Jim Harbaugh's staff to ...
Urban Meyer Ranks His Top 4 College Football Teams
Michigan fans are about to reignite their animosity toward Urban Meyer. The FOX Big Noon Kickoff crew unveiled their updated College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday. All five panelists respectively placed Georgia and Ohio State in the top-two spots. However, Meyer snubbed the Wolverines to rank Tennessee third and TCU...
Latest Michigan Tunnelgate Rhetoric About MSU Is Hypocritical, Racist, Or Both
We knew when it happened that Michigan would milk Tunnelgate for every last drop of victimhood possible, but the latest is ridiculous even by their standards. John U. Bacon, who has built a career kissing asses at U-M and peddling propaganda to its fanbase like a drug dealer does substance to addicts, took to Twitter over the weekend to publish perhaps the most melodramatic nothingburger of a thread I've ever seen.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Hockey Ranked in National Poll
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s hockey team is ranked 17th in this week’s national poll. It’s the first time since 2020 an MSU hockey team has been ranked. The Spartans have an 8-3-1 season record and four straight wins after sweeping two game home series back to back against Wisconsin and Ohio State.
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan moves up in Week 2 AP Top 25 Basketball Poll
The 2022-23 NCAA College Basketball season has started and the Michigan Wolverines are already climbing in the rankings. The Wolverines are off to a 2-0 start after defeating Purdue-Fort Wayne 75-56 and EMU 88-83. MSU, on the other hand, is off to a 1-1 start after defeating Northern Arizona 73-55 and losing to No. 2 Gonzaga 64-63. The latest AP Top 25 Basketball Poll has been released and Michigan has moved up, while MSU is still on the outside looking in.
Detroit News
Spartans outlast No. 4 Wildcats 86-77 in double OT thriller, earn 'big program win'
Indianapolis – No moral victories this time. For four days, Michigan State stewed over the way things played out when it faced No. 2 Gonzaga in San Diego aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln. For long stretches of that game, the Spartans were the better team, leading by double digits...
Detroit News
Ann Arbor Skyline star Harper Murray wins Michigan's Miss Volleyball
Ann Arbor — Ann Arbor Skyline senior outside hitter Harper Murray was named Michigan's Miss Volleyball on Monday. Murray is considered the No. 1-ranked recruit in the 2023 class, and signed last week to play next season at Nebraska. She led Skyline to a Division 1 state final appearance as a junior. Skyline was ousted this season in a regional semifinal by Okemos.
Detroit News
Big Ten to await prosecutor's findings before weighing in on UM-MSU tunnel incident
Ann Arbor — Now that the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s office on Monday confirmed it has received the UM-MSU tunnel incident report and is reviewing the case, the Big Ten Conference will await the findings and formally review the information once released. On Saturday, the University of Michigan police...
Detroit News
Michigan men's basketball moves up in Associated Press Top 25; Michigan State unranked
It hasn't been easy, but the Michigan men's basketball team is off to a 2-0 start, and climbing the Associated Press Top 25 poll. The Wolverines moved up two spots to No. 20 this week, following a 75-56 season-opening victory over Purdue Fort Wayne, and a hard-fought 88-83 victory over Eastern Michigan at Little Caesars Arena.
Michigan Football is now trending for 5-star QB Jadyn Davis
Michigan football got another important crystal ball projection for five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis this weekend who is trending hard toward the Wolverines. There hasn’t been a ton of Michigan football recruiting news coming out of the weekend. The Wolverines hosted a number of commitments from the 2023 class, as well as some 2024 targets.
Detroit News
Michigan women move up in Associated Press Top 25 college basketball poll
The Michigan women's basketball team moved up two spots in this week's Associated Press Top 25, checking in at No. 23. The Wolverines (2-0) opened the season last week with a pair of dominating victories, rolling past Delaware State (83-30) and St. Francis (Pennsylvania) (91-36). South Carolina remained the unanimous...
Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh news conference: What he said
Following Michigan football's resounding 34-3 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh meets with the media on Monday ahead of Saturday's home finale vs. the Illinois Fighting Illini (noon, ABC). More:Michigan football's offense has become one-dimensional. Is that enough to beat Ohio State? ...
WILX-TV
In My View: Could Cade McNamara come back to Michigan?
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Cade McNamara solved a problem for Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh early this football season - he got injured. Now he has undergone knee surgery and who knows what his future in the game will be. McNamara has two years of eligibility left but he is facing lengthy rehab after undergoing surgery this last week. He is Michigan’s current co captain.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Led by Wayne County spike, Michigan reports rise in COVID infections
Reported COVID-19 infections in Michigan are on the rise while virus-related deaths decreased last week compared to the prior week. On Tuesday, Nov. 15, Michigan reported 12,860 new cases and 123 new deaths, according to the Department of Health and Human Service’s weekly coronavirus update. Over the last week,...
Detroit News
Detroit evictions on track to return to pre-pandemic level as protections expire
Detroit — The city's rental eviction filings are on track to return to pre-pandemic levels as temporary emergency protections expire, University of Michigan researchers say. Eviction filings in Detroit rose from historic lows to 75% of the pre-pandemic rate as of June, according to UM's Poverty Solutions. At the current filing rate, 21% of Detroit renters, or 61,000 tenants, will face the threat of eviction this year, they note.
Detroit News
Jemele Hill promotes 'Uphill' this week in Metro Detroit
Former ESPN SportsCenter co-host and Detroit native Jemele Hill is touring Metro Detroit this week to promote her latest project, “UPHILL: A memoir.”. Published in October, the memoir details Hill's experiences growing up in Detroit and recounts her decision to call former President Donald Trump a “White supremacist.”
Comments / 0