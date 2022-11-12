CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Wildcats of Clarksville High School traveled to Cane Ridge High School over the weekend for the second round of the TSSAA Class 6A football playoffs. The Ravens avenged their loss to the Wildcats in last year’s first round, beating Clarksville 42-6. Cane Ridge controlled the game on both sides of the ball from start to finish, with several big plays through the air. Clarksville’s lone score came in the second quarter, when senior running back Jamar Carnell rattled off a 59-yard touchdown run.

