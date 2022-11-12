ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Caldwell, NJ

New Jersey Globe

Democrat ahead by one vote for committee seat in Christie’s hometown of Mendham

A Democratic candidate for township committee in Mendham Township has a one-vote lead over an incumbent Republican committeeman, meaning that Democrats may soon be one seat away from a majority in the once-solidly Republican hometown of former Gov. Chris Christie. According to unofficial results from Morris County, Democrat Lauren Spirig...
MENDHAM, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Mercer election board hope to count votes by November 21

The Mercer County Board of Elections is still counting votes one week after a hugely problematic November 8 general election where all of the voting machines had malfunctioned, and the official responsible for the tally stopped short of committing to finish before the November 21 certification deadline. The delay potentially...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Pennacchio, Webber and Bergen get backing of 80% of Morris GOP county committee

Senate Assistant Minority Leader Joseph Pennacchio (R-Montville) and Assemblymen Jay Webber (R-Morris Plains) and Brian Bergen (R-Denville) have secured support from more than 80% of Republican county committee members from Morris County as they prepare to seek re-election in the 26th district. The massive show of force by Pennacchio, Webber...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
The Jewish Press

Review Of 2022 New York Congressional Voting And Spending

The New York Congressional races were impacted by the reduction of a seat in congress (to 26 from 27) and redistricting this year. Many pundits were surprised by this year’s election results which saw Republicans win 11 seats and Democrats secure 15, in a heavily Democratic state. People considered whether the new district contours hurt Democrats or whether “outside money” influenced races.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theobserver.com

Is Gov. Murphy (via NJ Transit) considering messing with yet Kearny again? Hint: Yes, he is

Could another state agency be in cahoots with Gov. Philip D. Murphy to mess with the Town of Kearny, its people, its leaders and its neighbors? It sure seems that way — and because of it all, Mayor Alberto G. Santos and numerous members of the Town Council joined public health experts, concerned residents and environmentalists at a forum Monday, Nov. 14, at the Kearny Public Library to raise awareness about the dangers of building a new methane gas-burning power plant in South Kearny.
KEARNY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Ramon Rivera joins Antonelli Kantor

Ramon Rivera, an attorney with significant political connections throughout the state, will join Antonelli Kantor as an equity partner later this year, a move that expands the firm’s already booming municipal law practice. The firm will be known as Antonelli, Kantor & Rivera, where he will join Daniel Antonelli...
LIVINGSTON, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Doug Palmer may challenge Brian Hughes for Mercer County Executive

Former Trenton Mayor Douglas Palmer is mulling a challenge to five-term Mercer County Executive Brian Hughes for the Democratic nomination next year. Palmer is planning to announce an exploratory committee on Monday, the same day Hughes plans to announce his re-election bid at the IBEW Local 269 union hall in Lawrenceville.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Hughes announces bid for re-election in Mercer

Mercer County Executive Brian Hughes announced his bid for re-election to a sixth term from Assemblyman Wayne DeAngelo’s IBEW Local 269 union hall in Lawrenceville:. Thank you, Wayne for your kind words! Few legislators work as hard for the people as Wayne DeAngelo, and Wayne, you have our utmost respect. Let’s give our Assemblyman a round of applause!
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Gothamist

Ballots from more NJ towns turned up in voting machines. No one's explained how they went missing.

Ballots from at least four Mercer County, New Jersey communities that were cast on Election Day were missing when vote tallies started. Ballots from three towns were found in voting machines. Ballots from a fourth were at the county Board of Elections office. In one case, ballots were found in a Mercer County Board of Elections office. Town officials haven't gotten answers about how they went missing or how they turned up. [ more › ]
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Black Enterprise

Black Cosplayer Tapped by New York Mayor Eric Adams as New Judge

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has made five new picks for the city’s judiciary, including noted cosplayer Dale Fong-Fredrick. The New York Post reports Fong-Fredrick, 51, is known among fellow fantasy Middle Agers as Sir Jibril al-Dakhil, the fictional “son of a Moorish baron and a mother born of Spanish royalty” who’s rumored “to competitively dance the pole in disguise,” according to the Society of Creative Anachronism (SCA) website.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Examiner

Missing ballots found in New Jersey county

The missing ballots from four voting districts in New Jersey were found on Thursday at the Mercer County Board of Elections, where they had been sitting since Election Day. Ballots were found from three districts in Princeton and one in Robbinsville, which officials earlier said were lost after being shuttled from the voting place to the election board. Paper ballots had to be used after a software glitch rendered the Dominion electronic voting machines unusable.
MERCER COUNTY, IL
ucnj.org

Union County Commissioners Uphold Gun Safety on County Property

A new amendment to the Union County Code bans firearms from County property, properties affiliated with the County, and public transportation vehicles operated by the County. An exemption for law enforcement officers is included. A final hearing and vote on the new Ordinance took place at the Commissioner Board meeting on November 10, 2022. It will be published on Wednesday, November 16.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Clark, NJ just proved it welcomes racists (Opinion)

So I guess we can only conclude that the majority of voters in Clark have no moral problem with racism. They just re-elected all four incumbent Republican Township Council members up for re-election on Tuesday. Frank G. Mazzarella, Patrick O’Connor, Steven M. Hund and Brian P. Toal. Sure, some...
CLARK, NJ
preserve-ramapo.com

Midterm Election Results in Rockland

These are the unofficial election results posted by the Rockland County Board of Elections (Nov 9). State Assembly 98th District / Bruce Levine 5,539 Karl Brabenec 9,355 W. State Assembly 97th District / Eudson Tyson Francois 11,713 John W. McGowan 23,693 W. State Assembly 96th District / Brett Yagel 18,457...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY

