New Jersey Globe
Democrat ahead by one vote for committee seat in Christie’s hometown of Mendham
A Democratic candidate for township committee in Mendham Township has a one-vote lead over an incumbent Republican committeeman, meaning that Democrats may soon be one seat away from a majority in the once-solidly Republican hometown of former Gov. Chris Christie. According to unofficial results from Morris County, Democrat Lauren Spirig...
New Jersey Globe
Mercer election board hope to count votes by November 21
The Mercer County Board of Elections is still counting votes one week after a hugely problematic November 8 general election where all of the voting machines had malfunctioned, and the official responsible for the tally stopped short of committing to finish before the November 21 certification deadline. The delay potentially...
New Jersey Globe
Pennacchio, Webber and Bergen get backing of 80% of Morris GOP county committee
Senate Assistant Minority Leader Joseph Pennacchio (R-Montville) and Assemblymen Jay Webber (R-Morris Plains) and Brian Bergen (R-Denville) have secured support from more than 80% of Republican county committee members from Morris County as they prepare to seek re-election in the 26th district. The massive show of force by Pennacchio, Webber...
New Jersey Globe
Mercer will likely finish counting votes in the middle of this week
It’s now been six days since a countywide voting machine glitch threw Mercer County’s elections into chaos, but the county likely won’t finish counting votes until the middle of this week, the New Jersey Globe has learned. The plan is for election workers to count Election Day...
The Jewish Press
Review Of 2022 New York Congressional Voting And Spending
The New York Congressional races were impacted by the reduction of a seat in congress (to 26 from 27) and redistricting this year. Many pundits were surprised by this year’s election results which saw Republicans win 11 seats and Democrats secure 15, in a heavily Democratic state. People considered whether the new district contours hurt Democrats or whether “outside money” influenced races.
theobserver.com
Is Gov. Murphy (via NJ Transit) considering messing with yet Kearny again? Hint: Yes, he is
Could another state agency be in cahoots with Gov. Philip D. Murphy to mess with the Town of Kearny, its people, its leaders and its neighbors? It sure seems that way — and because of it all, Mayor Alberto G. Santos and numerous members of the Town Council joined public health experts, concerned residents and environmentalists at a forum Monday, Nov. 14, at the Kearny Public Library to raise awareness about the dangers of building a new methane gas-burning power plant in South Kearny.
New Jersey Globe
Ramon Rivera joins Antonelli Kantor
Ramon Rivera, an attorney with significant political connections throughout the state, will join Antonelli Kantor as an equity partner later this year, a move that expands the firm’s already booming municipal law practice. The firm will be known as Antonelli, Kantor & Rivera, where he will join Daniel Antonelli...
New Jersey Globe
Doug Palmer may challenge Brian Hughes for Mercer County Executive
Former Trenton Mayor Douglas Palmer is mulling a challenge to five-term Mercer County Executive Brian Hughes for the Democratic nomination next year. Palmer is planning to announce an exploratory committee on Monday, the same day Hughes plans to announce his re-election bid at the IBEW Local 269 union hall in Lawrenceville.
New Jersey Globe
Hughes announces bid for re-election in Mercer
Mercer County Executive Brian Hughes announced his bid for re-election to a sixth term from Assemblyman Wayne DeAngelo’s IBEW Local 269 union hall in Lawrenceville:. Thank you, Wayne for your kind words! Few legislators work as hard for the people as Wayne DeAngelo, and Wayne, you have our utmost respect. Let’s give our Assemblyman a round of applause!
Ballots from more NJ towns turned up in voting machines. No one's explained how they went missing.
Ballots from at least four Mercer County, New Jersey communities that were cast on Election Day were missing when vote tallies started. Ballots from three towns were found in voting machines. Ballots from a fourth were at the county Board of Elections office. In one case, ballots were found in a Mercer County Board of Elections office. Town officials haven't gotten answers about how they went missing or how they turned up. [ more › ]
Black Cosplayer Tapped by New York Mayor Eric Adams as New Judge
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has made five new picks for the city’s judiciary, including noted cosplayer Dale Fong-Fredrick. The New York Post reports Fong-Fredrick, 51, is known among fellow fantasy Middle Agers as Sir Jibril al-Dakhil, the fictional “son of a Moorish baron and a mother born of Spanish royalty” who’s rumored “to competitively dance the pole in disguise,” according to the Society of Creative Anachronism (SCA) website.
Washington Examiner
Missing ballots found in New Jersey county
The missing ballots from four voting districts in New Jersey were found on Thursday at the Mercer County Board of Elections, where they had been sitting since Election Day. Ballots were found from three districts in Princeton and one in Robbinsville, which officials earlier said were lost after being shuttled from the voting place to the election board. Paper ballots had to be used after a software glitch rendered the Dominion electronic voting machines unusable.
ucnj.org
Union County Commissioners Uphold Gun Safety on County Property
A new amendment to the Union County Code bans firearms from County property, properties affiliated with the County, and public transportation vehicles operated by the County. An exemption for law enforcement officers is included. A final hearing and vote on the new Ordinance took place at the Commissioner Board meeting on November 10, 2022. It will be published on Wednesday, November 16.
Clark, NJ just proved it welcomes racists (Opinion)
So I guess we can only conclude that the majority of voters in Clark have no moral problem with racism. They just re-elected all four incumbent Republican Township Council members up for re-election on Tuesday. Frank G. Mazzarella, Patrick O’Connor, Steven M. Hund and Brian P. Toal. Sure, some...
preserve-ramapo.com
Midterm Election Results in Rockland
These are the unofficial election results posted by the Rockland County Board of Elections (Nov 9). State Assembly 98th District / Bruce Levine 5,539 Karl Brabenec 9,355 W. State Assembly 97th District / Eudson Tyson Francois 11,713 John W. McGowan 23,693 W. State Assembly 96th District / Brett Yagel 18,457...
queenoftheclick.com
NYC Council Doesn’t Decide Property Taxes, Why Would They Have a Meeting About It?
Justin Brannan has been in office for many years. Year after year, Brannan told us that the state has to change property taxes. Yet, Gounardes didn’t do anything because he was pushing lobbyists bills. (See here) The Property Tax Commission was DeBlasio and Brannan’s way of delaying reform and...
Judge orders two voting machines in New Jersey county opened to obtain results
A judge ordered two voting machines opened in a New Jersey county so voting results can be retrieved after a poll worker had failed to retrieve them properly.
‘Death to traitors’: Targeting FBI office, female-led terrorist group bombs Staten Island federal building in 1983
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – In January 1983, Staten Island found itself on the front lines of a domestic terror campaign where a female-led cadre of self-avowed Communists bombed federal buildings and facilities, including the U.S. Senate building in Washington, D.C. The target here was a facility familiar to generations...
New Jersey Globe
Mercer finds mising ballots, but questions regarding Election Day disaster continue
The missing ballots from three voting districts in Princeton and one in Robbinsville were found today at the Mercer County Board of Elections, where they had been since Election Day, the New Jersey Globe has confirmed. This is just one problem in a disastrous Election Day operation that started with...
caribbeantoday.com
Caribbean American Legislator Monique Chandler-Waterman Gives Thanks for First Full-Term Election
NEW YORK, New York – After her landslide victory in midterm elections in the United States, Caribbean American legislator Monique Chandler-Waterman has thanked voters in New York’s 58th State Assembly District in Brooklyn for her electing her for her first two-year-term. “Thank you for electing me to my...
