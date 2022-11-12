ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WSMV

Oldest tree at Vanderbilt dies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The oldest tree on Vanderbilt University’s campus has died. Vanderbilt announced Tuesday morning the Vanderbilt Bicentennial Oak “sadly succumbed to age-related decay” over the weekend. “The Bicentennial Oak was undoubtedly the most famous tree on the Vanderbilt campus. Recognized as a landmark...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Titans, Mayor Cooper announce $15M donation for Nashville high school athletic programs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville high schools are receiving a special boost to their athletic programs on Wednesday. The Tennessee Titans, alongside Mayor John Cooper and outside donors, has earmarked $15 million to go toward new athletic facilities at each of Metro Nashville’s 15 high schools. The money will be evenly distributed to each school for their programs.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Juvenile hit by car in Bellevue area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A juvenile was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car on Old Hickory Boulevard in the Bellevue area on Sunday evening. Officers at the scene said the victim was taken to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital and is expected to recover. No further information...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

TSU’s Aristocrat of Bands receives Grammy nomination

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee State University’s Aristocrat of Bands has been nominated for a Grammy for their album The Urban Hymnal in the Best Roots Gospel Album category. The band received a second Grammy nomination for their collaboration on a spoken word single by artist J Ivey. The...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

State lawmakers address TSU housing issues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - State lawmakers are trying to figure out issues within Tennessee State University when it comes to housing and operations management. Lawmakers had Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury take a look into the issues and financial practices of the university. This school year the university had housing...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Learning is fun at the Adventure Science Center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -The Adventure Science Center is hands on learning with 3 floors of exhibits. They offer educational programs, camps and so much more. Today In Nashville’s Danyel Detomo gives us an inside look.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Clarksville shooting victim flown to Nashville hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are investigating a shooting in the area of Pine Mountain Road and Woodbridge Drive on Tuesday afternoon. Police received a call about 12:35 p.m. about the shooting. A short time later a vehicle arrived at Tennova Healthcare with a gunshot victim. The victim was flown to a Nashville hospital for treatment.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

New event venue burns in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews were called to a commercial fire in North Nashville early Monday morning. According to personnel at the scene, the fire started outside of Flash Me Xperience on Jefferson Street, a new party and event venue next to Mary’s Old-Fashioned Bar-B-Que. Early indications show debris behind the building caught fire and spread to the inside back rooms.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Tractor-trailer burns in Smyrna

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Overnight fire crews in Smyrna responded to a tractor-trailer on fire early Tuesday morning. According to Smyrna Fire, a semi-truck caught fire in the 500 block of Enon Springs Road East. Photos from the scene show the truck cab completely destroyed by the flames. Smyrna Fire...
SMYRNA, TN
WSMV

Teenager charged in deadly Clarksville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are investigating a shooting in the area of Pine Mountain Road and Woodbridge Drive on Tuesday afternoon. Police received a call at about 12:30 p.m. about the shooting. A short time later a vehicle arrived at Tennova Healthcare with a gunshot victim. 19-year-old Emmanuel Allen was then air-lifted to a Nashville hospital for treatment, where he later died.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashville Fire demonstrates dangers of cooking as holidays approach

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thanksgiving preparations are underway, and the Nashville Fire Department (NFD) is reminding people of the dangers this time of the year brings. Thanksgiving is the most likely day for home cooking fires, followed by the day before Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Christmas Eve. The Consumer Product Safety...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

21.5 lbs. of marijuana seized at BNA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Airport Police discovered a large amount of marijuana in a bag arriving from Los Angeles overnight at Nashville International Airport (BNA). According to the arrest affidavit, officers at BNA were watching luggage come in on a Spirit Airlines flight from Los Angeles early Monday morning when a strong marijuana odor was detected coming from one of the bags.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Exit/In to close after more than 50 years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The owners of the historic and iconic music venue Exit/In have announced it will close after more than 50 years. The venue will close Thanksgiving, as its lease ends at the end of 2022, its owners Chris and Telisha Cobb announced on Facebook. “It appears...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Gas buildup likely cause for food truck explosion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a food truck exploded in Clarksville, the truck’s owner has a warning for you, telling WSMV4 how she nearly lost her life on Friday night and the damages she’s facing. Moments after serving food a wedding in East Nashville, Marisa LaRocco said her...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Madison neighborhood lives in fear of homeless in community

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A spike in the homeless population on Maple Street in Madison now has some people said they’re scared for their safety, saying people constantly walk around with knives and guns. “They come behind building with machetes and knives,” Ricky Molina said. Molina, who owns...
NASHVILLE, TN

