Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenNashville, TN
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Police Detectives are Searching for a 'Fake' Rideshare Driver Drugging Passengers and Robbing ThemZack LoveNashville, TN
New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each monthJ.R. HeimbignerTennessee State
Related
WSMV
Oldest tree at Vanderbilt dies
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The oldest tree on Vanderbilt University’s campus has died. Vanderbilt announced Tuesday morning the Vanderbilt Bicentennial Oak “sadly succumbed to age-related decay” over the weekend. “The Bicentennial Oak was undoubtedly the most famous tree on the Vanderbilt campus. Recognized as a landmark...
WSMV
Titans, Mayor Cooper announce $15M donation for Nashville high school athletic programs
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville high schools are receiving a special boost to their athletic programs on Wednesday. The Tennessee Titans, alongside Mayor John Cooper and outside donors, has earmarked $15 million to go toward new athletic facilities at each of Metro Nashville’s 15 high schools. The money will be evenly distributed to each school for their programs.
WSMV
Juvenile hit by car in Bellevue area
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A juvenile was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car on Old Hickory Boulevard in the Bellevue area on Sunday evening. Officers at the scene said the victim was taken to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital and is expected to recover. No further information...
WSMV
TSU’s Aristocrat of Bands receives Grammy nomination
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee State University’s Aristocrat of Bands has been nominated for a Grammy for their album The Urban Hymnal in the Best Roots Gospel Album category. The band received a second Grammy nomination for their collaboration on a spoken word single by artist J Ivey. The...
WSMV
State lawmakers address TSU housing issues
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - State lawmakers are trying to figure out issues within Tennessee State University when it comes to housing and operations management. Lawmakers had Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury take a look into the issues and financial practices of the university. This school year the university had housing...
WSMV
Driver arrested in Springfield after leading officers on 2-state chase
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A simple traffic violation turned into a chase that spanned two states after a driver didn’t stop for the Tennessee Highway Patrol, according to Smokey Barn News. THP told Smokey Barn News that they started the chase Saturday evening after a trooper saw a person...
WSMV
Learning is fun at the Adventure Science Center
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -The Adventure Science Center is hands on learning with 3 floors of exhibits. They offer educational programs, camps and so much more. Today In Nashville’s Danyel Detomo gives us an inside look.
WSMV
Clarksville shooting victim flown to Nashville hospital
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are investigating a shooting in the area of Pine Mountain Road and Woodbridge Drive on Tuesday afternoon. Police received a call about 12:35 p.m. about the shooting. A short time later a vehicle arrived at Tennova Healthcare with a gunshot victim. The victim was flown to a Nashville hospital for treatment.
WSMV
Taylor Swift tour ticket presale pause causes major buzz in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Taylor Swift Eras Tour presale tickets caused a lot of buzz around town and on social media on Tuesday, but as fans flocked to the Ticketmaster website, many were put on pause. Whether you know her as America’s Sweetheart, Tay Tay or Miss Americana, the...
WSMV
New event venue burns in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews were called to a commercial fire in North Nashville early Monday morning. According to personnel at the scene, the fire started outside of Flash Me Xperience on Jefferson Street, a new party and event venue next to Mary’s Old-Fashioned Bar-B-Que. Early indications show debris behind the building caught fire and spread to the inside back rooms.
WSMV
Hendersonville neighborhood concerned by blasting at nearby construction site
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Neighbors said their homes have been rocked every day for months by blasting at a nearby construction site. Blasting is being done at the Norman Farms subdivision to clear a hill for new homes to be built, but people who already live in the area said their foundations are being damaged by the blasting.
WSMV
Tractor-trailer burns in Smyrna
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Overnight fire crews in Smyrna responded to a tractor-trailer on fire early Tuesday morning. According to Smyrna Fire, a semi-truck caught fire in the 500 block of Enon Springs Road East. Photos from the scene show the truck cab completely destroyed by the flames. Smyrna Fire...
WSMV
Teenager charged in deadly Clarksville shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are investigating a shooting in the area of Pine Mountain Road and Woodbridge Drive on Tuesday afternoon. Police received a call at about 12:30 p.m. about the shooting. A short time later a vehicle arrived at Tennova Healthcare with a gunshot victim. 19-year-old Emmanuel Allen was then air-lifted to a Nashville hospital for treatment, where he later died.
WSMV
Nashville Fire demonstrates dangers of cooking as holidays approach
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thanksgiving preparations are underway, and the Nashville Fire Department (NFD) is reminding people of the dangers this time of the year brings. Thanksgiving is the most likely day for home cooking fires, followed by the day before Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Christmas Eve. The Consumer Product Safety...
WSMV
21.5 lbs. of marijuana seized at BNA
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Airport Police discovered a large amount of marijuana in a bag arriving from Los Angeles overnight at Nashville International Airport (BNA). According to the arrest affidavit, officers at BNA were watching luggage come in on a Spirit Airlines flight from Los Angeles early Monday morning when a strong marijuana odor was detected coming from one of the bags.
WSMV
Exit/In to close after more than 50 years
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The owners of the historic and iconic music venue Exit/In have announced it will close after more than 50 years. The venue will close Thanksgiving, as its lease ends at the end of 2022, its owners Chris and Telisha Cobb announced on Facebook. “It appears...
WSMV
Gas buildup likely cause for food truck explosion
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a food truck exploded in Clarksville, the truck’s owner has a warning for you, telling WSMV4 how she nearly lost her life on Friday night and the damages she’s facing. Moments after serving food a wedding in East Nashville, Marisa LaRocco said her...
WSMV
Madison neighborhood lives in fear of homeless in community
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A spike in the homeless population on Maple Street in Madison now has some people said they’re scared for their safety, saying people constantly walk around with knives and guns. “They come behind building with machetes and knives,” Ricky Molina said. Molina, who owns...
WSMV
Pawn shop owner/operator arrested after 10-month police investigation
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Over 1,000 stolen items were seized by Metro Police from a Middle Tennessee pawn shop on Tuesday. A 10-month investigation led Metro Police to carry out search warrants simultaneously at four Music City Pawn locations – three in Davidson County and one in Franklin. “Whenever...
Comments / 0