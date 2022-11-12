ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Kari Lake cuts into Katie Hobbs' lead in Arizona governor's race, but Lake's path to victory now harder

Update: Democrat Katie Hobbs has defeated Republican Kari Lake, becoming Arizona's next governor.  Democrat Katie Hobbs held a slim lead over Republican challenger Kari Lake on Sunday as the number of ballots left to count shrinks, making a path to victory for Lake more difficult.  Hobbs led Lake by just over 26,000 votes on Sunday...
ARIZONA STATE
NBC News

Alaska Senate race headed to ranked-choice runoff

The Alaska Senate race is headed to a ranked choice runoff, as no candidate on the ballot, including the top two vote-getters, GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski and GOP challenger Kelly Tshibaka, will reach 50%, according to NBC News. However the contest eventually shakes out, the seat will remain in GOP...
ALASKA STATE
The Hill

Republican holds slight advantage in Oregon governor’s race: poll

Republican gubernatorial nominee Christine Drazan is leading her Democratic opponent Tina Kotek by 2 percentage points in the race to become Oregon’s next governor, according to the latest Nelson Research poll. About 43 percent of Oregon likely voters backed Drazan while roughly 41 percent supported Kotek, the poll showed.
OREGON STATE
Daily Mail

Could Democrats win Senate control BEFORE Georgia runoff? Arizona Senator Mark Kelly takes FIVE-POINT lead while Nevada's Cortez Masto gains on GOP's Adam Laxalt - as Republicans slowly inch towards the House majority

Republicans inched closer to having a majority in the House on Wednesday while the battle for the Senate hinged on the contests in Arizona, Nevada and Georgia. The slow vote counting out West and Democrats doing better than expected in several competitive House districts means the makeup of the next Congress may not be clear until next week.
ARIZONA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Kyrsten Sinema Is MIA for Fellow Dems in Arizona

PHOENIX—When Barack Obama came to Phoenix on Wednesday in the final days of the 2022 election, seemingly every Arizona Democrat of note was in the room, from Sen. Mark Kelly and governor candidate Katie Hobbs to prominent party messengers like Rep. Ruben Gallego. There was just one glaring absence:...
ARIZONA STATE

