Delaware State

Kevin Durant On Being Defended By Russell Westbrook: "He's Just Going To Hack Me The Whole Time..."

Until 2016, the Oklahoma City Thunder was home to two of the most electrifying superstars in the NBA - Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook. The dynamic duo gave fans many memorable moments during their OKC days, but they could never lead the team to an NBA title. It led to KD leaving OKC for the Warriors in 2016, and since then, whenever the two players have faced off against each other, it has made headlines.
Allen Iverson Said Vince Carter Was A Top 5 Dancer In The Whole World: "Whatever The Young Kids Can Do, Vince Can Do It."

The NBA in the early 2000s was trying to find replacements for the GOAT Michael Jordan, who retired for the second time in 1998. MJ was back with the Wizards but he wasn't at the same level he had always been, and by then other stars were starting to emerge. Vince Carter and Allen Iverson were two of the most explosive and exciting scorers of that era, and both were seen as possible heirs to the void MJ had left behind.
Warriors pulling Moses Moody from rotation for foreseeable future?

The Golden State Warriors have decided to make one of their players a professional bench decoration for the time being. Before Sunday’s game against the Sacramento Kings, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters that guard Moses Moody is out of the rotation at the moment. Kerr said that “turnovers and fouling” have been problem areas for Moody but that he expects Moody will return to the mix soon, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic.
Ja Morant Responds To Charles Barkley's Criticism: "Kneepads"

Ja Morant is one of the most incredible guards we have in this league. He comes in the mold of the many athletic point guards that preceded him like John Wall, Derrick Rose, and Russell Westbrook, among others. Morant is achieving his success early in his career, but Charles Barkley expects more from the rising star.
The Lakers Might Have Found Their Secret Weapon

The Los Angeles Lakers left their fans smiling for a change on Sunday night, taking down the Brooklyn Nets with an impressive and inspiring 116-103 victory. This halted a five-game losing streak and actually showed some depth and power from multiple people. Anthony Davis was looking like his old self...
JT Daniels' journey hits another obstacle after benching

This past Saturday, Daniels was benched in West Virginia's 23-20 win against Oklahoma. He struggled mightily before coach Neal Brown turned to backup Garrett Greene. Daniels was 7-of-12 for 65 yards and an interception before being benched for good late in the first half. It took a series of unfortunate...
Former Atlanta Hawks Player Reveals That He Is Gay

We live in a society these days that is a lot more accepting of homosexual individuals but there is one walk of life where people are still incredibly hesitant in coming out as homosexual and that is men's professional sports. We almost never have any athlete at the top level admit it, for the fear of backlash and also because it can get uncomfortable in the locker room.
Watch: Warriors cheerleaders excitedly greet Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo has led the San Francisco 49ers to two straight victories, and the veteran quarterback is winning off the field as well. Garoppolo and some of his teammates sat courtside at Chase Center on Monday night for the Golden State Warriors’ game against the San Antonio Spurs. After one of their on-court performances, several Warriors cheerleaders went directly over to Garoppolo. Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk were largely ignored. You can see the video below:
Clippers reportedly discussing potential trade for Pacers' Myles Turner

The LA Clippers have about one-and-a-half playable big men on their roster right now, and they could be looking to address that issue. Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus is reporting this week that the Clippers have discussed the possibility of trading for Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner. A popular trade candidate, Turner will be a free agent after the season.
Giannis Antetokounmpo Warns The NBA About Victor Wembanyama

It's not a secret that Victor Wembanyama is probably the most hyped prospect since LeBron James, even surpassing Zion Williamson. Some say that he could be picked higher if he was in the same draft as James. The Frenchman is touted as a franchise-altering player who could make a lot of damage to the competition once he makes it to the NBA.
REPORT: Chicago Bears switch tight end to defense in shocking twist

The Chicago Bears are trying out a lot of new things this year. The Bears overhauled their defense in the offseason. The offense has progressed rapidly from a conservative, bland scheme to one of the most explosive units in the NFL in the past month. Recently, the Bears made a former basketball player turned NFL tight end into a defensive player.
Jazz HC Sends Message to Lauri Markkanen After Knicks Loss

The doubts are beginning to take root as the Utah Jazz dropped their third straight loss on Tuesday night, falling at home to the New York Knicks, 118-111. The Jazz once again struggled defensively, with the Knicks finishing with 21 fast-break points on the night. Kelly Olynyk led the Jazz...
