The State News, Michigan State University

FINAL: Second straight win for Michigan State, defeats Rutgers 27-21

By Jenna Malinowski
 3 days ago

A referee stands in the middle of the offense and defense as the Spartans and Scarlet Knights prepare to play on Nov. 12, 2022.﻿

FINAL: Michigan State women's basketball defeats Oakland the keep hot start alive

The Michigan State women's basketball team moved to 4-0 Tuesday night after defeating the Oakland Golden Grizzlies 85-39 at the Breslin Center. MSU started off slowly, outscoring Oakland just 16-13 in the first nine minutes of the game. Then, the Spartans pulled away and on a 12-2 run in the last 1:33 of the first quarter. "I thought it was a little bit of a slow start… I thought there were some good things for sure that we worked out over time," Head Women's Basketball Coach Suzy Merchant said. "Our one-on-one accountability and first play the game - that kind...
EAST LANSING, MI
Michigan State hockey ranked No. 17 in USCHO poll

Michigan State hockey sits at No. 17 in this week's USCHO.com poll, the first top 20 ranking for the team since February 2020. MSU is also No. 10 in the men's hockey Division I PairWise rankings.Check out this week's @DCUcreditunion https://t.co/2QgdyNoHQx Division I Men's Poll! pic.twitter.com/YUBlyECkRS— USCHO.com (@USCHO) November 14, 2022 The rankings come after two back-to-back sweeps for the Spartans, most recently over then-No. 10 Ohio State at home last Thursday and Friday. The Buckeyes dropped two spots in the poll to No. 12 after the losses. Prior to that, MSU swept Wisconsin on Nov. 4 and 5. "It's nice to be ranked, but really doesn't mean anything," Head Coach Adam Nightingale said. "Our focus, and I want our team's focus always to be just get better today, and so we got to earn a lot of respect back in college hockey, and I think our guys have started to do that. We still have a ways to go, but we don't look too much into the polls." MSU will head to Pennsylvania for a series against No. 6 Penn State (10-2-0) on Friday and Saturday.
EAST LANSING, MI
Preview: MSU to take on No. 4 Kentucky in Champions Classic

After a devastating 64-63 loss to Gonzaga in the Armed Forces Classic, MSU will head to Indianapolis Tuesday for the Champions Classic to take on No. 4 Kentucky. The unranked green and white proved their worth against No. 2 Gonzaga with the spotlight on junior center Mady Sissoko, who shut down concern around his skill abilities as he took on All-American senior forward Drew Timme. Sissoko stepped up to the challenge, revealing his potential at the five on Friday night. Although MSU ended up just short in Friday's game, the Spartans showed they still belong amongst the blue bloods."I was pleased by everything except...
EAST LANSING, MI
MSU to hold vaccine clinic at Breslin Center on Wednesday

Michigan State University is partnering with the East Lansing Department of Police and Public Safety, MSU Health Care and the Ingham County Health Department to hold a vaccine clinic on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Breslin Center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.Members of the community will have access to vaccinations against influenza and the bivalent COVID-19 vaccinations and their boosters."That'll be important for the campus community if they're thinking about another level of protection," MSU deputy spokesperson Dan Olsen said.Young adults in a college setting tend to have higher rates of transmission of illness, especially in closed spaces such as basketball games that become popular during flu season. Community leaders are hoping to get ahead of any outbreak. Experts say that this flu season could see higher rates of transmission of influenza as well as COVID-19, hence the vaccine clinic offering both doses. They continue to suggest masks if there are symptoms of sickness.Students can always schedule an appointment through Olin Health Center or the MSU Pharmacy to receive vaccinations at any time.
U-M police send tunnel incident investigation to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor

The police investigation into the tunnel incident following the Michigan-Michigan State game has officially been turned over to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office for review.Melissa Overton, the U-M Deputy Chief of Police and Public Information Officer announced the update Saturday night in a statement."In collaboration with our law enforcement partners and Michigan State University, UMPD has thoroughly investigated what occurred," Overton said in the statement. "The case has been turned over to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office for review."She also confirmed no further information will be shared at this time."We understand and appreciate your interest in this unfortunate and unusual...
EAST LANSING, MI
Elissa Slotkin wins reelection, defeats Tom Barrett in nail-biter race

Rep. Elissa Slotkin has been declared the winner in the race for Michigan's 7th Congressional District and will return for a third term in the U.S. House of Representatives.Slotkin's race against Barrett, which was one of the most expensive house races in the country, was predicted to come down to a thin margin of victory. Slotkin ended up taking 50.9% of the vote to Barrett's 47.2%, winning by more than 10,000 votes.The race was highly advertised, and Slotkin joked at a final campaign rally that she was sorry for the volume of the ads that voters had to endure. The Michigan 7th is a unique district, having voted for former President Donald Trump in 2016 but also elected Slotkin, a Democrat, in 2018. Slotkin's campaign emphasized bipartisanship, netting an endorsement from Republican Rep. Liz Cheney in the final weeks of the cycle.Both candidates ran on records of public service - Barrett as a state senator and Army veteran, Slotkin as a longtime intelligence agent for the CIA and Department of Defense. Neither Slotkin nor Barrett have issued statements on the outcome of the race.
EAST LANSING, MI
East Lansing residents and out-of-state MSU students face absentee voting challenges

East Lansing residents and out-of-state Michigan State University students say they haven't received their absentee ballots months after requesting them.Political science sophomore and first-time voter Jeanette Dompreh is not registered to vote in Michigan so she requested an absentee ballot from her hometown - Beverly, Ill.That was a month ago and Dompreh's ballot hasn't arrived yet. "I'm not sure what I'm gonna do honestly﻿," Dompreh said. "I'm just worried that it's not gonna get here in time ... I don't want to miss out on (the election) just because I didn't get the ballot in time." Dompreh said the process...
EAST LANSING, MI
Experts share advice for MSU, East Lansing community at start of flu season

Michigan State University physicians are encouraging members of the university and East Lansing community to get their influenza shot and take other safety precautions as flu season sets in.After two winters of being protected from flu season by mask mandates and physical distancing, experts say this season might see more cases as our immune systems are reintroduced to the virus."We were so protected the last few years from other circulating viruses that our immune systems may not be ready to protect us from many viruses - including influenza," MSU physician Dr. Michael Brown said.This season's influenza immunization protects against four...
EAST LANSING, MI
University controversies damage student perceptions of MSU

For the past two months, controversy has shrouded MSU's Board of Trustees, president and administration. In that time, trustees have been publicly criticized for a lack of transparency, violating their code of ethics and failing to comply with Title IX certification requirements. Several university governing bodies voted no confidence in the Board of Trustees and the events that led to the resignation of former President Samuel Stanley Jr.As the top levels of MSU have publicly crumbled, so have student perceptions of the university. The controversies have caused psychology sophomore Jonathan Castro's trust in MSU to dwindle. "If they can't really handle...
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer defeats Tudor Dixon, heads to a 2nd term

With 69% of votes counted, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has officially been declared the winner of the Michigan gubernatorial race, according to the Associated Press.Whitmer defeated her opponent, Tudor Dixon, by a margin of five points, with 51.7% to Dixon's 46.7%. Whitmer's victory comes after a lengthy and sometimes tense campaign. This was also the first time two women sought the governor's seat with nominations from major parties.In her second term in office, Whitmer said she hopes to expand upon priorities from the past four years, including funding for public education, continuing job growth and helping Michiganders fight inflation. Dixon has yet to...
MICHIGAN STATE
MSU students still in line to vote hours after polls at East Lansing satellite office close

Michigan State University students have been waiting in line for hours at the East Lansing City Clerk's satellite office inside Brody Hall to register to vote with their East Lansing address and cast their ballots for the Nov. 8 General Election. Here is the scene at the Brody Hall right now where students have been waiting for up to 4 hours to get registered and vote. Volunteers have been handing out food and drinks to the people in line.Polls closed at 8:00 pm. It is now 10:30. @thesnews pic.twitter.com/TlH5jxKVOz— bella (@bellajxhnson) November 9, 2022 MSU psychology freshman and first-time voter...
EAST LANSING, MI
Michigan Democrats rally at MSU for final campaign event before Election Day

Thirteen hours before polls opened in Michigan, one of Michigan State University's most well-known alumna returned to campus - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.Whitmer, who received her undergraduate degree from MSU in 1993, hosted her final campaign event of the 2022 midterm election cycle on campus Monday night near The Rock on Farm Lane. She was joined by Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Attorney General Dana Nessel and other high-profile Democratic elected officials.  Whitmer's visit to campus capped off several months of an intense campaign for reelection against Republican challenger Tudor Dixon. Speakers stressed the importance of college students...
MICHIGAN STATE
First-generation MSU students ask for more visibility on campus

This week marks the fourth annual year of first-generation student appreciation week on campus. The Associated Students of Michigan State University, or ASMSU, is hosting events to increase awareness of the first-generation student community and connect students to resources.Included in this week's events were a resource fair, giveaways and a student-led roundtable discussion."It's just getting bigger and bigger," ASMSU assistant vice president for academic affairs Laura Graham. "Every year we have more partners and more attendees at the events, which is really cool to see." MSU TRIO is one of the organizations ASMSU partnered with. TRIO is part of the...
MSU squirrels: To love or to hate? Students, fan pages and researchers weigh in

It is no secret that Michigan State University is overrun with squirrels. If you look to the left, to the right, up at the trees and down at your feet, a squirrel is more than likely to be spotted. Hosting six types of squirrel species, MSU is considered to have one of the higher and more diverse squirrel populations in the nation - as most campuses have only one or two types. The question remains, however: Should we be welcoming our furry friends, or should we fear their overconfidence?MSU research scientist Adia Sovie, who completed her dissertation on fox squirrel and gray squirrel...
EAST LANSING, MI
MSU students head to the polls, evaluate candidates on Election Day

Students made their way into Brody Hall on Tuesday morning to begin casting their ballots in one of the most critical midterm elections in decades.Various groups on campus have been working since the start of the semester to help turn out greater numbers of students at the polls. Brody Hall was also the site of early voting, and students were able to register with the East Lansing City Clerk's Office on campus. Biochemistry freshman Aaron Jafri, who decided to utilize the early voting system for his first election as an eligible voter, said that he was satisfied with the candidates available...
EAST LANSING, MI
Meet East Lansing's four school board election winners

Citizens elected four new members to the East Lansing Public Schools Board of Education Tuesday.Tali Faris-Hylen, Kath Edsall, Terah Chambers, and Amanda Cormier received the highest percentages of votes out of the 10 school board candidates. Their terms will begin in January.All four new board members are mothers of children who are or will be students at ELPS, and have been involved in public education in various ways over recent years.Kath Edsall﻿Edsall, one of two incumbents, has served on the board for eight years. She became active in the district when the oldest of her eight children started school in...
EAST LANSING, MI
Slotkin nods to MSU students, bipartisanship after congressional race victory

Rep. Elissa Slotkin held a press conference on Wednesday afternoon following her early morning congressional race win over Republican challenger Tom Barrett. Slotkin's victory will allow her to serve a third term in the U.S. House of Representatives. Barrett called Slotkin to concede following the Associated Press call of the race after 3 a.m. Slotkin said it was a "brief," "polite" and "very respectful" conversation. The contest was the second most expensive race in the country, according to tracking by OpenSecrets. A combined total of over $37 million was spent to win Michigan's new 7th Congressional District.  "It looks like our margin...
EAST LANSING, MI
The 1909: MSU's interim president, Board of Trustees candidates, congressional race updates

Host Lily Guiney and campus administration reporter Vivian Barrett discuss who's on the ballot for the Board of Trustees and why this race is essential specifically for MSU students. Guiney then gives an update on the state's congressional race.This week on The 1909:"The 1909" teamPodcast coordinator: Shakyra MaboneHost: Lily GuineyGuest: Vivian BarrettEdited by: SaMya Overall, Shakyra Mabone and Kari Eickholdt
MSU students take advantage of same-day registration, voting

As election day moves forward, Michigan State students fill Brody Square to register and reregister to vote on campus. On-campus polling locations saw a steady stream of voters throughout the early afternoon.Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced that college students could register to vote on their college campuses, using their student housing addresses, in 2019. Hundreds of MSU students have taken advantage of this opportunity and are voting at one of four on-campus polling locations.Sophomore Emma Mehan voted for the August primaries in her hometown and joined the line in Brody to reregister with her temporary address to be...
EAST LANSING, MI
MSU's Agriculture Grants: creating the 'pear-fect' produce with a steady diet of USDA greens

Over the next four years, a team of MSU researchers will attempt to perfect the culinary herb. They hope that their research will create a booming market for locally green-house grown herbs, which will last longer, taste better and be healthier than the average imported herb today.The research is funded by a $3.4 million grant from the USDA's National Institute for Food and Agriculture. The team is led by Dr. Roberto Lopez, an associate professor and controlled environment extension specialist in the MSU Department of Horticulture.Lopez is one of the many MSU agriculture scientists who receive tax-payer funded grants to...
