Pennsylvania State

Analyzer
3d ago

It provides for a good, CHECK & VERIFY on all issues that matter. No one Clown will do it all his or her way..! A good formula for sure...

Eric Stinnard
3d ago

What’s sad is the fact that the majority of Americans still, after all this time, fall for the “my party is good and yours is evil!” divide.

D F
3d ago

I just want our country back from the GOVT control. It's being destroyed. The parties don't matter anymore.. They are bluffing us with alot. This is our country, they are supposed to work for us. .

Related
WGAL

Pennsylvania election results being studied

Results from last week's election are being studied. Democrats defied midterm election history to win the two biggest statewide races in Pennsylvania. "Midterm turnout was higher even than 2018, which was the highest for midterm in a century," said Berwood Yost, the director of Franklin & Marshall College's election polling.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WJAC TV

Control of Pennsylvania state House down to two races too close to call

(WJAC) — It was not the red-wave republicans expected in Pennsylvania. Instead, it was a blue wave. But there will be some challenges ahead for liberals in Harrisburg. Governor-elect Josh Shapiro and Lieutenant Governor-elect Austin Davis will be sworn in on January 17th. Before that though, the current Lieutenant Governor, John Fetterman, will have a new job on January 3rd as a U.S. Senator.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WKBN

Pennsylvania State House to vote on Larry Krasner impeachment

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State House will vote on two articles of impeachment against Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner. The State House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday voted on party lines to send the articles to the House. The articles of impeachment allege Krasner is guilty of “misbehavior in office” and obstruction of justice […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania House Judiciary Committee votes in favor of Krasner impeachment

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As Philadelphia works to put more cops on the street to fight crime, there was a step forward Tuesday in the effort to impeach District Attorney Larry Krasner. A Pennsylvania House Judiciary Committee voted in favor of articles of impeachment against Krasner. The vote will now be sent to the floor of the state House.The GOP-controlled state House of Representatives is moving closer to impeaching Krasner.Republican state Rep. Martina White from Northeast Philadelphia says the process is about justice. "I just want to make sure that the citizens of Philadelphia have an opportunity to live their life the way...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Parties challenge ballots as counties keep counting votes in pivotal Pa. House races

Monday proved true what Melissa Cerrado said she told voters on thousands of doorsteps during her campaign for a Pennsylvania House seat in Montgomery County: Every vote counts. Cerrado, the Democratic candidate challenging Republican incumbent state Rep. Todd Stevens in the 151st Legislative District, held on to a 14-vote lead nearly a week after the […] The post Parties challenge ballots as counties keep counting votes in pivotal Pa. House races appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
philasun.com

Pennsylvania House Democrats in the running for leadership role

The Pennsylvania House Democrats are ready to tackle new challenges, hopefully as the majority, after a contentious electoral campaign season. ABOVE PHOTO: Pennsylvania House Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton, D-Philadelphia, speaks at a campaign event with Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, third right, in Philadelphia, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
VISTA.Today

John Fetterman Outperforms Joe Biden in All Collar Counties Except for Chester County

John Fetterman celebrates his win.Screenshot via John Fetterman Twitter. John Fetterman has recorded a higher vote share in the Senate race than that of Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election in Montgomery, Delaware, and Bucks counties, while seeing a slight drop in Chester County, write Aseem Shukla, Julia Terruso, and Jonathan Tamari for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
The New York Times

Democrats See a Blueprint in Fetterman’s Victory in Pennsylvania

KITTANNING, Pa. — Did John Fetterman just show Democrats how to solve their white-working-class problem?. Fetterman’s decisive victory in Pennsylvania’s Senate race — arguably Democrats’ biggest win of the midterms, flipping a Republican-held seat — was achieved in no small part because he did significantly better in counties dominated by white working-class voters compared with Joe Biden in 2020.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Gettysburg Connection

Control of PA House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs

Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
wdiy.org

What Pennsylvania Statehouse Results Could Mean for Abortion Rights

With two races still too close to call in Montgomery and Bucks counties, it is not clear yet which party will control the statehouse. If Democrats do, Republican efforts to limit abortion in the state could be blocked. WITF’s Gabriela Martinez has more. Read the full story at: https://witf.org/2022/11/11/what-the-results-of-pennsylvania-statehouse-races-abortion-rights/
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Democrats have mastered mail balloting. Republicans will pay if they fail to step up

PITTSBURGH — The first thing Allegheny County Republican Chairman Sam DeMarco saw on election night after the polls closed was the more than 100,000 votes from his home county that dropped for Democrat John Fetterman through mail-in ballots. Although he wasn’t sure just yet that that meant the race was lost, he also knew Republicans needed to fix something in the party’s way of doing things going forward.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

