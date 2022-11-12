Read full article on original website
Analyzer
3d ago
It provides for a good, CHECK & VERIFY on all issues that matter. No one Clown will do it all his or her way..! A good formula for sure...
Reply(5)
20
Eric Stinnard
3d ago
What’s sad is the fact that the majority of Americans still, after all this time, fall for the “my party is good and yours is evil!” divide.
Reply(1)
16
D F
3d ago
I just want our country back from the GOVT control. It's being destroyed. The parties don't matter anymore.. They are bluffing us with alot. This is our country, they are supposed to work for us. .
Reply(1)
11
Related
lebtown.com
Have Democrats flipped the Pa. House? The latest on the deciding races.
HARRISBURG — With control of the Pennsylvania state House on the line, attorneys for Democratic and Republican candidates in two close, still-uncalled races are haggling over whether to count several dozen provisional ballots. The arguments mostly come down to relatively minor issues with the ballots — like a voter...
abc27.com
What happens to mail-in ballots that don’t count in Pennsylvania?
(WHTM) — Pennsylvania law does not allow mail-in ballots received after 8 p.m. on Election Day to be counted, but that hasn’t stopped the 1.4 million requested mail in ballots from arriving at different county election offices. Lancaster, Dauphin, and York reported around a hundred per county. Those...
WGAL
Pennsylvania election results being studied
Results from last week's election are being studied. Democrats defied midterm election history to win the two biggest statewide races in Pennsylvania. "Midterm turnout was higher even than 2018, which was the highest for midterm in a century," said Berwood Yost, the director of Franklin & Marshall College's election polling.
Shapiro to take office with mandate from Pennsylvania voters
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Josh Shapiro, the Democratic governor-elect of Pennsylvania, will take office with a decisive mandate from voters, who overwhelmingly rejected a Republican drive to pare back abortion rights and voting laws in the premier battleground state. Shapiro, the state’s two-term attorney general, scored a massive 14...
WJAC TV
Control of Pennsylvania state House down to two races too close to call
(WJAC) — It was not the red-wave republicans expected in Pennsylvania. Instead, it was a blue wave. But there will be some challenges ahead for liberals in Harrisburg. Governor-elect Josh Shapiro and Lieutenant Governor-elect Austin Davis will be sworn in on January 17th. Before that though, the current Lieutenant Governor, John Fetterman, will have a new job on January 3rd as a U.S. Senator.
Pennsylvania state House races too close to call, holding up leadership votes
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Leadership votes in the Pennsylvania state House are on hold with two races in the suburban Philadelphia area still too close to call, leaving the balance of power in Harrisburg up in the air. Just 114 votes in Bucks County’s 142nd District separate Republican Joseph Hogan in his race against Democrat […]
Pennsylvania State House to vote on Larry Krasner impeachment
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State House will vote on two articles of impeachment against Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner. The State House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday voted on party lines to send the articles to the House. The articles of impeachment allege Krasner is guilty of “misbehavior in office” and obstruction of justice […]
Pennsylvania House Judiciary Committee votes in favor of Krasner impeachment
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As Philadelphia works to put more cops on the street to fight crime, there was a step forward Tuesday in the effort to impeach District Attorney Larry Krasner. A Pennsylvania House Judiciary Committee voted in favor of articles of impeachment against Krasner. The vote will now be sent to the floor of the state House.The GOP-controlled state House of Representatives is moving closer to impeaching Krasner.Republican state Rep. Martina White from Northeast Philadelphia says the process is about justice. "I just want to make sure that the citizens of Philadelphia have an opportunity to live their life the way...
Pa. State House race in Montgomery County hinges on 334 pending votes
Montgomery County officials released a breakdown Monday of how many potential votes remain to be counted in the battle for the 151st state House seat, which could be a majority-maker in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. Spoiler alert: The total universe of outstanding ballots is 334. With the current gap...
Parties challenge ballots as counties keep counting votes in pivotal Pa. House races
Monday proved true what Melissa Cerrado said she told voters on thousands of doorsteps during her campaign for a Pennsylvania House seat in Montgomery County: Every vote counts. Cerrado, the Democratic candidate challenging Republican incumbent state Rep. Todd Stevens in the 151st Legislative District, held on to a 14-vote lead nearly a week after the […] The post Parties challenge ballots as counties keep counting votes in pivotal Pa. House races appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
philasun.com
Pennsylvania House Democrats in the running for leadership role
The Pennsylvania House Democrats are ready to tackle new challenges, hopefully as the majority, after a contentious electoral campaign season. ABOVE PHOTO: Pennsylvania House Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton, D-Philadelphia, speaks at a campaign event with Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, third right, in Philadelphia, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
John Fetterman Outperforms Joe Biden in All Collar Counties Except for Chester County
John Fetterman celebrates his win.Screenshot via John Fetterman Twitter. John Fetterman has recorded a higher vote share in the Senate race than that of Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election in Montgomery, Delaware, and Bucks counties, while seeing a slight drop in Chester County, write Aseem Shukla, Julia Terruso, and Jonathan Tamari for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
wskg.org
The balance of power is shifting in the PA House. Citizen groups say that’s good for democracy.
WSKG – Pennsylvania citizen groups are celebrating what will likely be the first narrowly-divided state House of Representatives in more than a decade – and they’re giving newly-drawn state political maps part of the credit. Analysts predicted that under new maps installed earlier this year, elections would...
Democrats See a Blueprint in Fetterman’s Victory in Pennsylvania
KITTANNING, Pa. — Did John Fetterman just show Democrats how to solve their white-working-class problem?. Fetterman’s decisive victory in Pennsylvania’s Senate race — arguably Democrats’ biggest win of the midterms, flipping a Republican-held seat — was achieved in no small part because he did significantly better in counties dominated by white working-class voters compared with Joe Biden in 2020.
Control of PA House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs
Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
How Summer Lee’s historic congressional win in western Pa. reverberates beyond politics
PITTSBURGH — Summer Lee’s historic victory in Tuesday’s midterm election secured her a place in history as Pennsylvania’s first Black congresswoman, but experts and organizers say her win speaks to a broader movement that is focused on representation and beliefs rather than solely electability. “I think...
Pennsylvania law now requires you to remove snow, ice from cars
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A bill signed into law over the summer is about to play out in real-time as Pennsylvania is about to see its first snowfall of the season. The new law, signed by Gov. Wolf in July, says you have 24 hours after the wintry weather stops to clear your hood, trunk, […]
lafayette.edu
In the media: Local expert weighs in on why polls may have gotten some races wrong
Prof. John Kincaid interviewed by WFMZ-69 News about what influenced the results of the midterm elections Twitter. WFMZ-69 News asked John Kincaid, Robert B. and Helen S. Meyner Professor of Government and Public Service, about key takeaways from Tuesday’s midterms elections. In the Nov. 10 report, he cited the...
wdiy.org
What Pennsylvania Statehouse Results Could Mean for Abortion Rights
With two races still too close to call in Montgomery and Bucks counties, it is not clear yet which party will control the statehouse. If Democrats do, Republican efforts to limit abortion in the state could be blocked. WITF’s Gabriela Martinez has more. Read the full story at: https://witf.org/2022/11/11/what-the-results-of-pennsylvania-statehouse-races-abortion-rights/
Washington Examiner
Democrats have mastered mail balloting. Republicans will pay if they fail to step up
PITTSBURGH — The first thing Allegheny County Republican Chairman Sam DeMarco saw on election night after the polls closed was the more than 100,000 votes from his home county that dropped for Democrat John Fetterman through mail-in ballots. Although he wasn’t sure just yet that that meant the race was lost, he also knew Republicans needed to fix something in the party’s way of doing things going forward.
Comments / 203