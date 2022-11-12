Read full article on original website
You Can See This Beautiful, Rare, and Unique Breed of Horse on a Florida FarmL. CaneOcala, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Activities for Kids in Lake County: Thursday, 11/17/22 and Friday, 11/18/22Lake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Children's Low Cost or Free Activities: November 14-15, 2022Lake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningPaisley, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
There is room for HUD housing in The Villages
I get it that The Villages is a retirement city for the senior citizens, but this is 2022 soon to be 2023 and the majority of those senior citizens aren’t getting any younger. If you want The Villages to grow to show more of a lifestyle than you need...
Wildwood mayor helps cut ribbon at new extended-stay hotel
Wildwood’s first extended-stay all-suite hotel, Home2 Suites by Hilton Wildwood-The Villages, celebrated its official grand opening last week with the Sumter County Chamber of Commerce and Wildwood Mayor Ed Wolf. The hotel, which was developed and is owned by Tampa-based commercial real estate firm, Liberty Group, began welcoming guests...
A Florida Getaway Where Equestrian Chic is the Norm
The Equestrian Hotel Ocala, Florida is a quiet escape in the middle of “Horse Country” with noteworthy restaurants, weekly entertainment, and a luxurious spa- not to mention a gape-worthy moment at every turn. While obviously luxurious, there are subtle reminders (like the 15 foot tall giraffe and daily...
Carolyn Leshane
Carolyn Leshane, 69, of The Villages, FL passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022. She was born September 29, 1953 in Stamford, CT to William and Mary (nee Graboski) Traska. She graduated from Southern CT University with degrees in Special Ed and Psychology. She started her career at Riverview Children’s Hospital in Middletown, CT and finished at Aetna Insurance in Hartford coordinating Enterprise Implementation. She retired to N. Eastham on Cape Cod in 2001, and raised two special pet therapy dogs, Helito and Rosie for visits to various Cape facilities. She left the Cape in 2013 for the Villages, FL.
Marion County residents react to a housing development being approved near their horse farms
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Commissioners voted 5-0 to approve a plan that would allow around 1,200 homes to be built near horse farms where people have lived for years. “I would say I’m disappointed but not entirely surprised given their track record,” said resident Mira Korber.
Vibrant Orange Sunrise Over Ocala’s Summerglen Community
Check out this vibrant orange sunrise over Ocala’s Summerglen Community. Thanks to Terrie Bauman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Shirley Woods
Shirley Reed Campbell Woods, 95, died peacefully Monday, October 17, 2022, in The Villages, Florida, where she has been a resident for 22 years. Shirley was born in Joplin, MO on August 15, 1927. She attended Illinois Wesleyan in Bloomington, IL, where she met her husband of 63 years, Charles Ira Woods, Jr, who passed away in 2013. They married December 4, 1948, and together they raised three children. Chuck and Shirley traveled extensively together, most notably spending three years living in Singapore, and eventually retired to Keowee Key, SC, before moving to The Villages. She will be remembered by her loved ones for her sharp wit, good humor, stylish fashion sense, and generous heart.
Sumter schools moving ahead with vision for Sumterville property
The transportation and facilities departments of the Sumter County School District are getting a new home in Sumterville. The new facilities are just one of the updates in store for Sumter County Schools, with potential new campuses and big renovations in the works. Eric Suber, director of school support services...
John Strassel Jr.
John Charles Strassel Jr. (Jack) of the Villages, FL passed away on November 8th, 2022 with Lynn Coyle, his partner of 7 years, by his side. Jack was born in Brooklyn, NY on November 28th, 1934. He attended Chaminade High School and Hofstra University. After graduating he joined the Navy where he served his country as a Communications Officer and traveled all over the world to places such as Saudi Arabia and Africa. When Jack returned from his service- he married Margaret (Maggie) McGroarty in 1962. They lived in and traveled to many places together as a result of Jack’s successful career with AT&T where he was the Global Director of Procurement. Their love for golf, tennis and travel led to many life long friendships and many happy memories.Jack was a wonderful father, husband, partner, son-in-law, athlete and friend and he will be missed by all who remain and welcomed home by those that have gone before him.
Lake County Activities for Children on Wednesday, 11/16/22
Are you searching for things for your kids to do on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, here in Lake County, Florida? Here are a few possibilities:. Choo-Choo Babies: Babies and parents alike enjoy bonding time and sitting in their parent's lap - ages 0 to 15 months, free, 20 minutes.
Lewis Jarvis
Lewis Jarvis, 73, of The Villages, Florida passed away early Sunday morning, November 6, 2022 after a long battle with cancer. He will leave a legacy as a loving husband, a dedicated father and the best PaPa to his twin grandchildren. Lewis was born in Mudfork, West Virginia on September...
City of Ocala seeks $190,000 contract with local company for concert-related services
The City of Ocala is seeking approval of a two-year, $190,000 contract with a local video and film production company to produce and manage concerts throughout the year. The Ocala Recreation and Parks Department is responsible for providing events, concerts, and other performing arts services featuring national, regional, and local artists. According to the city, staff members lack the expertise and equipment to provide concert production and sound services in-house.
Driver arrested after ‘picking up a drunk friend’ at bar at town square
A man who shouldn’t have been driving was arrested after climbing behind the wheel because he was “picking up a drunk friend” at a bar at Spanish Springs Town Square. Andrew Aaron Beigh, 35, of Lady Lake, was driving a silver Pontiac Montana in the wee hours Sunday morning when he was spotted in the area of Paige Place at Main Street, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The officer who spotted Beigh was aware the California native does not have a valid driver’s license. The officer followed the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop at the Winn-Dixie supermarket on Bichara Boulevard.
Beautiful Moon Over Stone Creek In Ocala
Check out this beautiful shot of the moon high above Stone Creek in Ocala. Thanks to Lisa Sacco for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Villager allegedly attempts to rob bank after ‘cut off’ by Social Security
A 74-year-old Villager has been arrested after allegedly attempting to rob a local bank claiming he had been “cut off” by Social Security. Joseph Vincent Albanese, who lives at 1861 W. Schwartz Blvd. on the Historic Side of The Villages, walked into the Wells Fargo bank on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake at about noon Monday and slipped a pre-written note to a bank teller, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The bank teller removed $700 in cash from her drawer and placed it into a pillow case carried in by Albanese.
Developer of housing project tables request after outrage from rural neighbors
Barbara Eaton is 76 years old and raises livestock at her home on Edwards Road in Lady Lake where she has lived for two decades. She was among the residents who appeared Monday night before the Lady Lake Planning & Zoning Board, speaking out against the planned development of 144 homes to be built on 31 acres of land located three-quarters of a mile east of the intersection of Edwards Road and U.S. Hwy. 27/441.
Wildwood commissioners give final approval to high-density residential development
Wildwood commissioners gave final approval Monday to a 639-unit high-density residential development on about 47 acres near the southwest corner of county roads 466 and 209 in Oxford. Developed by Acorn Investments LLC, Commander’s Pointe also will include five acres of commercial and is expected to add 179 students to...
Ocala Fire Rescue’s holiday donation drive now underway
Ocala Fire Rescue has kicked off its annual holiday donation drive, and fire stations across the city are serving as collection sites for food, toiletries, baby items, and toys that will benefit local charities and food banks. Here is a list of items that are being accepted during the donation...
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that you should absolutely visit because all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Spruce Creek South man arrested at Wawa after alleged attack over $10
A Spruce Creek South man was arrested at a local Wawa gas station and convenience store after an alleged confrontation over $10. A man who said he had been struck in the face by 37-year-old James Lee Stiger met with Sumter County sheriff’s deputies at 7:15 p.m. Monday at UF Health-The Villages Hospital. The man had suffered a laceration on his lower and upper lips, according to the arrest report.
