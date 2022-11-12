John Charles Strassel Jr. (Jack) of the Villages, FL passed away on November 8th, 2022 with Lynn Coyle, his partner of 7 years, by his side. Jack was born in Brooklyn, NY on November 28th, 1934. He attended Chaminade High School and Hofstra University. After graduating he joined the Navy where he served his country as a Communications Officer and traveled all over the world to places such as Saudi Arabia and Africa. When Jack returned from his service- he married Margaret (Maggie) McGroarty in 1962. They lived in and traveled to many places together as a result of Jack’s successful career with AT&T where he was the Global Director of Procurement. Their love for golf, tennis and travel led to many life long friendships and many happy memories.Jack was a wonderful father, husband, partner, son-in-law, athlete and friend and he will be missed by all who remain and welcomed home by those that have gone before him.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO